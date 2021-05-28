Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 20 to 26, 2021.
Compared to the preceding eight days, this was a 47.5% jump in the occurrence of crimes in the town. While Sunday, May 23, recorded the least number of reports, the next day remained the busiest day for the police officers as they responded to 12 crimes.
West Oakville region witnessed the highest number of crimes, and most involve property damage and auto thefts.
In total,18 incidents of property damage, 11 assaults and 11 auto thefts occurred in various neighbourhoods in the past seven days.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 20 to 26, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map