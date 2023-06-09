Weekly Oakville crime update from May 31 to June 6

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 67 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 30 to June 6. Compared to the week before, the crimes have increased by 3.07%.

Tuesday, June 6 was the busiest day with fourteen reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13).

In addition, residents reported 10 vehicle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of impaired driving. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the past six months, there were 93 incidents of break-ins at residences and 171 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: May 31 to June 6

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 31-May 2:53 PM Marine Drive Break And Enter House #202300170703 Bronte 31-May 3:42 AM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300170291 Bronte 31-May 12:03 PM Rebecca Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300170458 Bronte 31-May 7:55 PM Equestrian CT Theft Over #202300171114 QEW West 31-May 11:01 AM Lyons Lane Theft From Auto #202300170372 QEW Midtown Core 31-May 3:41 AM Linbrook Road Break And Enter House #202300169979 Old Oakville 31-May 7:56 AM Dalewood Drive Theft From Auto #202300170112 Eastlake 31-May 10:00 PM Playter PL Theft Of Vehicle #202300171541 Glen Abbey 31-May 8:51 AM Hospital Gate Assault #202300170170 West Oak Trails 31-May 2:15 PM Nottinghill Gate Assault #202300170667 Glen Abbey 31-May 9:52 AM Sixth Line Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300170261 River Oaks 31-May 5:30 AM Theft Of Vehicle Lyndurst Drive #202300170466 Iroquois Ridge Shore North 01-Jun 6:10 PM Upton CT MVC - Hit & Run #202300172485 Bronte 01-Jun 9:48 AM Dalewood Drive Theft Under #202300171714 Eastlake 01-Jun 6:06 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300172478 Glen Abbey 02-Jun 1:00 PM Stephens Crescent Assault #202300173599 Glen Abbey 02-Jun 2:28 PM Church Street Theft Over #202300173716 Old Oakville 02-Jun 9:49 AM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202300173270 QEW Midtown Core 02-Jun 12:31 AM South Service Road East Assault #202300109264 West Oak Trails 02-Jun 12:11 PM Maple Grove Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300173492 Eastlake 02-Jun 3:54 PM North Service Road MVC - PI #202300173841 Glen Abbey 02-Jun 5:32 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300173989 Palermo Village Centre 02-Jun 9:31 AM Third Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300173241 West Oak Trails 02-Jun 1:12 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300173604 River Oaks 02-Jun 8:27 AM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300173140 Uptown Core 03-Jun 12:00 AM Harbourside Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300174840 Bronte 03-Jun 4:32 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft OF Bicycle #202300175206 Bronte 03-Jun 9:43 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300174779 QEW West 03-Jun 11:29 AM Third Line Break And Enter House #202300174891 Bronte 03-Jun 9:46 AM Lees Lane Assault #202300174782 Bronte 03-Jun 3:44 PM Linbrook Road Theft From Auto #202300175150 Old Oakville 03-Jun 1:17 AM Morrison Heights Break and Enter House #202300174505 Old Oakville 03-Jun 6:04 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300175318 West Oak Trails 03-Jun 10:23 AM Postmaster Drive Theft Over #202300174824 West Oak Trails 03-Jun 6:20 PM Pine Glen Road Assault #202300179003 West Oak Trails 03-Jun 11:36 PM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300175637 West Oak Trails 03-Jun 10:47 AM Timberland Gate Theft Under #202300174846 Glenorchy 03-Jun 7:03 PM Impaired Driving Bayshire Drive #202300175387 Iroquois Ridge Shore South 04-Jun 12:21 PM Fourth Line Theft From Auto #202300176110 Glen Abbey 04-Jun 10:58 PM Maurice Drive Theft Under #202300176729 Old Oakville 04-Jun 1:16 PM Anneywood Drive MVC - PI #202300176165 Glen Abbey 04-Jun 9:16 PM Sixth Line Theft From Auto #202300175938 College Park 04-Jun 11:35 PM Dorval Drive Impaired Driving #202300176748 Glen Abbey 04-Jun 11:42 PM Dundas Street West Impaired Driving #202300176750 River Oaks 04-Jun 7:40 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300176568 Uptown Core 05-Jun 8:00 PM Spring Azure CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300178137 Bronte 05-Jun 2:46 PM Speers Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300177447 Glen Abbey 05-Jun 11:11 AM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300177182 Old Oakville 05-Jun 12:23 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Under #202300107466 Old Oakville 05-Jun 1:08 PM Argus Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300177319 QEW Midtown Core 05-Jun 1:43 AM Burgundy Drive Break And Enter House #202300176787 Old Oakville 05-Jun 2:09 PM Shipwright Road Theft Under #202300177391 Glen Abbey 05-Jun 7:59 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300177775 Uptown Core 06-Jun 10:18 PM Mistwell CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300179220 Bronte 06-Jun 8:41 PM Bridge Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300179565 Bronte 06-Jun 10:24 AM Wyecroft Road Theft From Auto #202300178352 QEW West 06-Jun 4:52 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300178890 Bronte 06-Jun 5:20 AM Westdale Road Break And Enter House #202300178094 Bronte 06-Jun 9:00 PM Morden Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300179829 Old Oakville 06-Jun 3:12 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300178773 Old Oakville 06-Jun 10:09 AM Curch Street Theft Over #202300178335 Old Oakville 06-Jun 12:21 AM Cornwall Road Impaired Driving #202300177978 QEW Midtown Core 06-Jun 5:35 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300178948 QEW Midtown Core 06-Jun 8:07 AM Devon Road MVC - PI #202300178190 Eastlake 06-Jun 11:29 PM Maple Grove Drive Offensive Weapons #202300179298 Eastlake 06-Jun 4:02 PM Nottinghill Gate Theft Of Bicycle #202300178831 Glen Abbey 06-Jun 10:44 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300178386 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map