Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 9 to June 15, 2021. Residents reported most of the crimes in the Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone.

Friday, June 11 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 10 crimes in total. Police officers received several reports of robberies, thefts from auto and property damage under $5000 on that day.

June 14 remained the quietest, with only one crime in the town.

Most crime incidents during these seven days involved 12 break-ins into vehicles, seven assaults and five thefts of automobiles.

Oakville Crime Statistics - June 9 to June 15, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 9-Jun 2:00 AM 1500 Block Speers Road Theft of Vehicle #202100176922 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 9-Jun 8:00 AM 1200 Block Marlborough Court Assault #202100176957 College Park 9-Jun 9:00 AM 1100 Block Queens Avenue Theft Under #202100177201 College Park 9-Jun 12:00 PM 3000 Block Sherwood Drive Assault #202100177221 Clearview 9-Jun 2:00 PM 400 Block Kerr Street Theft of Bicycle #202100177302 Central Oakville 9-Jun 4:00 PM 2400 Block Lionstone Drive Assault #202100177460 West Mount 9-Jun 10:00 PM 2200 Block Sheridan Garden Drive Theft Under #202100178220 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 10-Jun 6:00 PM 1000 Block Lindsay Drive Theft from Auto #202100178571 Glen Abbey 10-Jun 8:00 PM 1500 Block Dundas Street W Theft Under #202100178665 West Oak Trails 10-Jun 10:00 PM 400 Block Wyecroft Road Break and Enter Other #202100179106 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 10-Jun 10:00 PM 2000 Block Mount Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100179011 River Oaks 11-Jun 6:00 AM 2400 Block Winston Park Drive Theft from Auto #202100179631 Winston Park 11-Jun 8:00 AM 500 Block Dundas Street W Theft Under #202100178992 North Oakville 11-Jun 10:00 AM 2200 Block Sheridan Garden Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100179113 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 11-Jun 2:00 PM Ford Drive & Royal Windsor Drive Theft from Auto #202100179330 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 11-Jun 2:00 PM 1500 Block Glen Abbey Gate Property Damage under $5000 #202100179338 West Mount 11-Jun 8:00 PM 1200 Block Glen Valley Road Theft Under #202100180099 West Oak Trails 11-Jun 9:00 PM 400 Block Dundas Street E Assault #202100179691 Wedgewood Creek 11-Jun 9:00 PM 600 Block Fourth Line Robbery #202100179732 West Oakville 11-Jun 9:00 PM 600 Block Fourth Line Robbery #202100179731 West Oakville 11-Jun 10:00 PM 2400 Block Gladacres Lane Break and Enter House #202100180103 West Mount 12-Jun 10:00 AM Dundas Street E & Eighth Lane Theft from Auto #202100180128 North Oakville 12-Jun 2:00 PM 1300 Block Marlborough Court Theft of Vehicle #202100180318 Falgarwood 12-Jun 4:00 PM Oakdale Drive & Oxford Avenue Drugs #202100180456 College Park 12-Jun 7:00 PM 100 Block Old Mill Road Theft from Auto #202100181105 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 13-Jun 5:00 AM 3000 Block Hospital Gate Assault #202100181016 North Oakville 13-Jun 7:00 AM 100 Block Old Mill Road Theft from Auto #202100181084 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 13-Jun 5:00 PM Old Mill Road Theft from Auto #202100181573 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 13-Jun 7:00 PM 400 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Vehicle #202100181697 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 14-Jun 4:00 PM 2200 Block Oakmead Boulevard Theft Under #202100182660 River Oaks 15-Jun 11:00 AM 200 Block Oakpark Boulevard Assault #202100183466 River Oaks 15-Jun 12:00 PM 800 Block Fourth Line Theft from Auto #202100183509 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 15-Jun 12:00 PM 100 Block Allan Street Assault #202100183534 Old Oakville 15-Jun 4:00 PM 2300 Block Cornwall Road Theft of Vehicle #202100183796 Ford 15-Jun 6:00 PM Marvin Avenue & Sixth Line Theft from Auto #202100183899 North Oakville 15-Jun 9:00 PM 2500 Block Royal Windsor Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100184066 Clearview

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map