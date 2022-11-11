Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 2 to 8

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 02 to 08. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 16.67%.

Thursday, Nov. 3, was the busiest day, with seventeen incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (fourteen incidents). Vehicle thefts have been steadily rising.

Over the past 7 days, Halton Police responded to one incident of Break And Enter House, which if this rate stayed consistent would be 52 incidents a year. Incidents of Break And Enter House reported for the past month were 8 or 96 per year, six months were 43 or 86 per year, and the past year was 81.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 2 to 8

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 02-Nov 12:36 PM Arrowhead Road Roadside Test #202200327550 Joshua's Meadows 02-Nov 9:13 AM Glenashton Drive Assault #202200327320 River Oaks 02-Nov 9:13 AM Millbank Drive Assault #202200327320 River Oaks 03-Nov 5:30 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202200328974 Uptown Core 03-Nov 4:30 AM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202200328252 Old Oakville 03-Nov 9:00 PM Trafalgar Road Theft OF Vehicle #202200329385 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 5:40 PM Glanshton Drive Theft Of Vehice #202200329266 Iroquois Ridge North 03-Nov 4:13 PM Edgerose Lane Theft Of Bicycle #202200328767 West Oak Trails 03-Nov 8:36 AM Elmhurst Avenue Theft From Auto #202200328365 Eastlake 03-Nov 1:57 AM Trafalgar Road Roadside Test #202200328176 Uptown Core 03-Nov 11:09 AM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200330618 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 11:09 AM Argus Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200332517 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 9:30 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #2022000329562 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 11:19 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200329162 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 4:40 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200328790 Bronte 03-Nov 4:41 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200328791 Bronte 03-Nov 2:00 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200328684 Old Oakville 03-Nov 2:50 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202200328193 Old Oakville 03-Nov 7:35 PM Brentwood Road Break And Enter House #202200328980 Eastlake 03-Nov 10:13 AM Wyecroft Road Assault #202200328449 QEW West 04-Nov 4:19 PM Woody Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200329782 QEW West 04-Nov 9:06 AM Speers Road Robbery #202200329419 QEW West 04-Nov 9:06 AM Dorval Drive Robbery #202200329419 QEW West 04-Nov 2:22 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200329663 Uptown Core 04-Nov 10:05 PM Cleaver Drive Break And Enter House #202200331470 Eastlake 04-Nov 3:06 PM Fourth Line Assault #202200329716 Bronte 04-Nov 3:06 PM Fourth Line Assault #202200329716 Bronte 05-Nov 9:55 AM Palmera Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202200330419 Old Oakville 05-Nov 2:28 AM Bronte Road Roadside Test #202200330245 Bronte 05-Nov 2:03 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200330606 Bronte 05-Nov 5:40 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202200330790 Bronte 05-Nov 10:26 PM Heritage Way Break And Enter School #202200331022 Glen Abbey 07-Nov 4:38 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202200332594 Old Oakville 07-Nov 8:20 AM Ennisclare Drive West Theft Of Vehicle #202200332153 Eastlake 07-Nov 10:20 AM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202200332358 Glen Abbey 07-Nov 8:00 PM Granby Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200333145 Iroqois Ridge North 07-Nov 11:35 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Ht & Run #202200332345 Bronte 07-Nov 1:33 PM Victoria Street Federal Stats - Drugs #202200332436 Bronte 07-Nov 1:29 PM Baronwood Drive Assault #202200332429 West Oak Trails 08-Nov 4:30 PM Ingleton Lane Theft Of Vehicle #2022000334038 Palermo West 08-Nov 8:30 PM Richview Boulevard Theft OF Vehicle #202200334042 Palermo West 08-Nov 12:47 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200332876 QEW West 08-Nov 8:01 PM Woodfield Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200333044 River Oaks 08-Nov 3:08 AM Grand Ravine Drive Theft OF Vehicle #202200332909 River Oaks 08-Nov 11:47 AM Rebecca Street Theft Of Bicycle #202200333274 Bronte 08-Nov 2:23 AM Lakeshore Road East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200333722 Old Oakville 08-Nov 12:55 AM Lakeshore Road East Federal Stats - Drugs #202200332880 Old Oakville 08-Nov 8:24 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202200333069 QEW West 08-Nov 4:46 PM Bond Street Assault #202200333545 Old Oakville 08-Nov 8:24 PM Church Street Assault #202200333722 Old Oakville

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map