Weekly Oakville crime update from Mar. 6 to 12

Halton Regional Police responded to 48 crime incidents in Oakville, from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12. 2024. Compared to the previous week, crimes rose by 8.33%.

Friday, Mar. 8, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10 in total.)

In addition, there were 14 reported incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to keep an eye on their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incident of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 8 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 62 incidents of impaired driving at shops in Oakville and 143 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 06-Mar 8:35 am Churchill Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202400064226 QEW Midtown Core 06-Mar 4:42 am Old Mill Road Break And Enter House #202400064714 QEW Midtown Core 06-Mar 4:57 am Third Line Property Damage under $5,000 #202400064792 Glen Abbey 06-Mar 11:50 am Summit Ridge Drive Break And Enter House #202400064412 West Oak Trails 06-Mar 9:59 am Dorval Drive Theft Under #202400064297 Glen Abbey 07-Mar 3:13 pm Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202400065549 Bronte 07-Mar 10:00 pm Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400066480 QEW West 07-Mar 7:31 am Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400065140 QEW West 07-Mar 12:32 pm Kerr Street Theft Under #202400065388 Old Oakville 07-Mar 4:16 pm Lakeshore Road West Property Damage under $5,000 #202400065619 Old Oakville 07-Mar 10:18 pm Lakeshore Road West Federal Stats - Drugs #202400065936 Old Oakville 07-Mar 1:23 am Spruce Street Impaired Driving #202400065006 QEW Midtown Core 07-Mar 10:56 pm Vernon Powell Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400065988 Uptown Core 08-Mar 4:03 am Milkweed Way Theft Of Vehicle #202400066119 Bronte 08-Mar 6:40 am Spring Azure Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400066129 Bronte 08-Mar 2:30 am Tweedsdale Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202400066197 Bronte 08-Mar 8:03 am Brant Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400066194 Old Oakville 08-Mar 4:35 pm Kerr Street Theft Under #202400066669 Old Oakville 08-Mar 1:06 pm Lakeshore Road West Property Damage under $5,000 #202400066479 Old Oakville 08-Mar 8:36 pm Saddler Circle Property Damage under $5,000 #202400066089 Glen Abbey 08-Mar 10:43 pm Baronwood Drive Property Damage under $5,000 #202400066928 West Oak Trails 08-Mar 3:19 pm Gladacres Lane Property Damage under $5,000 #202400066600 West Oak Trails 08-Mar 10:09 pm Sixth Line Property Damage under $5,000 #202400066910 College Park 08-Mar 10:14 am Queens Avenue Break And Enter Other #202400066304 College Park 08-Mar 1:02 am Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202400066007 Uptown Core 09-Mar 10:33 pm Saddler Circle Theft Of Vehicle #202400070853 Glen Abbey 09-Mar 1:30 am Montage Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202400067099 West Oak Trails 10-Mar 7:16 am Great Lakes Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202400068029 Bronte 10-Mar 9:49 am Petire Way Theft Of Vehicle #202400086105 Bronte 10-Mar 7:02 pm Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202400068517 Bronte 10-Mar 12:32 pm Florence Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202400068220 Old Oakville 10-Mar 4:42 pm Old Mill Road Break And Enter Other #202400064714 QEW Midtown Core 10-Mar 12:40 pm Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202400068230 QEW Midtown Core 11-Mar 3:12 pm Wyecroft Road Theft Under #202400069376 QEW West 11-Mar 11:24 am Robinson Street Property Damage under $5,000 #202400069104 Old Oakville 11-Mar 2:57 am Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202400068769 Old Oakville 11-Mar 8:24 am Macdonald Road Property Damage under $5,000 #202400068940 QEW Midtown Core 11-Mar 12:17 am Edgehill Place Break And Enter House #202400068713 Glen Abbey 11-Mar 6:00 pm Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202400069578 College Park 12-Mar 5:03 pm Nelson Street Theft Of Vehicle #202400070614 Bronte 12-Mar 5:48 pm Sunnyvale Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202400071775 Bronte 12-Mar 1:17 pm Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202400070375 QEW West 12-Mar 1:31 pm Prince Charles Drive Theft Under #202400070391 Old Oakville 12-Mar 1:45 pm Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202400070403 QEW Midtown Core 12-Mar 10:20 am Fiddlers Way Theft From Auto #202400070183 West Oak Trails 12-Mar 7:00 pm Dundas Street West Theft From Auto #202400070731 West Oak Trails 12-Mar 1:31 pm Blue Jays Boulevard Theft Under #202400070391 West Oak Trails 12-Mar 10:25 am Leighland Avenue Theft From Auto #202400070190 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.