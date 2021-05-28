Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 20 to 26, 2021.

Compared to the preceding eight days, this was a 47.5% jump in the occurrence of crimes in the town. While Sunday, May 23, recorded the least number of reports, the next day remained the busiest day for the police officers as they responded to 12 crimes.

West Oakville region witnessed the highest number of crimes, and most involve property damage and auto thefts.

In total,18 incidents of property damage, 11 assaults and 11 auto thefts occurred in various neighbourhoods in the past seven days.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 20 to 26, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 20-May 8:00 AM Valley Drive (500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100154318 West Oakville 20-May 10:00 AM Upper Middle Road W (1500 Block) Assault #202100154537 Glen Abbey 20-May 10:00 AM Pilgrims Way (1600 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100154508 Glen Abbey 20-May 2:00 PM Parklane Road (400 Block) Assault #202100154884 College Park 20-May 8:00 PM Allan Street (500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100155317 Old Oakville 20-May 9:00 PM North Service Road E (100 Block) Assault #202100155338 Falgarwood 21-May 11:00 AM Rebecca Street (2400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100156038 Bronte 21-May 11:00 AM Speers Road (400 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100155991 Old Oakville 21-May 11:00 AM Jemima Drive (300 Block) Theft Under #202100156022 North Oakville 21-May 1:00 PM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Assault #202100156172 North Oakville 21-May 3:00 PM Bronte Road & Upper Middle Road Theft from Auto #202100156352 Bronte Park 21-May 3:00 PM Brays Lane (2100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100156308 Glen Abbey 21-May 3:00 PM Wyecroft Road (200 Block) Theft Under #202100156320 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 21-May 4:00 PM Dundas Street W & Postmaster Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100156412 West Mount 22-May 12:00 AM Heritage Way (1300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100156759 Glen Abbey 22-May 3:00 AM Elm Road (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100156834 Glen Abbey 22-May 9:00 AM Cornwall Road & Maple Grove Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100157084 Ford 22-May 9:00 AM River Oaks Boulevard W (400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100157050 River Oaks 22-May 9:00 AM Scarsdale Crescent (500 Block) Break and Enter House #202100157036 West Oakville 22-May 10:00 AM Tipperton Crescent (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100157155 West Oakville 22-May 4:00 PM Postridge Drive (500 Block) Assault #202100157519 Wedgewood Creek 22-May 8:00 PM Saddler Circle (1400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100157795 Glen Abbey 22-May 8:00 PM Sandlewood Drive (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100157809 West Oakville 22-May 10:00 PM Tipperton Crescent (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100157868 West Oakville 23-May 12:00 PM Galt Avenue (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100158530 Old Oakville 23-May 1:00 PM Speers Road Break and Enter House #202100158622 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 23-May 10:00 PM Dundas Street E & Trafalgar Road Drugs #202100159100 North Oakville 24-May 8:00 AM Burnhamthorp Rd E & Ninth Line Drugs #202100159440 North Oakville 24-May 10:00 AM William Street (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100159556 Old Oakville 24-May 11:00 AM Sandelwood Road (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100159647 West Oakville 24-May 1:00 PM Davis Road (400 Block) Break and Enter Shop #202100159772 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 24-May 5:00 PM Mowat Avenue (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100159993 River Oaks 24-May 5:00 PM Wood Place (1200 Block) Assault #202100160024 West Oakville 24-May 6:00 PM Martindale Avenue (200 Block) Theft Under #202100160064 College Park 24-May 6:00 PM Speers Road (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100160079 West Oakville 24-May 6:00 PM Speers Road Break and Enter House #202100160046 West Oakville 24-May 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road W (2500 Block) Robbery #202100160149 Bronte 24-May 11:00 PM Speers Road (1200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100160432 West Oakville 24-May 11:00 PM Speers Road (1400 Block) Break and Enter Shop #202100160571 West Oakville 25-May 4:00 AM Scarsdale Crescent (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100160531 West Oakville 25-May 6:00 AM Cross Avenue (100 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100160558 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 25-May 7:00 AM Old Mill Road (100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100160642 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 25-May 9:00 AM Great Lakes Blvd & Lakeshore Rd Property Damage under $5000 #202100160757 Bronte 25-May 9:00 AM Woodale Avenue (300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100160741 West Oakville 25-May 10:00 AM York Street (600 Block) Theft from Auto #202100160849 West Oakville 25-May 10:00 AM Third Line (1400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100160845 Glen Abbey 25-May 3:00 PM Fourth Line (600 Block) Theft Under #202100161429 West Oakville 25-May 5:00 PM Kerr Street (400 Block) Theft Under #202100161263 Central Oakville 25-May 7:00 PM George Savage Avenue (3200 Block) Assault #202100161367 North Oakville 25-May 9:00 PM Postridge Drive (500 Block) Assault #202100161456 Wedgewood Creek 26-May 9:00 AM Marine Drive (2400 Block) Assault #202100161854 Bronte 26-May 10:00 AM Robert Brown Boulevard (3100 Block) Theft Under #202100161953 North Oakville 26-May 12:00 PM Speers Road (20500 Block) Theft Under #202100162017 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 26-May 2:00 PM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Assault #202100162251 North Oakville 26-May 3:00 PM Ellen Davidson Drive (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100162157 North Oakville 26-May 6:00 PM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Assault #202100162371 North Oakville 26-May 7:00 PM Buckingham Road (2200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100162423 Winston Park 26-May 8:00 PM Mowat Avenue (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100162462 River Oaks 26-May 9:00 PM Glenada Crescent (2000 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100162495 Wedgewood Creek

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map