Oakville weekly crime update May 4 to 10, 2022

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 4 to May 10, 2022. Compared to the preceding seven days, there was a spike by 41.6%.
May 4 was the busiest day with a total of eleven incidents reported. Bronte and Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (thirteen and nine incidents each.)
In addition, residents and businesses reported Theft Of Vehicle and Theft From Auto most frequently (thirteen incidents each).
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of crime victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 4 to May 10, 2022
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map