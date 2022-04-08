Oakville weekly crime update March 29 to April 5, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from March 29 to April 5, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was no growth in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

March 31 was the busiest (eleven incidents), followed by April 04 (eight incidents). QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven incidents).

In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft From Auto most frequently, with ten incidents and eight incidents of Assault.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - March 29 to April 05, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 29-Mar 8:00 PM Bridge Road - 1200 Block Robbery #202200093699 Bronte 29-Mar 10:00 PM Speers Road & Third Line Theft From Auto #202200093751 QEW West 29-Mar 8:00 PM Bridge Road - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200093762 Bronte 30-Mar 7:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200094099 Eastlake 30-Mar 3:00 PM Redbank Crescent - 1200 Block Theft From Auto #202200094536 College Park 31-Mar 8:00 AM Devon Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200095276 Eastlake 31-Mar 5:00 AM Cornwall Road - 100 Block Assault #202200095097 Old Oakville 31-Mar 1:00 PM Colonel William PY & Stocksbridge Avenue Break And Enter Other #202200095710 Palermo West 31-Mar 2:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200094895 QEW West 31-Mar 8:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200095300 Uptown Core 31-Mar 8:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 600 Block Robbery #202200095983 Midtown Core 31-Mar 2:00 PM New Street - 5100 Block Theft From Auto #202200095735 Bronte 31-Mar 4:00 AM Mapleridge Crescent - 1400 Block Theft From Auto #202200095001 Glen Abbey 31-Mar 9:00 AM Trafalgar Road - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200095366 Old Oakville 31-Mar 8:00 AM Iroquois Ridge Shore Road - 400 Block Theft Under #202200095328 Midtown Core 31-Mar 10:00 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202200095487 QEW West 1-Apr 6:00 AM Rebecca Street - 2400 Block Assault #202200096355 Bronte 1-Apr 6:00 AM Montclair Drive - 1300 Block Assault #202200096390 College Park 1-Apr 2:00 PM Postridge Drive - 500 Block Assault #202200096831 Uptown Core 1-Apr 1:00 PM North Service Road - 200 Block Break And Enter Other #202200099327 Glen Abbey 1-Apr 7:00 AM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200096418 College Park 1-Apr 10:00 PM Dorval Drive & QEW Theft Of Vehicle #202200097209 QEW West 1-Apr 7:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft Under #202200096420 QEW West 2-Apr 10:00 AM Sixteen Mile Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200097606 Glenorchy 2-Apr 8:00 PM Dundas Street West - 1200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200099218 River Oaks 2-Apr 2:00 PM Castlebrook Road & Pine Glen Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200097835 West Oak Trails 2-Apr 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200097887 Uptown Core 2-Apr 6:00 AM Third Line - 1400 Block Theft Of Bicyle #202200097408 Glen Abbey 2-Apr 5:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 2500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200098381 QEW West 3-Apr 1:00 PM Pinegrove Road - 600 Block Break And Enter House #202200098724 QEW West 3-Apr 3:00 PM Leighland Avenue - 200 block Break And Enter Shop #202200098820 College Park 3-Apr 7:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200098458 Uptown Core 3-Apr 2:00 PM Grand Oak Trail - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200098785 Palermo Village Centre 4-Apr 4:00 AM Sixteen Mile Drive - 100 Block Assault #202200099209 Glenorchy 4-Apr 11:00 AM Cornwall Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200099696 Old Oakville 4-Apr 3:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200099908 QEW West 4-Apr 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200099771 QEW West 4-Apr 4:00 AM Dashwood Drive - 2600 Block Theft From Auto #202200099263 West Oak Trails 4-Apr 6:00 PM Pembroke Drive - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200100203 College Park 4-Apr 10:00 AM Maurice Drive - 300 Block Theft Under #202200099622 Old Oakville 4-Apr 8:00 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202200099495 QEW West 5-Apr 7:00 AM South Service Road - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200100392 QEW West 5-Apr 7:00 AM Urwin Crescent - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202200100428 Bronte 5-Apr 10:00 AM Merchants Gate - 2000 Block Theft Under #202200100601 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map