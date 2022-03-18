Oakville weekly crime update March 9 to 15, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 9 to 15, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a significant rise of 26.3% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

March 11 was the busiest (nine incidents), followed by March 09 and March 10 (eight incidents each). Bronte and QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten each).

In addition, residents and businesses reported auto-related crime most frequently. Over the week, ten vehicles were stolen, and thefts from vehicles were the most reported crime (16 incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - March 09 to 15, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 8-Mar 8:00 PM Thistledown Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200072093 Glen Abbey 9-Mar 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block Lakeshore Road West - 2300 Block #202200072638 Bronte 9-Mar 7:00 PM White Pines Drive - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200074367 Bronte 9-Mar 9:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200074365 Midtown Core 9-Mar 8:00 AM South Service Road East - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200072525 Midtown Core 9-Mar 9:00 AM Marine Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200072595 Bronte 9-Mar 3:00 PM Brant Street - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200073303 Old Oakville 9-Mar 3:00 PM Brant Street - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200073303 Old Oakville 9-Mar 5:00 PM Break And Enter House Wildwood Drive - 500 Block #202200072964 QEW West 10-Mar 9:00 AM Iroquois Shore Road - 500 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200073679 Qew East 10-Mar 9:00 PM White Pines Drive - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200074256 Bronte 10-Mar 9:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200074362 Midtown Core 10-Mar 12:00 PM Miller Road - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200074445 College Park 10-Mar 3:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200074320 Midtown Core 10-Mar 5:00 AM Kerrr Street & Westside Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200073453 Old Oakville 10-Mar 10:00 PM Margot Street - 2200 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200074377 River Oaks 10-Mar 6:00 AM Glolden Briar Trail - 2300 Block Theft Under #202200073536 Iroquois Ridge South 11-Mar 8:00 AM Montclair Drive - 1300 Block Assault #202200074730 College Park 11-Mar 7:00 PM Yolanda Drive - 2300 Block Break And Enter House #202200075299 Bronte 11-Mar 6:00 AM Glen Abbey Gate - 1500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200074601 Glen Abbey 11-Mar 2:00 AM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200074363 Midtown Core 11-Mar 4:00 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200074476 QEW WEst 11-Mar 3:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202200074437 QEW West 11-Mar 7:00 PM Dundas Street West - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200075269 River Oaks 11-Mar 11:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5200 Block Theft Under #202200074891 Bronte 11-Mar 1:00 PM Grabd Boulevard - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200074977 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Mar 4:00 PM South Forster Park Drive - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200076215 Old Oakville 12-Mar 4:00 PM Fourth Line - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200077845 QEW West 12-Mar 3:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200075484 QEW West 12-Mar 3:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200075486 QEW West 12-Mar 4:00 AM Dorval Drive - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200075550 QEW West 13-Mar 2:00 PM Venetia Drive - 1600 Block Theft OF Vehicle #202200076941 Bronte 13-Mar 4:00 PM Valley Heights Crescent - 2400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200077313 River Oaks 13-Mar 7:00 AM Mayla Drive - 200 Block Theft Under #202200076583 River Oaks 14-Mar 9:00 AM South Service Road West - 1300 Block Break And Enter Other #202200077736 QEW West 14-Mar 11:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200078815 Iroquois Ridge South 14-Mar 10:00 AM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200078627 College Park 14-Mar 8:00 PM York Street - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200078318 College Park 14-Mar 10:00 PM Argus Road - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202200078427 Midtown Core 14-Mar 6:00 PM Rimmington Drive - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200078204 RiverOAks 14-Mar 2:00 PM Rebecca Street - 1500 Block Theft Under #202200078052 Bronte 14-Mar 6:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 300 Block Theft Under #202200077548 Iroquois Ridge South 15-Mar 10:00 AM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Assault #202200078948 Bronte 15-Mar 7:00 AM Fourth Line - 700 Block Assault #202200078774 QEW West 15-Mar 12:00 PM Bronte Road - 700 Block Break And Enter Other #202200079085 QEW West 15-Mar 5:00 AM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200078624 College Park 15-Mar 5:00 AM Leighland Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200078623 College Park 15-Mar 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200079294 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map