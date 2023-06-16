Weekly Oakville crime update from June 7 to 13

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from June 7 to 13. Compared to the week before, incidents of crimes have dropped by 16.41%.
Tuesday, June 13, was the busiest day, with fifteen reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported 10 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars and, if possible, park them in a garage while ensuring their keys are not by a main entry point.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of break-ins at residences. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 99 incidents of break-ins at residences and 191 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: June 7 to 13
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map