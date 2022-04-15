Oakville weekly crime update April 6 to April 12, 2022

Oakville News
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from April 6 to April 12, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, this was a decline in 22.72%.
April 8 was the busiest (ten incidents), followed by April 6 (seven incidents) and April 9 (six incidents). Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (six incidents).
In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft From Auto most frequently, with ten incidents and eight incidents of Assault.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - April 6 to April 12, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map