Weekly Oakville crime update from June 7 to 13

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 7 to 13. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes have dropped by 16.41%.

Tuesday, June 13, was the busiest day, with fifteen reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported 10 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of break-ins at residences. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 99 incidents of break-ins at residences and 191 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 7 to 13

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 07-Jun 11:57 PM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202300179841 Glen Abbey 07-Jun 9:00 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300181030 Old Oakville 07-Jun 11:32 AM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300179799 Palermo West 07-Jun 2:42 PM Nottinghill Gate MVC - PI #202300180044 Glen Abbey 07-Jun 8:38 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300180432 Uptown Core 07-Jun 8:00 PM Litchfield Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300180854 College Park 07-Jun 8:58 AM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300179582 Eastlake 08-Jun 11:37 PM Third Line Assault #202300181055 West Oak Trails 08-Jun 5:25 PM Cross Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202300181453 QEW Midtown Core 08-Jun 3:23 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300181309 Old Oakville 08-Jun 3:54 PM North Service Road MVC - PI #202300173841 Old Oakville 08-Jun 8:06 PM Griffith Place Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300181727 Iroquois Ridge Shore South 08-Jun 1:21 AM Franklin CT Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300183107 Iroquois Ridge Shore South 08-Jun 11:25 PM Lynwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300181032 College Park 08-Jun 11:37 PM Queens Avenue Theft From Auto #202300181770 College Park 08-Jun 11:38 PM Queens Avenue Theft From Auto #202300181771 College Park 08-Jun 10:02 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300180949 QEW West 08-Jun 6:54 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300181536 Uptown Core 08-Jun 11:38 PM Queens Avenue Theft Under #202300180241 College Park 08-Jun 7:12 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300181563 Old Oakville 09-Jun 12:15 AM Allan Street Impaired Driving #202300181790 QEW Midtown Core 09-Jun 12:25 PM Littondale Lane MVC - Hit & Run #202300182274 Palermo West 09-Jun 2:08 PM McCraney Street East Offensive Weapons #202300182398 College Park 09-Jun 9:54 AM Arrowhead Road Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300182130 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 10-Jun 6:20 PM Lakeshore Road West Assault #202300183975 Bronte 10-Jun 3:12 PM Lakeshore Road East Assault #202300183734 Old Oakville 10-Jun 2:47 AM Lakeshore Road East Break And Enter House #202300183083 Old Oakville 10-Jun 3:09 PM Property Damage Under Dorval Drive #202300183729 Old Oakville 10-Jun 2:41 PM Culham Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300183688 College Park 10-Jun 9:09 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300183290 Glen Abbey 10-Jun 1:42 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300183609 Uptown Core 10-Jun 11:12 AM Dalebrook Drive Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300183436 Uptown Core 10-Jun 10:30 PM Constance Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300183405 Eastlake 10-Jun 1:30 PM Maple Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300183614 Old Oakville 10-Jun 2:47 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300183663 QEW Midtown Core 10-Jun 2:06 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300183637 Uptown Core 11-Jun 2:00 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300184843 QEW Midtown Core 11-Jun 8:12 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - PI #202300185211 Uptown Core 11-Jun 9:51 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300185276 Uptown Core 11-Jun 6:12 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300184476 QEW West 11-Jun 4:56 PM Saw Whet Boulevard Theft Over #202300185019 Glen Abbey 11-Jun 8:14 PM Wedgewood Drive Break And Enter House #202300185213 Eastlake 12-Jun 1:47 PM Ontario Street Break And Enter House #202300185910 Bronte 12-Jun 5:58 PM Postmaster Drive Theft Under #202300186191 West Oak Trails 13-Jun 10:21 PM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202300186926 Glen Abbey 13-Jun 4:52 PM Tesla Crescent Assault #202300187430 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 13-Jun 3:53 PM Trafalgar Road Break And Enter House #202300187347 Old Oakville 13-Jun 2:49 PM Roylen Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300187276 College Park 13-Jun 11:00 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300187002 QEW Midtown Core 13-Jun 5:07 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300187443 QEW West 13-Jun 8:40 AM Bridge Road MVC - PI #202300186781 Bronte 13-Jun 6:21 AM Raspberry Bush TL Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300186651 Bronte 13-Jun 9:34 AM Lillykin Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300186850 River Oaks 13-Jun 2:18 AM Raspberry Bush TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300186616 Bronte 13-Jun 2:30 AM Rideau Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300186727 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 13-Jun 8:00 PM Spruce Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300188028 Old Oakville 13-Jun 11:44 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300187767 QEW West 13-Jun 9:57 AM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300186892 QEW West 13-Jun 9:24 PM Grand Oak TL Theft Under #202300187697 Palermo West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map