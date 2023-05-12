Weekly Oakville crime update from May 3 to 9

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 79 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 3 to 9. Compared to the week before, this marks a spike in crimes by 41.07%.

Tuesday, May 8 was the busiest day with sixteen reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (15).

In addition, residents reported 19 incidents of vehicle thefts.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 11 incidents of assault; if this rate stayed consistent, there would be 528 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 174 incidents of assault and 333 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 3 to 9

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 03-May 1:59 PM Redwood Square Assault #202300136340 QEW West 03-May 10:00 AM Oak Walk Drive Assault #202300136134 Uptown Core 03-May 1:18 PM Rayne Avenue Break And Enter House #202300136303 College Park 03-May 3:18 PM Lumberman Lane Break And Enter House #202300136412 Glen Abbey 03-May 12:49 PM Sixth Line Theft From Auto #202300136601 College Park 03-May 1:45 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300134043 Bronte 03-May 9:15 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300136480 QEW West 03-May 5:57 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300136588 QEW West 03-May 8:59 AM Stalybridge Drive Theft Under #202300136014 Palermo West 04-May 5:45 PM Iroquois Shore South Assault #202300137719 College Park 04-May 11:57 PM Sixth Line Assault #202300137315 River Oaks 04-May 9:22 AM Hospital Gate Assault #202300137131 West Oaks Trails 04-May 9:17 PM Third Line Break And Enter House #202300137950 Glen Abbey 04-May 1:00 PM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300137420 Bronte 04-May 9:13 AM George Savage Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300137113 Glenorchy 04-May 1:00 PM South Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300137420 QEW West 04-May 5:14 AM Leighland Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300136931 College Park 04-May 2:35 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300137507 QEW West 04-May 8:31 PM Golden Meadows TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300137912 College Park 04-May 8:30 PM Cardiff Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300138087 Eastlake 04-May 7:47 PM Lavendar Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300137873 Old Oakville 04-May 8:52 PM Cedar Grove Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300137935 Old Oakville 04-May 11:10 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300137254 College Park 04-May 4:26 PM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300137625 College Park 04-May 4:14 PM Pebble GDNS Theft Under #202300137611 Glenorchy 05-May 5:28 PM Victoria Street Assault #202300138905 Bronte 05-May 7:34 PM Lakeshore Road West Assault #202300139030 Bronte 05-May 11:16 PM Speers Road Assault #202300139208 Old Oakville 05-May 1:21 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300138618 Bronte 05-May 1:26 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300138622 Uptown Core 05-May 2:49 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300138731 Uptown Core 05-May 9:00 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300138380 West Oaks Trails 05-May 6:03 PM Tipperton Crescent Theft From Auto #202300138940 Bronte 05-May 10:19 AM Ashwood TR Theft From Auto #202300138416 West Oaks Trails 05-May 6:10 PM Cameo Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300138951 Eastlake 05-May 11:16 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300138474 College Park 05-May 11:17 AM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300138476 College Park 05-May 4:21 PM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300138840 College Park 05-May 5:22 PM Sixteen Mile Drive Theft Under #202300138896 Glenorchy 06-May 7:41 PM Speers Road Impaired Driving #202300140245 QEW West 06-May 1:56 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300139908 Uptown Core 06-May 4:01 PM Abbourview Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300140036 West Oaks Trails 06-May 1:51 PM Queen Mary Drive Robbery #202300139902 Old Oakville 06-May 2:12 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300140030 College Park 06-May 3:28 PM Church Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300140012 Old Oakville 06-May 5:37 AM Second Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300139484 Old Oakville 06-May 3:28 PM Church Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300140012 Old Oakville 06-May 12:00 AM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300139579 Old Oakville 06-May 1:00 PM Orchardcroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300139863 Uptown Core 07-May 11:19 AM Lakeshore Road East Offensive Weapons #202300140813 Old Oakville 07-May 5:09 PM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300141121 QEW West 07-May 6:42 PM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300141202 QEW West 07-May 7:46 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300141252 QEW West 07-May 9:46 AM Grand Oak TL Theft Of Bicycle #202300140725 West Oaks Trails 07-May 5:16 PM Morden Road Theft Under #202300141125 Old Oakville 08-May 3:06 PM Morden Road Assault #202300142154 Old Oakville 08-May 3:57 PM Oak Walk Drive Assault #202300142234 Uptown Core 08-May 9:43 AM Property Damage Under $5,000 Cornwall Road #202300141758 Midtown Core 08-May 1:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300142063 QEW East 08-May 4:29 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300142273 Uptown Core 08-May 11:00 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300141862 West Oaks Trails 08-May 12:12 PM Trafalgar Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300141952 College Park 08-May 12:05 PM Maple Grove Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300141936 Eastlake 08-May 1:14 PM Upper Middle Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300142024 Glen Abbey 08-May 9:50 AM Margaret Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300141764 Old Oakville 08-May 7:25 PM Odessa Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300142515 College Park 08-May 2:00 AM Stork Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300142960 Glenorchy 08-May 8:15 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300142388 Old Oakville 08-May 10:00 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300142574 Old Oakville 08-May 2:06 PM Cranberry Court Theft Over #202300142082 QEW West 08-May 7:54 AM Marlborough CT Theft Under #202300141647 College Park 09-May 2:12 PM Post Road Assault #202300143284 Uptown Core 09-May 7:55 AM Leighland Avenue Break And Enter Shop #202300142876 College Park 09-May 8:53 PM Postmaster Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300143670 Glen Abbey 09-May 6:59 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300143581 Old Oakville 09-May 1:42 PM Wuthering Heights Way Theft From Auto #202300143252 Palermo West 09-May 2:02 PM Glen Abbey Gate Theft Of Bicycle #202300143276 Glen Abbey 09-May 8:07 PM Thornfield CM Theft Of Vehicle #202300142887 Palermo West 09-May 2:19 PM Woodbriar CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300143287 West Oaks Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map