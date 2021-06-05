Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 52 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from May 27 to June 1, 2021.

Tuesday, June 1, recorded the highest number of crimes with a total of 15 and police officers responded to most of these incidents in either Bronte or Glen Abbey. Several of the recorded crimes in this period occurred in Bronte, which involved auto thefts, property damage and break-ins. Auto thefts significantly increased in various neighbourhoods, totalling 24 cases.

Oakville Crime Statistics - May 27 to June 1, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 27-May 12:00 AM The Canadian Road Theft from Auto #202100162621 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 27-May 1:00 AM The Canadian Road Theft from Auto #202100162668 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 27-May 1:00 AM The Canadian Road Theft from Auto #202100162662 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 27-May 10:00 AM Stewart Street (100 Block) Theft Under #202100164998 Central Oakville 27-May 7:00 PM Rebecca Street (1500 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100163452 South West 27-May 9:00 PM Mowat Avenue (2300 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100163566 River Oaks 27-May 10:00 PM Marine Drive (2400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100163595 Bronte 27-May 10:00 PM Golden Briar Trail (2200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100163781 Wedgewood Creek 28-May 7:00 AM Grand Boulevard (1100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100163847 Falgarwood 28-May 10:00 AM Hedgerow Lane (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100164021 Wedgewood Creek 28-May 10:00 AM Hospital Gate (3000 Block) Theft Under #202100163999 North Oakville 28-May 12:00 PM Marine Drive (2400 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100164147 Bronte 28-May 12:00 PM Golden Meadow Trail (1400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100164157 Falgarwood 28-May 4:00 PM Grand Boulevard (1100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100164451 Falgarwood 28-May 6:00 PM Sir David Drive (1400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100164534 Clearview 28-May 7:00 PM Lakeshore Road W (200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100164594 Central Oakville 29-May 1:00 PM North Service Road W (300 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100165256 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 29-May 3:00 PM Navy Street (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100165362 Central Oakville 29-May 3:00 PM Pilgrims Way (1600 Block) Assault #202100165361 Glen Abbey 29-May 7:00 PM Hyde Park Gate (2500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100165593 Winston Park 29-May 8:00 PM Grand Boulevard (2100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100165613 Wedgewood Creek 30-May 9:00 AM Stefi Trail (2400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100166020 River Oaks 30-May 12:00 PM Howell Road (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100166148 River Oaks 30-May 4:00 PM Ellen Davidson (300 Block) Theft Under #202100166406 North Oakville 30-May 5:00 PM Navy Street (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100166493 Central Oakville 30-May 10:00 PM QEW & Trafalgar Road Theft from Auto #202100166768 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 31-May 3:00 AM Turning Leaf Road (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168316 Bronte 31-May 11:00 AM Churchill Avenue (1000 Block) Theft Under #202100167317 College Park 31-May 12:00 PM North Service Road E (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100167366 Falgarwood 31-May 1:00 PM Central Park Drive (2300 Block) Break and Enter Other #202100167462 River Oaks 31-May 3:00 PM Hampstead Road (2300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100167544 River Oaks 31-May 4:00 PM Eighth Line & North Ridge TL Theft Under #202100167653 Wedgewood Creek 31-May 6:00 PM Innville Crescent (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168572 Bronte 31-May 6:00 PM Innville Crescent (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168222 Bronte 31-May 6:00 PM Great Lakes Boulevard (100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100168237 Bronte 31-May 9:00 PM Third Line (600 Block) Robbery #202100167866 West Oakville 31-May 11:00 PM Fox Run Circle (3400 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100168320 Bronte 1-Jun 12:00 AM North Service Road W (400 Block) Break and Enter Shop #202100167988 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 2:00 AM North Service Road W (400 Block) Drugs #202100168018 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 2:00 AM Maidstone Crescent (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168059 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 2:00 AM Maidstone Crescent (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168069 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 2:00 AM Nautical Boulevard (300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168822 Bronte 1-Jun 5:00 AM Maidstone Crescent (400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168062 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 7:00 AM Nautical Boulevard (300 Block) Break and Enter House #202100168154 Bronte 1-Jun 8:00 AM Northwood Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100168216 Glen Abbey 1-Jun 9:00 AM Milkweed Way (200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100168300 Bronte 1-Jun 11:00 AM Innville Crescent (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168422 Bronte 1-Jun 2:00 PM Great Lakes Boulevard (100 Block) Break and Enter House #202100168618 Bronte 1-Jun 6:00 PM Mcwilliams Crescent (200 Block) Theft from Auto #202100168850 North Oakville 1-Jun 6:00 PM Lakeshore Road W (200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100168833 Central Oakville 1-Jun 7:00 PM Kerr Street & Speers Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100168919 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone 1-Jun 8:00 PM Cross Avenue (200 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100168956 Queen Elizabeth-Commercial Zone

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map