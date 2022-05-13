Oakville weekly crime update May 4 to 10, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 4 to May 10, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a spike by 41.6%.

May 4 was the busiest day with a total of eleven incidents reported. Bronte and Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (thirteen and nine incidents each.)

In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft Of Vehicle and Theft From Auto most frequently (thirteen incidents each).

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 4 to May 10, 2022

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 4-May 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5100 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200130549 Bronte 4-May 9:00 AM Venetia Drive - 1600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200129995 Bronte 4-May 9:00 AM Venetia Drive - 1600 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200129995 Bronte 4-May 8:00 AM Sabina Drive - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202200129931 Glenorchy 4-May 1:00 AM Arrowhead Road - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202200129734 Iroquois Ridge North 4-May 12:00 AM Redwood Square - 800 Block Theft From Auto #202200130890 QEW West 4-May 1:00 PM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200130227 Uptown Core 4-May 11:00 AM Old Bronte Road - 2500 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202200130126 West Oak Trails 4-May 2:00 PM Sedgewick Crescent - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200130498 Bronte 4-May 11:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Theft Under #202200130109 Iroquois Ridge North 4-May 4:00 PM Lionstone Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200130395 West Oak Trails 5-May 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 3300 Block Theft From Auto #202200131740 Bronte 5-May 8:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 3300 Block Theft From Auto #202200131732 Bronte 5-May 12:00 AM Stream Crescent - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200130787 Glenorchy 5-May 12:00 AM Stream Crescent - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200130786 Glenorchy 5-May 12:00 AM Stream Crescent - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202200130745 Glenorchy 5-May 3:00 PM Old Mill Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202200131419 Midtown Core 6-May 9:00 PM Braeside Drive - 1300 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200132903 Old Oakville 6-May 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200132257 QEW West 6-May 1:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200132155 Iroquois Ridge North 6-May 4:00 AM Jezero Crescent - 1200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200132234 Iroquois Ridge North 7-May 10:00 PM Brock Street & Burnet Street Assault #202200134048 Old Oakville 7-May 12:00 PM Pine Glen Road - 1500 Block Assault #202200133460 West Oak Trails 7-May 9:00 PM Bronte Road - 700 Block Break And Enter Other #202200134023 QEW West 7-May 3:00 PM Evergreen Crescent - 300 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202200133663 Iroquois Ridge North 7-May 4:00 PM Bronte Road & Lakeshore Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200133706 Bronte 7-May 8:00 PM Redbank Crescent & Sewell Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200133916 College Park 7-May 10:00 PM Rideau Drive - 2400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200134417 Iroquois Ridge North 7-May 10:00 PM Craigleth Road - 1400 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200134411 Iroquois Ridge North 7-May 8:00 PM Sandmere Place - 400 Block Theft Under #202200133966 Bronte 8-May 11:00 PM Third Line - 500 Block Assault #20220013123 Bronte 8-May 7:00 PM Sandmere Place - 400 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200134992 Bronte 8-May 10:00 AM Devon Road & Ford Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200134484 Old Oakville 8-May 1:00 PM Grenville Drive - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200134669 Iroquois Ridge North 8-May 2:00 PM Linbrook Road - 1000 Block Theft Over #202200134718 Old Oakville 9-May 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road - 5400 Block Assault #202200136004 Bronte 9-May 2:00 PM Speers Road - 2400 Block Break And Enter Shop #202200135869 QEW West 9-May 5:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200136039 College Park 9-May 5:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200136038 College Park 9-May 10:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200135578 Bronte 9-May 9:00 AM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202200135482 Bronte 9-May 2:00 AM Cornerbrooke Crescent - 2400 Block Theft From Auto #202200135314 West Oak Trails 9-May 5:00 PM Chartwell Road - 100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200136753 Old Oakville 9-May 11:00 PM Wuthering Heights Way - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200136492 Palermo West 9-May 1:00 AM Shady Glen Road - 2000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200135371 West Oak Trails 10-May 6:00 PM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Assault #202200137244 Iroquois Ridge North 10-May 9:00 AM Cedar Grove Boulevard - 1000 Block Break And Enter House #202200136607 Old Oakville 10-May 10:00 PM Lakeshore Road West & Maurice Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200137427 Old Oakville 10-May 12:00 AM Millicent Avenue - 3100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202200136799 Glenorchy 10-May 12:00 PM Kerr Street - 200 Block Theft Under #202200136834 Old Oakville 10-May 7:00 PM Canso Road - 2400 Block Theft Under #202200137283 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map