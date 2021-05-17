Oakville weekly crime update

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 34 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from May 5 to 12, 2021.

Friday, May 7, was the busiest day for our officers as they responded to nine crime incidents. In Bronte Creek, the highest incidence of crime was on and around Skipton Lane of six, all involved vehicles. Five cases involved thefts from vehicles, and thieves took one vehicle.

Residents reported 11 thefts from vehicles, making it the week's most reported crime. The police also responded to one assault in Bronte, and two homes were broken into both in West Oak Trails.

× Date Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 05-May 5:00 PM Bronte Road (100 Block) Break and Enter other #202100243796 Bronte 05-May 2:00 PM North Service Rd W (1200 Block) Drugs #202100138756 Retail Commercial 07-May 1:00 PM Sequoia Way (2400 Block) Break and Enter House #202100139276 West Oak Trails 07-May 11:00 PM Fiddlers Way (2200 Block) Break and Enter House #202100140255 West Oak Trails 07-May 7:00 PM Glen Abby Gate (1500 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100139568 Glen Abbey 07-May 8:00 AM Paliser Court (100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100138835 West Oakville 07-May 9:00 PM Skipton Lane (3400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100140067 Bronte Creek 07-May 7:00 PM Liptay Avenue (3300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100140203 Bronte Creek 07-May 5:00 PM Skipton Lane (3400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100140270 Bronte Creek 07-May 8:00 PM Woodcrest Drive (2400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100139982 West Oak Trails 07-May 6:00 PM Woodcrest Drive (2400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100139953 West Oak Trails 07-May 9:00 AM West Oak Trails Blvd (2100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100138908 West Oak Trails 07-May 1:00 AM Royal Windsor Drive (2300 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100138756 Industrial 07-May 12:00 AM Lancaster Drive (1600 Block) Theft Under #202100142385 Falgarwood 08-May 12:00 AM Skipton Lane (3300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100140135 Bronte Creek 08-May 2:00 PM English Rose Lane (500 Block) Theft from Auto #202100141081 Morrison Creek 08-May 12:00 AM Skipton Lane (3300 Block) Theft of Vehicle #202100139964 Bronte Creek 09-May 12:00 PM North Service Rd W (1500 Block) Break and Enter other #202100141222 Retail Commercial 09-May 6:00 PM Preserve Drive (3100 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100141512 North Oakville 09-May 12:00 AM White Dove Circle (2100 Block) Theft from Auto #202100142412 West Oak Trails 09-May 10:00 AM Prince Michael (2500 Block) Theft Under #202100141141 Joshua Creek 09-May 6:00 PM Post Road (2500 Block) Theft Under #202100143895 River Oaks 10-May 10:00 AM Speers Road (1200 Block) Property Damage over $5000 #202100142258 Industrial 10-May 4:00 PM Rive Oaks Blvd E & Sixth Line Property Damage over $5000 #202100142639 River Oaks 10-May 12:00 PM Speers Road (1200 Block) Property Damage under $5000 #202100142419 Industrial 10-May 5:00 PM Pine Glen Road & Third Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100142700 West Oak Trails 10-May 6:00 PM Hays Blvd (200 Block) Theft of Bicycle #202100142767 Retail Commercial 10-May 3:00 PM Gable Drive (1200 Block) Theft Under #202100142588 Clearview 10-May 6:00 PM Hays Blvd (200 Block) Theft Under #202100142750 Retail Commercial 11-May 10:00 AM Snowden Road Assault #202100143329 Bronte 11-May 3:00 PM Skipton Lane (3400 Block) Theft from Auto #202100143695 Bronte Creek 11-May 2:00 PM Foxfield Road (2300 Block) Theft from Auto #202100143639 West Oak Trails 11-May 11:00 AM North Service Rd W (1200 Block) Theft Under #202100138756 Retail Commercial 11-May 7:00 PM Post Road (2500 Block) Theft Under #202100143870 River Oaks

Source: HRPS Crime Map