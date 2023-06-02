Weekly Oakville crime update from May 24 to 30

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 65 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 24 to 30. Compared to the week before, the crimes have decreased by 13.3%.

Wednesday, May 24 was the busiest day with thirteen reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (12).

In addition, residents reported 12 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to seven incidents of break-ins at residences. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 336 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 89 incidents of break-ins at residences and 195 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 24 to 30

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 20-May 10:59 AM Edgeware Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300156813 Iroquois Ridge South 23-May 10:09 AM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300160208 QEW West 23-May 1:18 PM Cornwall Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300160427 Old Oakville 24-May 12:37 AM Shorewood Place Break And Enter House #202300161669 Old Oakville 24-May 8:36 AM Dianne Avenue Break And Enter Other #202300161380 Old Oakville 24-May 11:33 AM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300161581 Eastlake 24-May 7:55 PM Third Line MVC - PI #202300162221 Glen Abbey 24-May 4:00 PM Cross Avenue MVC - PI #202300161926 QEW Midtown Core 24-May 6:36 PM Cross Avenue Offensive Weapons #202300162127 QEW Midtown Core 24-May 10:58 AM Kent Avenue Theft From Auto #202300161527 College Park 24-May 5:56 PM Speers Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300162078 QEW West 24-May 2:32 AM Spring Azure Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300161174 Bronte 24-May 12:00 PM Chartwell Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300161661 Midtown Core 24-May 12:00 PM Shorewood Place Theft Of Vehicle #202300161661 Old Oakville 24-May 2:29 PM Jones Street Theft Under #202300161813 Bronte 24-May 1:48 PM Wallace Road Theft Under #202300161761 QEW West 25-May 3:20 PM Kingsridge Drive Assault #202300163122 Glen Abbey 25-May 9:23 AM Thistledown Road Break And Enter House #202300162730 Glen Abbey 25-May 1:43 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300163040 Bronte 25-May 4:52 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300163246 College Park 25-May 1:00 PM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300162987 Glen Abbey 25-May 1:31 PM Marine Drive MVC - PI #202300163022 Bronte 25-May 6:17 AM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300162551 College Park 25-May 6:00 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300163850 QEW West 25-May 11:03 AM Duncan Road Theft Over #202300162847 Eastlake 25-May 3:11 PM Maurice Drive Theft Over #202300163105 Old Oakville 26-May 10:21 PM Skyvalley Crescent Break And Enter House #202300164890 West Oak Trails 26-May 9:42 AM Dorval Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300163959 Old Oakville 26-May 4:52 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300163246 College Park 26-May 10:00 AM Maple Grove Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300164012 Eastlake 26-May 11:17 AM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - PI #202300164080 College Park 26-May 3:15 PM Ridge Drive MVC - PI #202300164412 College Park 26-May 10:08 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300164771 Old Oakville 26-May 10:47 AM Montclair Drive Offensive Weapons #202300164039 College Park 26-May 4:16 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300164498 QEW Midtown Core 26-May 4:12 PM Summerhill Crescent Theft Under #202300164493 Iroquois Ridge North 27-May 7:47 PM South Service Road East Offensive Weapons #202300165958 QEW Midtown Core 27-May 11:45 PM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300157539 QEW West 27-May 10:58 AM Ringwood Road Theft From Auto #202300165367 College Park 27-May 11:00 PM Nautical Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300159926 Bronte 27-May 4:00 AM Chancery Lane East Theft Of Vehicle #202300165282 Eastlake 27-May 1:15 AM Meadowridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300165238 Iroquois Ridge North 27-May 2:00 AM Darlington TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300165178 Irquois Ridge North 27-May 9:12 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300165272 Uptown Core 28-May 7:42 PM Stewart Street Assault #202300167154 Old Oakville 28-May 3:09 AM Dunwoody Drive Break And Enter House #202300166879 Eastlake 28-May 10:08 AM Rebecca Street Break And Enter Other #202300166538 Bronte 28-May 12:42 AM White Oaks Boulevard MVC - PI #202300166240 College Park 28-May 1:00 AM Dorval Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300166426 Glen Abbey 29-May 4:31 AM Weighton Drive Break And Enter House #202300167455 QEW West 29-May 11:12 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Other #202300167766 QEW West 29-May 2:20 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300168024 College Park 29-May 3:44 AM Leighland Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300167438 College Park 29-May 7:52 PM Admiral Drive Theft From Auto #202300168418 Bronte 30-May 10:51 AM Lakeshore Road West Assault #202300169031 Bronte 30-May 3:00 PM Dunwoody Drive Break And Enter House #202300169398 Eastlake 30-May 2:16 AM Post Road Break And Enter House #202300161165 Uptown Core 30-May 1:03 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300169197 College Park 30-May 8:04 AM Heritage Way MVC - PI #202300168850 Glen Abbey 30-May 7:38 PM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300169694 Old Oakville 30-May 4:06 PM Seabrook Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202300169416 Bronte 30-May 12:22 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300169128 River Oaks 30-May 7:58 PM Grovewood CM Theft Of Bicycle #202300169721 Uptown Core 30-May 3:09 AM Carey CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300168855 Eastlake 30-May 7:03 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202300169642 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map