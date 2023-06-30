Weekly Oakville crime update from June 21 to 27

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 86 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 21 to 27. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped by 26.4%.

Wednesday, June 22, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported 16 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to eleven incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 528 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 59 incidents of assault and 155 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 21 to 27

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 21-Jun 8:26 PM Valley Drive Assault #202300198059 Bronte 21-Jun 8:30 PM Iroquois Shore Road Break And Enter House #202300198657 College Park 21-Jun 11:00 AM Sixth Line Federal Stats - Drugs #202300197298 Glenorchy 21-Jun 2:17 AM Valleyridge Drive Impaired Driving #202300196910 Palermo West 21-Jun 11:11 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300197315 Glen Abbey 21-Jun 2:42 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300197645 West Oak Trails 21-Jun 10:00 PM Maurice Drive Theft From Auto #202300198662 Old Oakville 21-Jun 10:30 PM Deane Avenue Theft From Auto #202300198565 Old Oakville 21-Jun 8:32 AM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300197098 College Park 21-Jun 9:00 PM Dorval Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300198189 Old Oakville 21-Jun 9:13 PM Tansley Drive Theft Under #202300198115 Bronte 22-Jun 12:16 PM Ironwood Crescent Impaired Driving #202300198835 River Oaks 22-Jun 9:00 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300199269 Old Oakville 22-Jun 5:54 PM Morden Road Offensive Weapons #202300199267 QEW West 22-Jun 6:33 PM Oak Park Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300199309 Uptown Core 22-Jun 3:41 PM Linbrook Road Theft From Auto #202300198492 Eastlake 22-Jun 9:29 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300198607 QEW West 22-Jun 9:45 AM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300199009 College Park 22-Jun 3:46 AM Linbrook Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300198482 Eastlake 22-Jun 10:30 PM Whittington PL Theft Of Vehicle #202300199990 Old Oakville 22-Jun 1:30 PM Felan Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300201669 Old Oakville 22-Jun 2:03 AM Littondale Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300198528 Palermo West 22-Jun 10:52 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Over #202300198723 QEW West 22-Jun 12:00 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300198896 QEW Midtown Core 23-Jun 2:32 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300200266 College Park 23-Jun 8:54 PM Maple Grove Drive MVC - PI #202300200668 Eastlake 23-Jun 3:30 PM Glen Abbey Gate MVC - PI #202300200334 Glen Abbey 23-Jun 2:47 PM Munns Avenue MVC - PI #202300200288 River Oaks 23-Jun 6:14 AM Ernest Applebee BV Offensive Weapons #202300199746 Glenorchy 23-Jun 12:08 PM Onslow CT Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300200104 College Park 23-Jun 11:17 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300200033 College Park 23-Jun 5:26 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300200447 QEW Midtown Core 23-Jun 8:00 PM Reynolds Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300200735 Old Oakville 23-Jun 3:30 AM Woodcrest Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300200142 West Oak Trails 23-Jun 3:22 AM Hillmount Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300199847 West Oak Trails 23-Jun 4:20 AM Devonshire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300199889 West Oak Trails 23-Jun 12:00 AM Millstone Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300199828 West Oak Trails 23-Jun 11:08 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202300200791 Old Oakville 24-Jun 8:30 PM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202300202260 Old Oakville 24-Jun 6:11 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300201670 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 12:47 PM Glenashton Drive MVC - PI #202300201333 River Oaks 24-Jun 7:27 PM Hays Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300201776 Uptown Core 24-Jun 1:23 PM Third Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300201364 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 1:31 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300201372 QEW Midtown Core 24-Jun 3:50 AM Liptay Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300201337 Palermo West 24-Jun 4:18 PM North Service Road Theft Under #202300201573 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 1:29 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300201370 Old Oakville 25-Jun 8:58 AM McFowell Avenue Dangerous Operations - Traffic #202300202283 River Oaks 25-Jun 3:16 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300202125 Palermo West 25-Jun 11:41 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202300202463 College Park 25-Jun 10:42 AM Rebecca Street Offensive Weapons #202300202381 Old Oakville 25-Jun 10:42 AM Reynolds Street Offensive Weapons #202300202381 Old Oakville 25-Jun 12:37 PM Property Damage Under $5,000 South Service Road East #202300202534 QEW Midtown Core 25-Jun 10:14 PM Brays Lane Theft Of Bicycle #202300203194 Glen Abbey 25-Jun 6:07 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300202958 QEW Midtown Core 25-Jun 3:40 AM Osborne CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300203011 College Park 25-Jun 9:03 PM Queen Mary Drive Theft Under #202300203134 Old Oakville 26-Jun 6:51 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300203447 Bronte 26-Jun 3:39 AM North Service Road Break And Enter Shop #202300203363 Glen Abbey 26-Jun 6:33 PM Rosehill Drive Impaired Driving #202300204198 West Oak Trails 26-Jun 12:06 PM Upper Middle Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300203775 Glen Abbey 26-Jun 10:28 AM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300203664 QEW Midtown Core 26-Jun 12:40 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300203812 Uptown Core 26-Jun 10:45 PM Fiddlers Way MVC - Hit & Run #202300204449 West Oak Trails 26-Jun 10:41 PM Fairmount Drive Offensive Weapons #202300204444 West Oak Trails 26-Jun 7:22 PM Nelson Street Theft From Auto #202300204272 Bronte 26-Jun 6:47 AM McCraney Street East Theft From Auto #202300203445 College Park 26-Jun 12:09 PM Litchfield Road Theft From Auto #202300203776 College Park 26-Jun 1:55 PM Queen Mary Drive Theft From Auto #202300203883 Old Oakville 26-Jun 9:15 AM Windfield Drive Theft From Auto #202300203589 River Oaks 26-Jun 9:43 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300204381 QEW Midtown Core 26-Jun 6:08 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300204179 Uptown Core 26-Jun 10:40 AM Glenrose Crescent Theft Of Bicycle #202300203679 West Oak Trails 26-Jun 4:12 AM Caesar Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300203494 Old Oakville 26-Jun 9:30 AM Westoak Trails Theft Under #202300203614 West Oak Trails 27-Jun 8:05 AM Dundas Street West Assault #202300204711 West Oak Trails 27-Jun 12:29 PM Sixth Line Break And Enter House #202300205534 College Park 27-Jun 6:48 PM McCraney Street East Break And Enter House #202300205475 College Park 27-Jun 4:40 PM Martindale Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300205322 College Park 27-Jun 2:27 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300205187 Eastlake 27-Jun 9:05 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202300204776 College Park 27-Jun 1:55 PM Smith Lane Theft From Auto #202300205159 Bronte 27-Jun 9:02 AM Sewell Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300204774 College Park 27-Jun 8:30 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300205568 College Park 27-Jun 1:05 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300204674 Old Oakville 27-Jun 8:21 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300205560 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map