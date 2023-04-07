Weekly Oakville crime update from March 29 to April 4

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 57 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from March 29 to April 6. Compared to the week before, that marks a drop of 25%.
Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, were the busiest days, with 12 reported incidents. West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).
In addition, residents reported incidents of Vehicle Theft most frequently (18). Please remember to lock your vehicle, even if it is parked in your driveway.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 4 incidents of assault; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 138 incidents of assault and 262 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: March 29 to April 4
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map