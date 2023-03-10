Weekly Oakville crime update from Mar. 1 to 7

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Mar. 1 to 7. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 3.7%.

Wednesday, Mar. 1, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle and MVC - Hit & Run most frequently (11 incidents each).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to two incidents of Impaired Driving in Oakville; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 96 incidents a year. Incidents of Impaired Driving in the past six months were 57, and in the past year, 93.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 11 incidents of Impaired Driving - which could extrapolate to 132 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Mar. 1 to 7

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 1-Mar 9:50 PM Dorval Drive Assault #202300066085 Glen Abbey 1-Mar 7:00 AM Third Line Assault #202300066363 West Oak Trails 1-Mar 10:00 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300066139 College Park 1-Mar 11:06 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300066170 College Park 1-Mar 9:35 PM Khalsa Gate Break And Enter House #202300066064 West Oak Trails 1-Mar 1:10 AM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300065133 Midtown Core 1-Mar 12:00 AM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300065116 Uptown Core 1-Mar 7:00 PM North Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300065922 Glenorchy 1-Mar 6:24 AM Bridge Road MVC - PI #202300065389 Bronte 1-Mar 1:05 AM Brock Street MVC - PI #202300065128 Old Oakville 1-Mar 1:44 AM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300065166 Glen Abbey 2-Mar 5:19 PM Bridge Road Assault #202300066919 Bronte 2-Mar 7:48 AM Elizabeth Place Assault #202300066647 Iroquois Ridge South 2-Mar 10:58 PM Upper Middle Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300067261 Glen Abbey 2-Mar 12:42 AM Marlborough Court MVC - Hit & Run #202300066275 College Park 2-Mar 10:00 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300067201 Uptown Core 2-Mar 6:15 AM Burloak Drive Theft From Auto #202300067145 Glen Abbey 2-Mar 3:49 PM Pligrims Way Theft From Auto #202300066831 Glen Abbey 2-Mar 12:30 AM Leighland Avenue Theft From Auto #202300070413 College Park 2-Mar 6:45 AM Duskywing Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300066882 Bronte 3-Mar 11:26 PM Dunforest Crescent Arson #202300067781 West Oak Trails 3-Mar 11:26 PM Morden Road Impaired Driving #202300062348 Old Oakville 3-Mar 8:52 PM Freeman Crescent Impaired Driving #202300067721 College Park 3-Mar 8:00 AM Buena Vista CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300067884 Bronte 3-Mar 12:30 PM Melvin Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300067872 Eastlake 3-Mar 8:10 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202300068105 Old Oakville 4-Mar 1:15 AM Grenville Drive Break And Enter House #202300069642 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Mar 4:46 AM Grenville Drive Break And Enter House #202300068657 Iroquois Ridge North 4-Mar 9:00 AM Riverview Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300069185 Bronte 4-Mar 11:30 PM Fourth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300069912 QEW West 4-Mar 6:48 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300069201 Old Oakville 5-Mar 10:53 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300070560 College Park 5-Mar 8:10 PM Leighland Avenue Theft From Auto #202300070413 College Park 5-Mar 6:00 AM Mohawk Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300070171 Bronte 5-Mar 7:00 AM Hixon Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300072102 Bronte 5-Mar 6:00 AM Royal Windsor Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300069961 QEW East 5-Mar 10:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300070531 Uptown Core 6-Mar 12:02 AM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300070628 Glen Abbey 6-Mar 9:08 PM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300071632 College Park 6-Mar 11:00 PM Upper Middle Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300071812 Iroquois Ridge South 6-Mar 10:03 PM Burnhamthorpe Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300071710 Glenorchy 6-Mar 3:00 AM Petrie Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300071366 Bronte 7-Mar 2:17 AM Newcastle Crescent Assault #202300071981 West Oak Trails 7-Mar 10:45 PM Hospital Gate Assault #202300072862 West Oak Trails 7-Mar 11:01 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300072875 College Park 7-Mar 2:00 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300071973 Midtown Core 7-Mar 9:41 PM Marine Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300072790 Bronte 7-Mar 11:50 PM Wyecroft Road Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300072336 QEW West 7-Mar 7:43 PM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300059655 Glen Abbey 7-Mar 4:38 AM Nelson Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300072102 Bronte 7-Mar 6:50 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300072603 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map