Oakville weekly crime update March 9 to 15, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 9 to 15, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a significant rise of 26.3% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
March 11 was the busiest (nine incidents), followed by March 09 and March 10 (eight incidents each). Bronte and QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten each).
In addition, residents and businesses reported auto-related crime most frequently. Over the week, ten vehicles were stolen, and thefts from vehicles were the most reported crime (16 incidents).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - March 09 to 15, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map