Oakville weekly crime update March 23 to 29, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 23 to 29, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was an increase of 22.2% in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

March 24 was the busiest with nine reported incidents. Bronte and Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (nine and eight respectively).

In addition, residents and businesses reported auto-related crime most frequently. Over the week, twelve vehicles were stolen, and eleven thefts from vehicles occurred (23 incidents).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes to the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - March 23 to 29, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Mar 10:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200087645 QEW West 23-Mar 7:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200086915 QEW West 23-Mar 10:00 AM Neyagawa Boulevard & Woodfield Road Theft From Vehicle #202200087127 River Oaks 23-Mar 1:00 PM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehcile #202200087299 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Mar 6:00 PM Winterbourne Drive - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200087866 Clearview 23-Mar 7:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 300 Block Theft Under #202200086944 Uotown Core 24-Mar 10:00 AM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202200088231 Old Oakville 24-Mar 12:00 PM Valleyridge Drive - 2500 Block Break And Enter House #202200088333 Palermo West 24-Mar 4:00 PM Hixon Street - 2000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200088564 Bronte 24-Mar 1:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 300 Block Robbery #202200088376 Uptown Core 24-Mar 12:00 PM Londsdale Lane - 1000 Block Theft From Auto #202200088338 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Mar 6:00 AM Woodfield Road - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200087953 River Oaks 24-Mar 4:00 AM Abernathy Way - 3100 Block Theft From Vehicle #202200087836 Palermo West 24-Mar 8:00 PM Gardenbrook Avenue - 600 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200089109 Glenorchy 24-Mar 11:00 AM Katting Trail Theft Under #202200088240 Glenorchy 25-Mar 4:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200088993 Eastlake 25-Mar 6:00 PM Woodstock Trail - 2400 Block Break And Enter House #202200089751 West Oak Trails 25-Mar 8:00 AM Waubanoka Way - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200089191 West Oak Trails 25-Mar 3:00 AM South Service Roas East - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200088904 Midtown Core 25-Mar 2:00 PM South Service Road West - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200089551 QEW West 25-Mar 2:00 PM Third Line - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200089545 West Oak Trails 26-Mar 9:00 PM Alison Crescent - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200090962 Bronte 26-Mar 7:00 AM Hertfordshire Way - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200090158 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Mar 11:00 AM Broughton Crescent - 5200 Block Theft From Auto #202200090373 Bronte 26-Mar 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft From Auto #202200090295 Bronte 27-Mar 5:00 PM Coronation Drive - 2400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200091673 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Mar 10:00 PM Spruce Avenue - 5200 Block Theft From Auto #202200091766 Bronte 27-Mar 7:00 PM Winterbourne Drive - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200091814 Clearview 27-Mar 11:00 AM Grand Oak Trail - 2600 Block Theft Over #202200091436 Palermo West 28-Mar 3:00 PM Rebecca Street - 1400 Block Assault #202200092554 Bronte 28-Mar 1:00 PM Hillsborough Crescent - 4100 Block Break And Enter House #202200092460 Glenorchy 28-Mar 3:00 AM Reeves Road - 5200 Block Theft From Auto #202200091584 Bronte 28-Mar 3:00 PM Queen Mary Drive - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200092592 Old Oakville 28-Mar 2:00 PM Yolanda Drive - 2300 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200092951 Bronte 28-Mar 4:00 PM Allan Street - 100 Block Theft of Vehicle #202200092894 Old Oakville 28-Mar 10:00 AM Douglas Avenue - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200092303 Old Oakville 28-Mar 4:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200092501 QEW West 29-Mar 1:00 PM Sixth Line - 2400 Block Assault #202200093452 River Oaks 29-Mar 8:00 AM Charles Fay Passage - 3300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200093201 Glenorchy 29-Mar 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200093894 Old Oakville 29-Mar 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200093894 Old Oakville 29-Mar 2:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 1300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200093553 Bronte 29-Mar 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200093636 Old Oakville 29-Mar 11:00 AM Forsythe Street - 100 Block Theft Over #202200093365 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map