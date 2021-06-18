Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 36 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from June 9 to June 15, 2021. Residents reported most of the crimes in the Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone.
Friday, June 11 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 10 crimes in total. Police officers received several reports of robberies, thefts from auto and property damage under $5000 on that day.
June 14 remained the quietest, with only one crime in the town.
Most crime incidents during these seven days involved 12 break-ins into vehicles, seven assaults and five thefts of automobiles.
Oakville Crime Statistics - June 9 to June 15, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map