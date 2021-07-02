Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 23-June 29, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in North Oakville and West Oakville.

Monday, June 28, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 8 crimes in total.

Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft of vehicles (9), theft from auto (8), theft under (6) and property damage under $5000 (6).

Friday, June 25, was the quietest day, with only two crimes reported.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 23 to June 29, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 23-Jun 11:00 AM 2300 Block Falling Green Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100191834 West Mount 23-Jun 3:00 PM 300 Block Weighton Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100192109 West Oakville 23-Jun 5:00 PM 3000 Block Hospital Gate Assault #202100192220 North Oakville 23-Jun 6:00 PM 2100 Block Gatestone Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100192807 Ford 23-Jun 8:00 PM 1200 Block Jezero Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100193057 Joshua Creek 23-Jun 11:00 PM 2400 Block Rideau Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100192815 Joshua Creek 24-Jun 12:00 AM 2300 Block Lyndhurst Drive Theft from Auto #202100192556 Joshua Creek 24-Jun 8:00 AM 3100 Block George Savage Avenue Theft Under #202100192786 North Oakville 24-Jun 10:00 AM 500 Dundas Street West Theft from Auto #202100192901 North Oakville 24-Jun 4:00 PM 1000 Block South Service Road W Theft of Vehicle #202100193304 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 24-Jun 7:00 PM 1100 Block Bronte Road Drugs #202100193455 Glen Abbey 24-Jun 7:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft of Vehicle #202100193544 Falgarwood 25-Jun 3:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100193749 West Oakville 25-Jun 11:00 AM 2200 Block Wyandotte Drive Theft Under #202100194021 West Oakville 26-Jun 8:00 AM 300 Block Reynolds Street Theft Over #202100195037 Old Oakville 26-Jun 11:00 AM 300 Block Northwood Drive Theft from Auto #202100195004 Glen Abbey 26-Jun 3:00 PM 200 Block Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202100195238 College Park 26-Jun 4:00 PM 100 Block Speers Road Theft of Bicycle #202100195308 Central Oakville 26-Jun 4:00 PM 2600 Block Dashwood Drive Theft from Auto #202100195279 West Oak Trails 26-Jun 6:00 PM 100 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100195394 Central Oakville 26-Jun 10:00 PM 400 Block Sixteen Mile Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100195835 North Oakville 27-Jun 12:00 AM Shaw Street & Winston Road Theft of Vehicle #202100195755 West Oakville 27-Jun 8:00 AM 1100 Block Queens Avenue Theft from Auto #202100195941 College Park 27-Jun 11:00 AM 2500 Block Old Bronte Road Theft Under #202100196064 West Mount 27-Jun 12:00 PM 1100 Block Bomorda Drive Theft from Auto #202100196124 College Park 28-Jun 2:00 AM 2500 Block Newcastle Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100197065 West Oak Trails 28-Jun 3:00 AM 3200 Block Trailside Drive Break and Enter House #202100196913 North Oakville 28-Jun 3:00 AM 3200 Block Trailside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100196950 North Oakville 28-Jun 3:00 AM 3200 Block Trailside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100196949 North Oakville 28-Jun 3:00 PM 2100 Block Baronwood Drive Assault #202100197396 West Mount 28-Jun 5:00 PM 2400 Block West Ham Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100197489 West Oak Trails 28-Jun 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road E & Robinson Street Theft Under #202100197463 Central Oakville 28-Jun 8:00 PM 1100 Block Shaw Street Drugs #202100197614 West Oakville 29-Jun 9:00 AM 200 Block Alison Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100198057 Bronte 29-Jun 12:00 PM 1500 Block Rebecca Street Assault #202100198253 South West Oakville 29-Jun 1:00 PM 2500 Block Beryl Road Break and Enter Other #202100198338 Clearview 29-Jun 5:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202100198583 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 29-Jun 8:00 PM 200 Block Deane Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100198772 Central Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map