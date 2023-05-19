Weekly Oakville crime update from May 10 to 16

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 75 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 10 to 16. Compared to the week before, this marks a decline in crimes by 5.06%.

Friday, May 12 was the busiest day with sixteen reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (19).

In addition, residents reported 14 incidents of thefts from vehicles.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to four incidents of impaired driving. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 49 incidents of impaired driving and 91 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 10 to 16

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 10-May 7:12 PM Nautical Boulevard Assault #202300144910 Bronte 10-May 9:45 AM Theft From Auto Leighland Avenue #202300145475 College Park 10-May 11:00 AM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300144511 Glen Abbey 10-May 11:00 AM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300144511 Glen Abbey 10-May 5:38 PM Parkglen Avenue MVC - PI #202300144776 West Oaks Trails 10-May 3:33 AM Leighland Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300143890 College Park 10-May 6:11 PM Maurice Drive Theft From Auto #202300144824 Old Oakville 10-May 6:21 PM Pinehurst Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300144836 Eastlake 10-May 5:16 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300144747 QEW Midtown Core 10-May 2:44 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300144575 QEW West 10-May 3:56 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300145649 QEW West 10-May 2:00 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300144532 Uptown Core 11-May 12:52 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300145725 Old Oakville 11-May 12:36 PM Leighland Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300145709 College Park 11-May 9:37 AM Shade Glen Road Theft From Auto #202300145474 West Oaks Trails 11-May 6:04 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300146001 QEW Midtown Core 12-May 12:00 AM Kerr Street Assault #202300149336 Old Oakville 12-May 11:49 PM Cross Avenue Assault #202300147843 QEW Midtown Core 12-May 1:36 AM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300146500 Glen Abbey 12-May 1:24 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300147066 Bronte 12-May 10:41 AM Sewell Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300146868 College Park 12-May 10:41 AM Sewell Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300146867 College Park 12-May 1:22 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300147064 Old Oakville 12-May 1:28 PM Bridge Road Offensive Weapons #202300147069 Bronte 12-May 3:00 PM McCraney Sreet East Property Damage Under $5,000 #C202300801231 College Park 12-May 3:00 PM McCraney Sreet East Property Damage Under $5,000 #C202300801231 College Park 12-May 2:09 PM Montrose Abbey Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300147141 Glen Abbey 12-May 8:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300147718 Uptown Core 12-May 12:00 AM Post Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300146680 Glenorchy 12-May 9:06 AM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300146738 Bronte 12-May 9:44 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Under #202300147755 Eastlake 12-May 11:36 AM Bronte Road Theft Under #202300146930 West Oaks Trails 13-May 5:28 PM Victoria Street Assault #202300138905 Bronte 13-May 12:34 AM Cross Avenue Assault #202300147870 QEW Midtown Core 13-May 6:30 PM Eigth Line MVC - PI #202300148698 Iroquois Ridge North 13-May 12:05 PM Cornwall Road MVC - PI #202300148309 QEW Midtown Core 13-May 12:05 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300148309 QEW Midtown Core 13-May 11:51 AM Cornwall Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300148291 QEW Midtown Core 13-May 4:19 PM Shady Glen Road Theft From Auto #202300148570 West Oaks Trails 13-May 11:00 PM Ford Drive Theft Under #C202300801220 Eastlake 13-May 1:16 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202300148375 Iroquois Ridge North 14-May 11:09 PM Queen Mary Drive Assault #202300150005 Old Oakville 14-May 2:46 PM Bronte Road Break And Enter House #202300149604 Bronte 14-May 1:54 AM Oak Walk Drive Impaired Driving #202300149125 Uptown Core 14-May 4:43 PM Stoneybrook TL MVC - Hit & Run #202300149723 Glen Abbey 14-May 2:00 AM Kirstie CT Theft From Auto #C202300801217 College Park 14-May 10:15 AM Masson CT Theft From Auto #202300149334 College Park 14-May 10:58 AM Masson CT Theft From Auto #202300149385 College Park 14-May 5:57 AM Queens Avenue Theft From Auto #202300149182 College Park 14-May 7:42 AM Ryerson Road Theft From Auto #202300149240 College Park 14-May 10:15 AM Masson CT Theft From Auto #202300149334 College Park 14-May 10:58 AM Masson CT Theft From Auto #202300149385 College Park 14-May 2:22 PM Queens Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300149385 College Park 14-May 6:39 PM Lavendar Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300150155 Old Oakville 14-May 11:16 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300149400 Old Oakville 15-May 11:12 AM Montclair Drive Assault #202300150480 College Park 15-May 5:35 PM South Service Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300150888 Eastlake 15-May 8:08 AM Eigth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300150506 Iroquois Ridge North 15-May 3:41 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300150776 Uptown Core 15-May 10:35 AM North Service Road East Offensive Weapons #202300150445 College Park 15-May 6:30 AM Oliver PL Theft From Auto #202300150150 College Park 15-May 11:35 AM Laurelwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300150506 Iroquois Ridge North 15-May 3:00 PM Sixth Line Theft From Auto #202300150793 River Oaks 16-May 12:21 PM Burloak Drive Break And Enter House #202300151818 Bronte 16-May 10:54 PM North Service Road East Break And Enter House #202300152555 College Park 16-May 8:10 PM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300152432 Bronte 16-May 2:24 AM Kerr Street Impaired Driving #202300151253 Old Oakville 16-May 3:00 PM Pinecliff Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300152100 West Oaks Trails 16-May 2:45 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard MVC - PI #202300152051 West Oaks Trails 16-May 2:47 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard MVC - PI #202300152058 West Oaks Trails 16-May 1:53 PM English Rose Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #2023001511964 Iroquois Ridge North 16-May 3:48 PM Lakeshore Road West Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300152149 Old Oakville 16-May 3:41 PM Rebecca Street Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300152140 Bronte 16-May 10:33 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300151653 QEW Midtown Core 16-May 10:33 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300151653 QEW Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map