Oakville weekly crime update March 29 to April 5, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 29 to April 5, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was no growth in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
March 31 was the busiest (eleven incidents), followed by April 04 (eight incidents). QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven incidents).
In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft From Auto most frequently, with ten incidents and eight incidents of Assault.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - March 29 to April 05, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map