Oakville weekly crime update March 02 to 08, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 38 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 02 to 08, 2022. Compared to the preceding 7 days, this was a significant rise by 35.7% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
March 03 was the busiest (8 incidents) followed by March 07 and March 05 (7 incidents each). The residents of Bronte and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven and ten respectively). In addition, Theft Under was the most reported crime (ten incidents).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - March 02 to 08, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map