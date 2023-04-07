Weekly Oakville crime update from March 29 to April 4

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 57 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from March 29 to April 6. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 25%.

Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, were the busiest days, with 12 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported incidents of Vehicle Theft most frequently (18). Please remember to lock your vehicle, even if it is parked in your driveway.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 4 incidents of assault; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 138 incidents of assault and 262 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: March 29 to April 4

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 29-Mar 10:44 AM Georgian Drive Assault #202300096104 Uptown Core 29-Mar 6:24 PM Third Line Assault #202300096521 West Oak Trails 29-Mar 11:08 PM Hertforshidre Road Impaired Driving #202300096759 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Mar 1:41 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300096268 Uptown Core 29-Mar 10:38 AM Oakdale Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300096098 College Park 29-Mar 10:06 PM Sixth Line Theft From Auto #202300096716 College Park 29-Mar 3:18 AM Elmwood Road Theft Under #202300099337 Old Oakville 29-Mar 8:07 AM Elmwood Road Theft Under #202300095953 Old Oakville 29-Mar 4:36 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300096419 QEW West 30-Mar 6:05 AM Churchill Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202300096922 College Park 30-Mar 10:52 PM The Promenade MVC - Hit & Run #202300097685 College Park 30-Mar 3:50 PM Westoak Trails MVC - Hit & Run #202300099345 West Oak Trails 30-Mar 6:13 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300097688 West Oak Trails 30-Mar 11:10 PM Liverpool ST Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300097889 West Oak Trails 30-Mar 12:00 AM Willowbrook Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300097030 Bronte 30-Mar 12:18 AM Trillium Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300096958 Bronte 30-Mar 2:49 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300097430 Bronte 30-Mar 12:00 AM Summerhill Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300097167 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Mar 3:30 AM Ravineview Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300096982 Uptown Core 30-Mar 8:30 PM English Rose Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300098-74 Uptown Core 30-Mar 12:15 PM Grand Oak TL Theft Under #202300098599 West Oak Trails 31-Mar 7:59 AM Adair Crescent Break And Enter House #202300098116 Eastlake 31-Mar 7:10 PM Invicta Drive Break And Enter Other #202300098757 Iroquois RIdge South 31-Mar 8:06 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300098123 QEW West 31-Mar 6:08 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300098706 West Oak Trails 31-Mar 6:09 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300098708 West Oak Trails 31-Mar 12:06 PM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle #202300098375 River Oaks 31-Mar 6:00 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300098781 Bronte 31-Mar 9:40 PM Elm Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300098899 College Park 31-Mar 12:19 PM Ravineview Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300098384 Uptown Core 31-Mar 8:15 AM Millstone Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300098133 West Oak Trails 31-Mar 9:00 PM Oakhaven Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300099228 West Oak Trails 31-Mar 9:00 PM Deer Park Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300099230 West Oak Trails 01-Apr 4:18 PM Bridge Road Break And Enter House #202300099768 Bronte 01-Apr 8:11 PM Liverpool Street Break And Enter House #202300100029 West Oak Trails 01-Apr 12:03 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300099508 Glen Abbey 01-Apr 2:43 PM Urwin Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300099670 Bronte 01-Apr 1:09 PM Rebecca Street Theft From Auto #202300099569 Bronte 02-Apr 10:43 PM Postmaster Drive MVC - PI #202300100552 West Oak Trails 02-Apr 5:42 PM Stone Glen Crescent Theft From Auto #202300100929 West Oak Trails 02-Apr 11:00 PM Oakmead Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300101270 River Oaks 03-Apr 10:06 AM Central Park Drive Assault #202300101563 River Oaks 03-Apr 8:28 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300102229 Old Oakville 03-Apr 5:07 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300102065 Midtown Core 03-Apr 4:06 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300102013 Uptown Core 03-Apr 3:39 PM Baronwood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300101978 West Oak Trails 03-Apr 12:56 PM Napier Crescent Theft From Auto #202300101780 College Park 03-Apr 1:25 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300101812 QEW West 03-Apr 4:20 AM Pelee Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300101252 River Oaks 03-Apr 5:11 AM Elgin Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300101264 Iroquois Ridge South 03-Apr 9:30 PM Park Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300102471 Old Oakville 04-Apr 4:57 PM New Street Assault #202300103072 Bronte 04-Apr 1:10 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300102838 College Park 04-Apr 10:19 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300102697 QEW West 04-Apr 9:00 PM Dunwoody Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300103629 Eastlake 04-Apr 10:30 PM Craigleth Road Theft OF Vehicle #202300103647 Iroquois Ridge North 04-Apr 4:04 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300103009 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map