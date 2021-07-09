Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 30-July 6, 2021. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte and Old Oakville.
Tuesday, July 6 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 11 crimes in total. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved theft under (11), theft of vehicles (9), assault (7) and property damages under $5000 (6).
Saturday, July 3 was the quietest day with only two crimes reported.
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 30 to July 6, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map