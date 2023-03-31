Weekly Oakville crime update from March 22 to 28

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from March 22 to 28. Compared to the week before, that marks a rise of 38.18%.

Friday, March 24, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (16).

In addition, residents reported Theft From Autos most frequently (15). Please remember to lock your vehicle, even if it is parked in your driveway.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 5 incidents of thefts related to breaking into residences; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 240 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 88 residential break-ins, and 126 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: March 22 to 28

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 22-Mar 11:05 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300089366 College Park 22-Mar 6:58 PM Westoak Trails MVC - Hit & Run #202300089220 Glen Abbey 22-Mar 2:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300089000 River Oaks 22-Mar 2:50 PM Gainsborough Drive Offensive Weapons #202300089004 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Mar 8:26 PM Fourth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300089284 Glenorchy 22-Mar 2:44 PM Pinecliff Road Theft From Auto #20230008994 West Oak Trails 22-Mar 10:30 PM Bracken Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300089645 Glen Abbey 22-Mar 6:00 PM Kwinter Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300089576 Palermo Village Centre 22-Mar 2:00 PM Glen Abbey Gate Theft Under #202300088939 Glen Abbey 22-Mar 4:57 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300089122 QEW Midtown Core 23-Mar 12:00 PM Montclair Drive Assault #202300089844 College Park 23-Mar 10:41 PM Post Road Assault #202300089748 Glenorchy 23-Mar 10:11 PM Hedgerow Lane Break And Enter House #202300090410 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Mar 12:00 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300089876 College Park 23-Mar 7:46 PM Hixon Street Offensive Weapons #202300090313 Bronte 23-Mar 12:10 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300089849 QEW Midtown Core 23-Mar 9:14 PM Bridge Road Theft From Auto #202300090376 Bronte 23-Mar 2:48 PM Falgarwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300090017 Iroquois Ridge South 23-Mar 9:09 AM Westchester Road Theft From Auto #202300089653 River Oaks 23-Mar 12:22 AM Blackforest Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300089418 Glen Abbey 23-Mar 10:30 PM Lakewood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300090782 Old Oakville 23-Mar 11:00 PM Macdonald Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300090972 Old Oakville 23-Mar 5:18 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300090181 College Park 24-Mar 5:15 PM Churchill Avenue Assault #202300091304 College Park 24-Mar 1:16 PM Queen Mary Drive Impaired Driving #202300091057 Old Oakville 24-Mar 1:28 AM Lakeshore Road West Impaired Driving #202300090503 QEW West 24-Mar 1:39 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300091086 Old Oakville 24-Mar 9:32 PM Creekside Drive Theft From Auto #202300091592 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Mar 10:34 AM Holton Heights Drive Theft From Auto #202300090868 Iroquois Ridge South 24-Mar 3:01 PM Church Street Theft From Auto #202300091166 Old Oakville 24-Mar 5:18 PM Cronwall Road Theft From Auto #202300091308 QEW Midtown Core 24-Mar 6:07 PM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300091370 QEW Midtown Core 24-Mar 3:33 PM Cairncroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300091215 Eastlake 24-Mar 3:17 AM Craigleth Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300091178 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Mar 1:11 PM Falgarwood Drive Theft Under #202300091048 Iroquois Ridge South 24-Mar 12:57 PM Garthdale Court Theft Under #202300091031 Iroquois Ridge South 24-Mar 10:59 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300090896 Uptown Core 25-Mar 6:23 AM Old Mill Road Assault #202300091833 QEW Midtown Core 25-Mar 7:30 PM Howard Avenue Break And Enter House #202300092481 Old Oakville 25-Mar 9:21 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Other #202300091920 Old Oakville 25-Mar 1:58 PM Third Line Impaired Driving #202300092163 Glen Abbey 25-Mar 9:22 AM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300091923 Old Oakville 25-Mar 12:58 PM Orchardcroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300092104 Glenorchy 25-Mar 11:27 PM Washington Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300092617 Old Oakville 25-Mar 5:58 AM Bloomfield Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300091822 West Oak Trails 25-Mar 9:40 PM Cross Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300092569 QEW Midtown Core 25-Mar 9:40 PM Cross Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300092569 College Park 25-Mar 2:20 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300092189 Old Oakville 25-Mar 8:09 PM Maplehurst Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300092515 Bronte 25-Mar 3:44 PM Marborough Court Theft Of Bicycle #202300092259 College Park 26-Mar 6:38 AM Glen Abbey Gate Break And Enter House #202300092797 Glen Abbey 26-Mar 10:01 PM Cross Avenue Robbery #202300092932 College Park 26-Mar 10:01 AM Cross Avenue Robbery #202300092932 QEW Midtown Core 26-Mar 4:36 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300093278 Old Oakville 27-Mar 8:55 PM Pallatine Drive Assault #202300094508 College Park 27-Mar 11:55 AM Westoak Trails Assault #202300094053 Glen Abbey 27-Mar 5:19 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300093747 QEW West 27-Mar 2:00 PM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300094208 West Oak Trails 27-Mar 8:30 AM Caulder Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300093863 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Mar 9:41 PM Martindale Avenue Theft From Auto #202300094533 College Park 27-Mar 9:41 PM Reynolds Street Theft From Auto #202300094534 Old Oakville 27-Mar 9:25 AM Speers Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300093914 Old Oakville 27-Mar 5:26 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Under #202300094359 Old Oakville 28-Mar 3:49 AM Heritage Way Break And Enter House #202300094726 Glen Abbey 28-Mar 4:31 AM Heritage Way Break And Enter House #202300094741 Glen Abbey 28-Mar 3:36 PM Marborough Court Break And Enter Other #202300095361 College Park 28-Mar 2:00 PM Seagram Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300095265 Bronte 28-Mar 1:00 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300095172 College Park 28-Mar 1:00 PM Lancaster Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300095169 College Park 28-Mar 1:00 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300095203 Old Oakville 28-Mar 1:21 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300095202 QEW West 28-Mar 10:48 PM Marborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300095706 College Park 28-Mar 9:37 PM Blacksmith Lane Theft From Auto #202300095658 Glen Abbey 28-Mar 9:34 AM Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202300094941 Old Oakville 28-Mar 9:00 PM Hilda Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300095926 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Mar 6:35 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300095531 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

