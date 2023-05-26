Weekly Oakville crime update from May 17 to 23

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 75 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 17 to 23. Compared to the week before, the crimes stayed the same.

Wednesday, May 17 was the busiest day with fourteen reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of vehicle theft.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to one incidents of arson. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 9 incidents of arson and 12 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 17-May 10:28 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300153053 Bronte 17-May 2:30 PM Victoria Street Impaired Driving #202300153347 Bronte 17-May 3:52 PM Milkweed Way Break And Enter House #202300153421 Bronte 17-May 8:48 AM Ventura Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300152947 Bronte 17-May 11:31 PM Speers Road Arson #202300153795 QEW West 17-May 4:11 PM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300153470 QEW West 17-May 2:07 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202300153321 QEW West 17-May 2:08 PM Morden Road MVC - PI #202300153322 QEW West 17-May 1:00 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300153696 QEW Midtown Core 17-May 7:52 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300154669 QEW Midtown Core 17-May 1:38 PM Glen Abbey Gate Theft Of Bicycle #202300153276 Glen Abbey 17-May 10:00 PM Stocksbridge Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300154209 Palermo West 17-May 11:15 PM Oakmead Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300154263 Glenorchy 17-May 2:14 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300153333 Uptown Core 18-May 5:44 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300154725 QEW West 18-May 8:16 PM Brant Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300156757 Old Oakville 18-May 10:18 PM Kerr Street Assault #202300154995 Old Oakville 18-May 6:29 AM North Service Road East Theft From Auto #202300153937 QEW Midtown Core 18-May 11:33 AM Epworth Crescent Theft From Auto #202300154296 Palermo West 18-May 1:43 PM Stocksbridge Avenue Theft From Auto #202300154437 Palermo West 18-May 12:13 PM Kent Avenue Theft From Auto #202300154334 College Park 18-May 9:36 PM Iroquois Shore Road Theft Under #202300154961 QEW Midtown Core 18-May 6:41 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300154645 River Oaks 18-May 10:24 AM Arrowhead Road Assault #202300154203 Iroquois Ridge North 19-May 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300156005 Bronte 19-May 5:39 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300156068 QEW West 19-May 4:00 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300156005 Bronte 19-May 4:53 AM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300155199 Bronte 19-May 8:50 PM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300156323 Old Oakville 19-May 9:32 AM Lakeshore Road East Theft Under #202300155414 Old Oakville 19-May 8:55 PM George Street Impaired Driving #202300156332 Old Oakville 19-May 3:28 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300155893 QEW Midtown Core 19-May 10:09 PM Balsam Drive Break And Enter House #202300156395 Old Oakville 19-May 4:26 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300155963 West Oaks Trails 19-May 10:00 AM North Service Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300155448 Glen Abbey 19-May 12:16 PM Ridge Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300155653 College Park 19-May 11:23 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300155571 Uptown Core 20-May 9:22 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300157407 QEW West 20-May 6:00 PM Stonecliffe Road Theft Under #202300159702 Bronte 20-May 11:45 PM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300157539 QEW West 20-May 11:17 AM Lakeshore Road West Federal Stats - Drugs #202300156924 Old Oakville 20-May 10:07 AM Palmer Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300156776 Old Oakville 20-May 10:31 AM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300156792 West Oaks Trails 20-May 6:53 PM Hays Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300157265 Uptown Core 20-May 11:33 PM Hays Boulevard Theft OF Bicycle #202300157526 Uptown Core 20-May 10:59 AM Edgeware Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300156813 Iroquois Ridge South 21-May 2:37 PM Fourth Line Impaired Driving #202300158258 QEW West 21-May 1:37 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300158468 QEW Midtown Core 21-May 10:00 PM Hillhurst Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300159269 Old Oakville 21-May 9:58 PM Cumnock Crescent Break And Enter House #202300158735 Eastlake 22-May 1:02 AM Burloak Drive Break And Enter House #202300158884 Bronte 22-May 9:06 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300159804 QEW West 22-May 9:14 AM Morden Road MVC - PI #202300159117 QEW West 22-May 6:25 PM Kerr Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300159658 Old Oakville 22-May 8:00 PM First Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300160079 Old Oakville 22-May 4:49 AM Bel Air Drive Break And Enter House #202300158957 Old Oakville 22-May 4:50 AM Bel Air Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300158085 Old Oakville 22-May 4:50 AM Bel Air Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300158984 Old Oakville 22-May 8:19 AM Dianne Avenue Theft From Auto #202300159075 Old Oakville 22-May 6:46 PM Baronwood Drive Assault #202300159683 Palermo West 22-May 2:41 AM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300158927 Glen Abbey 22-May 3:15 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300159464 Iroquois Ridge North 22-May 3:18 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300159466 Iroquois Ridge North 23-May 12:47 AM East Street Assault #202300159926 Bronte 23-May 4:04 AM Tracina Drive Break And Enter House #202300159965 Bronte 23-May 10:09 AM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300160208 QEW West 23-May 1:23 PM Burton Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300160433 Old Oakville 23-May 11:00 AM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300160311 Old Oakville 23-May 1:18 PM Cornwall Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300160427 Old Oakville 23-May 4:54 AM Morrison Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300159977 Eastlake 23-May 4:34 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300160665 West Oaks Trails 23-May 2:57 AM Oxford Avenue Break And Enter School #202300159954 College Park 23-May 8:39 AM Queens Avenue Theft From Auto #202300160113 College Park 23-May 8:58 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300160134 College Park 23-May 6:42 PM Marlborough Court Theft From Auto #202300160834 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map