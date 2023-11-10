Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 1-7

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from November 1 to 7. This was a significant rise of 21.42%.

Thursday, 2 November, was the busiest day, with fifteen reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported thirteen incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to five bicycle thefts in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 240 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 18 incidents of bicycle thefts.

In the past six months, there were 22 incidents of bicycle thefts in Oakville and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: November 1-7

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 02-Nov 8:05 PM Ennisclare Drive West Break And Enter House #202300346307 Eastlake 02-Nov 11:05 AM Cross Avenue Break And Enter House #202300345833 QEW Midtown Core 02-Nov 4:51 AM Postmaster Drive Break And Enter Shop #202300345581 West Oak Trails 02-Nov 1:58 AM Kerr Street Federal Stats - Drugs #202300345578 Old Oakville 02-Nov 11:00 AM Blackburn Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300345871 Glen Abbey 02-Nov 1:58 AM Kerr Street Offensive Weapons #202300345545 Old Oakville 02-Nov 10:32 AM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300345805 Old Oakville 02-Nov 5:07 PM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300346151 West Oak Trails 02-Nov 3:30 AM Springflower Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300345698 Bronte 02-Nov 3:42 AM Boulton TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300345737 Glenorchy 02-Nov 7:10 AM Marvin Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300345663 Glenorchy 02-Nov 7:30 PM Grovehill Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300346642 River Oaks 02-Nov 5:07 AM Speers Road Theft Over #202300342994 QEW West 02-Nov 9:43 AM Pinery CR Theft Under #202300345775 Iroquois Shore North 02-Nov 6:51 PM Cornwall Road Theft Under #202300346243 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 7:47 AM Ennisclare Drive West Break And Enter House #202300346621 Eastlake 03-Nov 3:58 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300346529 QEW West 03-Nov 12:29 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300346880 Old Oakville 03-Nov 1:19 PM Claxton Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300346929 Eastlake 03-Nov 3:05 PM Sixth Line Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300347029 College Park 03-Nov 3:00 PM Bowbeer Road Theft From Auto #202300347026 Glenorchy 03-Nov 8:12 AM Falgarwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300346640 Iroquois Shore South 03-Nov 9:20 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300347340 QEW Midtown Core 03-Nov 3:58 PM Dorval Drive Theft Under #202300347060 Glen Abbey 03-Nov 11:13 AM Weybourne Road Theft Under #202300346801 Old Oakville 03-Nov 12:56 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300346907 QEW West 04-Nov 7:18 PM Oxford Avenue MVC - PI #202300348142 College Park 04-Nov 3:59 PM Elmwood Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300347975 Old Oakville 04-Nov 9:32 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300349582 QEW West 05-Nov 6:26 PM Felan Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300349064 Old Oakville 05-Nov 5:38 PM North Ridge TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300350146 Iroquois Shore North 05-Nov 12:49 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300348829 Old Oakville 05-Nov 2:19 AM Everest CR Theft Under #202300348434 Joshua's Meadows 06-Nov 10:52 PM Dorval Drive Break And Enter Other #202300350241 QEW West 06-Nov 8:15 PM South Service Road Way Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300350151 QEW West 06-Nov 12:26 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300349758 College Park 06-Nov 11:09 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Bicycle #202300349683 Old Oakville 06-Nov 4:11 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300349973 QEW Midtown Core 06-Nov 5:38 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300350042 QEW West 06-Nov 6:59 AM Golden Meadows Theft Of Vehicle #202300349462 Iroquois Shore North 06-Nov 11:36 AM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300349714 Old Oakville 06-Nov 7:48 AM Blue Oak CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300349512 West Oak Trails 06-Nov 10:47 AM Blue Oak CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300349665 West Oak Trails 06-Nov 11:08 AM Old Colony Road Theft Under #202300349682 Glen Abbey 07-Nov 9:01 PM Glenashton Drive Break And Enter House #202300351149 Iroquois Shore North 07-Nov 1:00 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300350749 Glen Abbey 07-Nov 8:45 AM Nottinghill Gate MVC - PI #202300350499 Glen Abbey 07-Nov 9:13 AM Sixteen Mile Drive MVC - PI #202300350529 Glenorchy 07-Nov 4:15 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300350916 QEW Midtown Core 07-Nov 5:07 PM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300346151 West Oak Trails 07-Nov 1:00 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300350848 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.