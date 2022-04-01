Oakville weekly crime update March 23 to 29, 2022

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 23 to 29, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was an increase of 22.2% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
March 24 was the busiest with nine reported incidents. Bronte and Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (nine and eight respectively).
In addition, residents and businesses reported auto-related crime most frequently. Over the week, twelve vehicles were stolen, and eleven thefts from vehicles occurred (23 incidents).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - March 23 to 29, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map