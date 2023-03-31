Weekly Oakville crime update from March 22 to 28

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from March 22 to 28. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 38.18%.
Friday, March 24, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).
In addition, residents reported Theft From Autos most frequently (15). Please remember to lock your vehicle, even if it is parked in your driveway.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 5 incidents of thefts related to breaking into residences; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 240 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 88 residential break-ins, and 126 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: March 22 to 28
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
