Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 2 to 8

Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 02 to 08. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 16.67%.
Thursday, Nov. 3, was the busiest day, with seventeen incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).
In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (fourteen incidents). Vehicle thefts have been steadily rising.
Over the past 7 days, Halton Police responded to one incident of Break And Enter House, which if this rate stayed consistent would be 52 incidents a year. Incidents of Break And Enter House reported for the past month were 8 or 96 per year, six months were 43 or 86 per year, and the past year was 81.
Over the past 30 days - there are 8 incidents - extrapolating to 96 per year
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 2 to 8
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
