Oakville weekly crime update March 02 to 08, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 02 to 08, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a significant rise by 35.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

March 03 was the busiest (8 incidents) followed by March 07 and March 05 (7 incidents each). The residents of Bronte and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven and ten respectively). In addition, Theft Under was the most reported crime (ten incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - March 02 to 08, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 2-Mar 2:00 AM Kerr Street - 400 Block Assault #202200064997 Old Oakville 2-Mar 9:00 AM Normandy Place Assault #202200065404 Old Oakville 2-Mar 3:00 AM South Service Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200065022 QEW West 2-Mar 5:00 PM Romanwood Crescent - 5500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200066026 Bronte 2-Mar 7:00 AM Robin Hill Circle - 3400 Block Theft Under #202200065305 Bronte 2-Mar 9:00 AM Kerr Street - 500 Block Theft Under #202200065431 Old Oakville 3-Mar 12:00 PM Rougecrest Drive - 2300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200066654 Uptown Core 3-Mar 11:00 AM Pacific Road - 800 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200066583 QEW West 3-Mar 2:00 PM Galloway Drive - 2200 Block Theft From Auto #202200066733 Iroquois Ridge North 3-Mar 2:00 PM Marine Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200066736 Bronte 3-Mar 7:00 PM Jezero Crescent - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200067261 Iroquois Ridge North 3-Mar 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200066709 Old Oakville 3-Mar 6:00 AM Tennyson Drive - 400 Block Theft Under #202200066320 Bronte 3-Mar 7:00 AM Speers Road - 300 Block Theft Under #202200066386 Old Oakville 4-Mar 2:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200067111 QEW West 4-Mar 6:00 PM Speers Road Break And Enter House #202200068053 Bronte 4-Mar 7:00 AM Sixth Line - 2500 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200067486 River Oaks 4-Mar 3:00 AM Orion Court - 100 Block Theft Under #202200067194 College Park 5-Mar 5:00 AM Warminster Drive - 500 Block Assault #202200068412 Bronte 5-Mar 10:00 PM Kerr Street - 600 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200069120 Old Oakville 5-Mar 10:00 PM Elmwood Road - 100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200070311 Old Oakville 5-Mar 3:00 PM Hixon Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200068907 Bronte 5-Mar 9:00 AM Third Line - 600 Block Robbery #202200068616 Bronte 5-Mar 5:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Under #202200068410 Uptown Core 5-Mar 5:00 AM Dundas Street West - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200068457 West Oak Trails 6-Mar 8:00 AM Winding Woods - 2200 Block Break And Enter House #202200069561 River Oaks 6-Mar 12:00 PM Postmaster Drive - 2500 Block Robbery #2022000697281 West Oak Trails 6-Mar 1:00 PM Oak Park Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200069885 Uptown Core 7-Mar 5:00 PM Everest Crescent - 1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200070894 Joshua's Meadows 7-Mar 4:00 AM South Service Road East - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200070331 Old Oakville 7-Mar 7:00 PM Redstone Crescent - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200071297 West Oak Trails 7-Mar 6:00 PM Whittington Place - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200071207 Old Oakville 7-Mar 1:00 PM Wallace Road - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200070759 Bronte 7-Mar 7:00 AM Sixth Line - 2200 Block Theft Under #202200070483 River Oaks 7-Mar 4:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Theft Under #202200070880 Uptown Core 8-Mar 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200071627 Bronte 8-Mar 10:00 AM Maplehurst Avenue - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200071637 Bronte 8-Mar 3:00 AM Rebecca Street - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200071178 Old Oakville

