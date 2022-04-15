Oakville weekly crime update April 6 to April 12, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from April 6 to April 12, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a decline in 22.72%.

April 8 was the busiest (ten incidents), followed by April 6 (seven incidents) and April 9 (six incidents). Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (six incidents).

In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft From Auto most frequently, with ten incidents and eight incidents of Assault.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - April 6 to April 12, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 6-Apr 1:00 PM Tansley Drive - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #2022001010493 Bronte 6-Apr 7:00 PM Jacob Way - 3300 Block Theft Under #202200101822 Glenorchy 6-Apr 9:00 AM Prince Michael Drive - 2500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200101325 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Apr 12:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #2022000101454 Old Oakville 6-Apr 9:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200101320 Uptown Core 6-Apr 7:00 PM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200101835 Uptown Core 6-Apr 1:00 PM Maripos Road - 2200 Block Break And Enter House #202200101542 West Oak Trails 7-Apr 11:00 AM Buena Vista Court - 3400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200102652 Bronte 7-Apr 8:00 PM Third Line - 1400 Block Theft Under #202200102899 Glen Abbey 7-Apr 12:00 PM Kerr Street - 400 Block Theft Under #202200102403 Old Oakville 7-Apr 5:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 100 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200102703 Old Oakville 8-Apr 2:00 AM Tansley Drive - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200103236 Bronte 8-Apr 10:00 PM Cornwall Road - 2400 Block Theft Over #202200106235 Eastlake 8-Apr 6:00 AM North Service Road West - 1600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200103161 Glen Abbey 8-Apr 8:00 PM Ballantry Road - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200104726 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Apr 9:00 PM Speers Road - 100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200103965 Old Oakville 8-Apr 8:00 AM River Side Drive - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202200103286 Old Oakville 8-Apr 9:00 AM Speers Road -1300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200103352 QEW West 8-Apr 8:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200103299 QEW West 8-Apr 12:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200103535 QEW West 8-Apr 9:00 AM West Oak Trails Boulevard - 2800 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200103371 West Oak Trails 9-Apr 10:00 PM Third Line - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200105610 Bronte 9-Apr 9:00 AM Ashbury Road - 400 Block Theft From Auto #202200104332 Bronte 9-Apr 7:00 PM Maple Avenue - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200105336 Chartwell Road 9-Apr 12:00 PM Galena Crescent - 2100 Block Theft From Auto #202200104520 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Apr 3:00 AM Robmar Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200104149 Iroquois Ridge North 9-Apr 11:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Assault #202200104448 Uptown Core 10-Apr 1:00 PM Ashbury Road - 300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200105595 Bronte 10-Apr 6:00 AM Speers Road - 1000 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200105241 QEW West 10-Apr 2:00 PM Neyagawa Boulevard & Upper Middle Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202200105597 River Oaks 10-Apr 11:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200106086 Uptown Core 11-Apr 11:00 AM Highway & Ford Drive - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200106546 Clearview 11-Apr 5:00 PM Kerr Street - 600 Block Assault #202200106825 Old Oakville 11-Apr 2:00 PM Third Line - 2500 Block Theft Under #202200106666 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map