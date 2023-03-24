Weekly Oakville crime update from Mar. 15 to 21

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 55 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Mar. 15 to 21. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 6.77%.

Thursday, Mar. 16, was the busiest day, with ten reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (7).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (12 incidents each).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 1 incidents of Theft Of Bicycle in Oakville; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 36 incidents a year. Incidents of theft Of Bicycle in the past six months were 26, and in the past year, 152.

Over the past 30 days, there have been one incident of Theft Of Bicycle - which could extrapolate to 36 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Mar. 15 to 21

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 15-Mar 11:33 PM Parkridge Crescent Arson #202300081635 Glen Abbey 15-Mar 5:00 PM Swann Drive Break And Enter House #202300081329 Bronte 15-Mar 4:50 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300081385 Old Oakville 15-Mar 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300081247 Uptown Core 15-Mar 9:30 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300080867 College Park 15-Mar 11:04 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300080952 Palermo Village Centre 15-Mar 3:18 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300081203 College Park 15-Mar 11:00 PM Blue Oak CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300082001 West Oak Trails 15-Mar 12:09 PM Khalsa GT Theft Under #202300081008 Palermo Village Centre 16-Mar 8:41 PM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300082568 College Park 16-Mar 3:00 PM Maple Grove Drive Break And Enter Other #202300086157 Eastlake 16-Mar 10:56 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300082034 Old Oakville 16-Mar 2:11 PM Sixteen Mile Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300082220 River Oaks 16-Mar 1:30 PM QEW Highway MVC - PI #202300082181 QEW West 16-Mar 6:33 PM River Oaks Boulevard East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300082459 River Oaks 16-Mar 3:23 PM Briargrove CL Theft From Auto #202300082275 West Oak Trails 16-Mar 2:30 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202300082438 Old Oakville 16-Mar 11:18 AM Barondwood Drive Theft Over #202300082052 West Oak Trails 16-Mar 4:00 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300082411 Uptown Core 17-Mar 10:31 PM Fourth Line Impaired Driving #202300083922 QEW West 17-Mar 11:41 PM Dundas Street East Impaired Driving #202300084004 Uptown Core 17-Mar 7:25 PM Gardenbrook Avenue MVC - PI #202300083651 River Oaks 17-Mar 5:41 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300083505 QEW West 17-Mar 11:48 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #2023300083134 Uptown Core 17-Mar 7:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300083774 Uptown Core 18-Mar 7:25 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300084239 QEW West 18-Mar 6:31 AM Iroquois Shore Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300082191 College Park 18-Mar 6:10 PM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300084846 Palermo Village Centre 18-Mar 4:42 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300086418 Old Oakville 18-Mar 12:32 PM Jemima Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300084549 River Oaks 18-Mar 2:54 AM Saddlecreek Crescent Theft From Auto #202300084119 West Oak Trails 18-Mar 1:09 PM Deer Park Road Theft From Auto #202300084592 West Oak Trails 19-Mar 3:13 AM Craigleth Road Break And Enter House #202300085162 Iroquois Ridge North 19-Mar 5:03 PM Pacific Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300085718 QEW West 19-Mar 12:37 PM Falling Green Drive Theft From Auto #202300085495 West Oak Trails 19-Mar 9:28 AM Tweedsdale Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300085338 Bronte 19-Mar 11:45 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300086480 QEW West 19-Mar 2:30 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300085589 QEW West 19-Mar 5:54 AM Hummingbird Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300085266 West Oak Trails 19-Mar 5:08 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300085725 River Oaks 20-Mar 10:54 AM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300086444 College Park 20-Mar 11:17 AM Blackfriar CM Break And Enter House #202300086464 Joshua's Medows 20-Mar 10:55 PM Kerr Street Break And Enter Other #202300087171 College Park 20-Mar 6:58 PM Constance Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300086969 Eastlake 20-Mar 2:43 PM Burloak Drive MVC - PI #202300086664 Bronte 20-Mar 6:02 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - PI #202300086904 College Park 20-Mar 4:02 PM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300086755 QEW West 20-Mar 11:43 AM Charsworth Avenue Theft From Auto #202300086486 West Oak Trails 20-Mar 12:09 PM Kerr Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300086510 Old Oakville 20-Mar 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300075799 Old Oakville 21-Mar 7:21 PM Sixth Line Assault #202300088176 River Oaks 21-Mar 12:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300087705 River Oaks 21-Mar 10:44 PM Winston Road Theft From Auto #202300088315 Bronte 21-Mar 5:18 PM Robinson Street Theft From Auto #202300088028 Old Oakville 21-Mar 10:35 PM Whistling Spring Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300088310 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map