Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 30-July 6, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte and Old Oakville.

Tuesday, July 6 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft under (11), theft of vehicles (9), assault (7) and property damages under $5000 (6).

Saturday, July 3 was the quietest day with only two crimes reported.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 30 to July 6, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 30-Jun 1:00 AM 400 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100199271 Old Oakville 30-Jun 4:00 AM 300 Block Briarhall Gate Theft of Vehicle #202100199018 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Jun 9:00 AM 1200 Block Speers Road Assault #202100199181 QEW West 30-Jun 11:00 AM 1400 Block North Service Road W Theft Over #202100199300 QEW West 30-Jun 1:00 PM 100 Block Allan Street Theft Under #202100203631 Old Oakville 30-Jun 4:00 PM Walker Street & Wilson Street Assault #202100199640 Old Oakville 30-Jun 5:00 PM 600 Block Wellington Crescent Theft Under #202100199713 Bronte 30-Jun 6:00 PM 2100 Block Pineview Drive Theft Under #202100199726 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Jun 11:00 PM 2000 Block Grand Ravine Block Theft of Vehicle #202100200299 River Oaks 1-Jul 11:00 AM 1300 Block Sandpiper Road Theft Under #202100200417 West Oak Trails 1-Jul 1:00 PM 100 Block Cross Avenue Assault #202100200539 Midtown Core 1-Jul 1:00 PM 500 Block Woody Road Theft from Auto #202100200565 QEW West 1-Jul 4:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Drugs #202100200716 Midtown Core 1-Jul 4:00 PM 200 Block Littlewood Drive Theft of Bicycle #202100200753 Uptown Core 1-Jul 10:00 PM 2300 Block Hixon Street Assault #202100201076 Bronte 2-Jul 2:00 AM 200 Block Robinson Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100201521 Old Oakville 2-Jul 10:00 AM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100201580 College Park 2-Jul 11:00 AM 200 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100201789 Midtown Core 2-Jul 11:00 PM 1400 Block Speers Road Theft of Vehicle #202100202617 QEW West 3-Jul 3:00 PM 2300 Block Ontario Street Break and Enter Other #202100202838 Bronte 3-Jul 4:00 PM 100 Block Tracina Drive Theft Under #202100202934 Bronte 4-Jul 5:00 AM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Assault #202100203549 College Park 4-Jul 9:00 AM 3000 Block Hospital Gate Assault #202100203706 Sixteen Hollow 4-Jul 10:00 AM 400 Block Trafalgar Road Theft of Vehicle #202100203738 Old Oakville 4-Jul 1:00 PM 100 Block Allan Street Theft Under #202100204284 Old Oakville 4-Jul 7:00 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202100204249 QEW West 4-Jul 7:00 PM Kerr Street & Speers Road Drugs #202100204231 Old Oakville 4-Jul 8:00 PM 100 Block Allan Street Theft Under #202100204285 Old Oakville 5-Jul 3:00 AM 2400 Block Sylvia Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100204648 Iroquois Ridge North 5-Jul 3:00 AM 500 Block Ravineview Way Theft of Vehicle #202100204616 Iroquois Ridge North 5-Jul 4:00 AM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Break and Enter House #202100204551 Old Oakville 5-Jul 5:00 PM 1100 Block McCraney Street E Property Damage under $5000 #202100205201 College Park 5-Jul 9:00 PM 300 Block Jennings Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100205841 Bronte 6-Jul 3:00 AM 500 Block Patricia Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100205744 Bronte 6-Jul 11:00 AM 500 Block Woody Road Theft from Auto #202100205962 Old Oakville 6-Jul 11:00 AM 1600 Block North Service Road E Theft Under #202100205951 QEW East 6-Jul 1:00 PM 1000 Block Churchill Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100206066 College Park 6-Jul 1:00 PM 2400 Block Wyandotte Drive Theft Under #202100206080 Bronte 6-Jul 1:00 PM 200 Block Mississaga Street Break and Enter House #202100206031 Bronte 6-Jul 3:00 PM 300 Block Milkweed Way Break and Enter House #202100206153 Bronte 6-Jul 5:00 PM 100 Block Cross Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100206254 Midtown Core 6-Jul 7:00 PM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Theft Under #202100206383 College Park 6-Jul 8:00 PM North Service Road E & Sixth Line Theft of Vehicle #202100206427 Midtown Core 6-Jul 8:00 PM 2800 Block Kingsway Drive Assault #202100206431 Clearview

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map