Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 5 to 12, 2021.
Friday, May 7, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to nine crime incidents. In Bronte Creek, the highest incidence of crime was on and around Skipton Lane of six, all involved vehicles. Five cases involved thefts from vehicles, and thieves took one vehicle.
Residents reported 11 thefts from vehicles, making it the week's most reported crime. The police also responded to one assault in Bronte, and two homes were broken into both in West Oak Trails.
Oakville Crime Statistics - May 5 to 12, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map