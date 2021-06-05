Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 52 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from May 27 to June 1, 2021.
Tuesday, June 1, recorded the highest number of crimes with a total of 15 and police officers responded to most of these incidents in either Bronte or Glen Abbey. Several of the recorded crimes in this period occurred in Bronte, which involved auto thefts, property damage and break-ins. Auto thefts significantly increased in various neighbourhoods, totalling 24 cases.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 27 to June 1, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map