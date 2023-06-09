Weekly Oakville crime update from May 31 to June 6

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 67 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 30 to June 6. Compared to the week before, the crimes have increased by 3.07%.
Tuesday, June 6 was the busiest day with fourteen reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13).
In addition, residents reported 10 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of impaired driving. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 93 incidents of break-ins at residences and 171 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 31 to June 6
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map