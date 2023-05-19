Weekly Oakville crime update from May 10 to 16

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 75 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 10 to 16. Compared to the week before, this marks a decline in crimes by 5.06%.
Friday, May 12 was the busiest day with sixteen reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (19).
In addition, residents reported 14 incidents of thefts from vehicles.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of impaired driving. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 49 incidents of impaired driving and 91 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 10 to 16
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map