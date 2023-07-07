Weekly Oakville crime update from June 28 to July 4

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 85 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 28 to July 4. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes dropped by 1.16%.

Monday, July 3, was the busiest day, with 17 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (17).

In addition, residents reported 15 thefts from motor vehicles. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to five break-ins at houses in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 240 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 92 incidents of house break-ins and 177 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 28 to July 4

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 28-Jun 12:28 AM Third Line Assault #202300205718 Glen Abbey 28-Jun 10:58 AM Neyagawa Boulevard Break And Enter Other #202300206105 River Oaks 28-Jun 2:58 PM Ford Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300206401 Eastlake 28-Jun 1:55 PM Chateau CM Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300206323 Palermo West 28-Jun 7:00 PM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300206734 QEW Midtown Core 28-Jun 6:19 PM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300206657 QEW Midtown Core 28-Jun 6:53 PM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300306698 QEW Midtown Core 28-Jun 7:56 AM Terrace Way Theft From Auto #202300205926 Glenorchy 28-Jun 9:39 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300206838 Uptown Core 28-Jun 8:05 AM Westview TR Theft Of Vehicle #202300205832 West Oak Trails 28-Jun 10:09 AM Bridge Road Theft Under #202300206067 Bronte 28-Jun 2:00 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300206505 College Park 28-Jun 2:39 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300206383 Uptown Core 28-Jun 1:56 PM Brookstar Drive Theft Under #202300206324 West Oak Trails 29-Jun 12:00 AM North Park Boulevard Assault #202300209581 Glenorchy 29-Jun 4:43 AM South Service Road East Assault #202300207070 QEW Midtown Core 29-Jun 2:08 PM Ford Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300213575 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Jun 3:53 PM Chartwell Road MVC - PI #202300207801 QEW Midtown Core 29-Jun 4:30 AM Mount Drive Theft From Auto #202300207202 River Oaks 29-Jun 4:30 AM Mount Drive Theft From Auto #202300207433 River Oaks 29-Jun 1:00 AM Mount Drive Theft From Auto #202300207344 River Oaks 29-Jun 4:30 AM Peak PL Theft From Auto #202300207435 River Oaks 29-Jun 7:12 PM Royalton CM Theft From Auto #202300208035 River Oaks 29-Jun 2:00 PM Kerr Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300207973 QEW West 30-Jun 8:11 PM Bethnal Green Road Break And Enter House #202300209444 Eastlake 30-Jun 12:59 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300208872 College Park 30-Jun 5:01 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300209201 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Jun 8:57 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300208586 College Park 30-Jun 9:09 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300208592 College Park 30-Jun 4:41 PM Stewart Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300209166 Old Oakville 30-Jun 5:00 PM Chartwell Road Theft Over #202300213229 QEW Midtown Core 01-Jul 6:20 PM Masterman CR Assault #202300210531 Glenorchy 01-Jul 2:35 AM Summerhill Crescent Break And Enter House #202300209732 Iroquois Ridge North 01-Jul 2:37 AM Summerhill Crescent Break And Enter House #202300209839 Iroquois Ridge North 01-Jul 1:33 AM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter Shop #202300209710 Old Oakville 01-Jul 7:33 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300210615 Uptown Core 01-Jul 11:50 PM Peachtree LN MVC - PI #202300210883 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 12:59 PM Canonridge CL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300210168 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 1:30 AM Foxhole CL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300209858 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 6:45 AM Mariposa Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300209804 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 11:53 AM Woodbriar CT Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300210094 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 1:57 PM Woodgate Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300210241 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 2:00 AM Summerhill Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300209908 Iroquois Ridge North 01-Jul 4:52 AM Hampstead Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300209917 West Oak Trails 01-Jul 1:23 PM Sheldon Avenue Theft Under #202300210202 Bronte 02-Jul 10:13 AM Bronte Road Assault #202300211173 Bronte 02-Jul 6:07 PM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter Other #202300211608 Old Oakville 02-Jul 10:24 AM Fourth Line Break And Enter Shop #202300211183 QEW West 02-Jul 6:37 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Break And Enter Shop #202300211061 West Oak Trails 02-Jul 7:54 PM Great Lakes Boulevard Impaired Driving #202300211687 Bronte 02-Jul 8:27 PM Ridgebrank Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300211717 West Oak Trails 02-Jul 5:41 AM Waubanoka Way Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300211039 West Oak Trails 02-Jul 8:05 AM Waubanoka Way Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300211110 West Oak Trails 03-Jul 12:08 AM Churchill Avenue Assault #202300212274 College Park 03-Jul 4:10 AM Queens Avenue Assault #202300211949 College Park 03-Jul 7:57 PM Reynolds Street Break And Enter House #202300212785 Old Oakville 03-Jul 10:54 PM Argus Road Break And Enter Shop #202300212942 QEW Midtown Core 03-Jul 1:28 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300212367 Bronte 03-Jul 1:37 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300212378 Uptown Core 03-Jul 2:57 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300212471 Uptown Core 03-Jul 8:45 PM Cornwall Road Offensive Weapons #202300212079 Eastlake 03-Jul 11:09 PM Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300212954 Bronte 03-Jul 11:34 AM Queen Mary Drive Robbery #202300212230 Old Oakville 03-Jul 6:24 PM Cornwall Road Robbery #202300212682 QEW Midtown Core 03-Jul 10:28 AM Heritage Way Theft From Auto #202300212163 Glen Abbey 03-Jul 12:00 PM Burnhamthorpe Road Theft From Auto #202300213590 Glenorchy 03-Jul 12:43 PM Bracken Drive Theft From Auto #202300212313 West Oak Trails 03-Jul 8:43 PM White Dove CL Theft From Auto #202300212833 West Oak Trails 03-Jul 9:33 PM Drummond Road Theft Under #202300212874 Eastlake 03-Jul 3:14 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300212483 QEW Midtown Core 04-Jul 8:53 AM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300214147 College Park 04-Jul 7:16 PM Dalebrook Drive Assault #202300214049 Iroquois Ridge North 04-Jul 8:01 AM Reynolds Street Break And Enter House #202300213223 Old Oakville 04-Jul 8:54 AM Cross Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202300213282 QEW Midtown Core 04-Jul 11:03 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300214224 Uptown Core 04-Jul 9:36 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300214174 QEW West 04-Jul 7:58 AM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300213220 Old Oakville 04-Jul 4:40 PM Pinegrove Road MVC - PI #202300213875 QEW West 04-Jul 4:00 PM Monastery Drive MVVC - Hit & Run #202300213878 Glen Abbey 04-Jul 9:31 AM Pinegrove Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300213328 Old Oakville 04-Jul 2:35 PM Windrush Drive Theft From Auto #202300213738 Glen Abbey 04-Jul 6:00 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300214296 QEW Midtown Core 04-Jul 11:20 AM Devonshire Crescent Theft From Auto #202300213480 West Oak Trails 04-Jul 10:53 AM Taunton Road Theft Under #202300213441 Uptown Core 04-Jul 10:35 AM Westmount Drive Theft Under #202300213417 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map