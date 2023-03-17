Weekly Oakville crime update from Mar. 8 to 14

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Mar. 8 to 14. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 15.67%.

Tuesday, Mar. 14, was the busiest day, with 17 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle and MVC - Hit & Run most frequently (12 incidents each).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to six incidents of Assault in Oakville; if this rate stayed consistent, it would be 288 incidents a year. Incidents of Assault in the past six months were 166, and in the past year, 346.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 40 incidents of Assault - which could extrapolate to 480 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Mar. 8 to 14

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 08-Mar 12:00 AM Reynolds Street Assault #202300073633 Old Oakville 08-Mar 12:04 PM Sixth Line Assault #202300073926 River Oaks 08-Mar 1:39 AM Eight Line Impaired Driving #202300073433 Iroquois Ridge North 08-Mar 10:00 AM Jones Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300073771 Bronte 08-Mar 11:08 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300073799 QEW Midtown Core 08-Mar 2:13 AM Fox Run CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300073445 Bronte 08-Mar 12:42 AM Whilabout TR Theft Of Vehicle #202300073621 Bronte 09-Mar 4:09 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300075235 College Park 09-Mar 11:36 AM Maple Grove Drive Assault #202300074972 Eastlake 09-Mar 2:25 AM Bridge Road Break And Enter House #202300074582 Bronte 09-Mar 5:30 PM Creekside Drive Break And Enter House #202300075419 Iroquois Ridge North 09-Mar 1:22 AM Westoak Trails Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300074768 West Oak Trails 09-Mar 1:56 AM Argus Road Impaired Driving #202300074574 QEW Midtown Core 09-Mar 10:51 AM Eigth Line MVC - Fatality #202300079254 Iroquois Ridge South 09-Mar 7:30 PM George Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300075926 Old Oakville 09-Mar 9:37 AM Dundas Street West Offensive Weapons #202300075472 Uptown Core 09-Mar 8:15 PM Felhaber Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300075799 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Mar 12:12 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #20230076052 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Mar 4:20 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202300076338 Bronte 10-Mar 12:38 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300076094 Uptown Core 10-Mar 11:21 AM Falgarwood Drive Offensive Weapons #202300076000 Iroquois Ridge South 10-Mar 11:32 AM Prince Michael Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300076009 Iroquois Ridge North 10-Mar 4:33 AM Greeneagle Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300075821 Glen Abbey 10-Mar 8:48 PM Bridge Road Theft Under #202300076580 Bronte 11-Mar 12:24 PM Huguenot Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300077148 Glenorchy 11-Mar 12:00 AM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300077125 QEW Midtown Core 11-Mar 12:17 PM Rebecca Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300077142 Old Oakville 11-Mar 2:44 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300077280 QEW Midtown Core 11-Mar 2:57 PM Falling Green Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300077294 West Oak Trails 12-Mar 9:29 AM Rebecca Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300077904 Bronte 12-Mar 10:35 AM Bridlewood TL Theft From Auto #202300077943 Glen Abbey 12-Mar 1:10 AM Iroquois Shore Road Theft From Auto #202300077743 Iroquois Ridge South 13-Mar 10:29 AM Margaret Drive Impaired Driving #202300078860 Old Oakville 13-Mar 1:55 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300079068 Bronte 13-Mar 5:00 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300079254 Iroquois Ridge South 13-Mar 10:26 PM Front Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300079503 Old Oakville 13-Mar 7:28 AM Old Mill Road Theft From Auto #202300078705 QEW Midtown Core 13-Mar 9:00 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300079793 Bronte 13-Mar 9:00 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300079700 Bronte 13-Mar 2:32 PM Khalsa Gate Theft Over #202300079112 Palermo Village Centre 13-Mar 8:12 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300079426 Bronte 13-Mar 2:40 PM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300079126 College Park 14-Mar 3:03 PM Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202300080161 Iroquois Ridge South 14-Mar 5:09 PM Hillmount Drive Assault #202300080259 West Oak Trails 14-Mar 11:42 PM Great Lakes Boulevard Impaired Driving #202300080535 Bronte 14-Mar 9:40 PM Elmhurst Avenue Impaired Driving #202300080471 Eastlake 14-Mar 2:56 PM Fourth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300080152 Bronte 14-Mar 12:00 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300079964 College Park 14-Mar 3:27 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300080181 Old Oakville 14-Mar 8:01 PM Brays Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300080402 Glen Abbey 14-Mar 5:16 AM Old Mill Road Theft From Auto #202300079626 QEW Midtown Core 14-Mar 9:47 AM Briargrove CL Theft From Auto #202300079840 West Oak Trails 14-Mar 11:19 AM Briargrove CL Theft From Auto #202300079916 West Oak Trails 14-Mar 12:09 PM Briargrove CL Theft From Auto #202300079971 West Oak Trails 14-Mar 7:00 PM Stonecutter Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300080865 Glen Abbey 14-Mar 4:53 PM Highvalley Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300080246 Palermo Village Centre 14-Mar 8:35 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300079775 Palermo West 14-Mar 5:35 PM Duskywing Way Theft Under #202300080276 Bronte 14-Mar 9:17 AM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300079812 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map