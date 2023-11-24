Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 15-21

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from November 15 to 21. This was a drop of 7.8%.

Saturday, Nov. 14, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten in total.)

In addition, residents reported 10 incidents of Vehicle Theft and Motor-Vehicle Hit & Run. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked and while moving.

Chop Steakhouse Chop Promo Thank you Chop Burloak! Chop Burloak are sponsoring Oakville News and we couldn't be happier! Go to Chop.ca to book your reservations now. Whether it be through their Charity Bread or Annual Lunch with Santa Chop Steakhouse are fantastic supporters of the Oakville community.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 14 incidents of robbery.

In the past six months, there were 81 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 154 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: November 15-21

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 16-Nov 4:55 PM Speers Road Break And Enter House #202300359442 Old Oakville 16-Nov 3:00 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300359529 QEW West 16-Nov 9:35 AM Third Line MVC - PI #202300359024 Glen Abbey 16-Nov 12:28 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202300359194 Uptown Core 16-Nov 1:53 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - PI #202300359275 Uptown Core 16-Nov 3:19 AM Lakeshore Road East Theft From Auto #202300359352 Eastlake 16-Nov 2:36 AM Saltaire Crescent Theft From Auto #202300358808 Palermo West 16-Nov 1:33 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300359258 QEW Midtown Core 16-Nov 12:18 AM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300358774 Glen Abbey 16-Nov 1:30 PM Old Bronte Road Theft Under #202300359255 Palermo Village Centre 17-Nov 4:41 PM Dundas Street East Dundas Street East #202300362825 Uptown Core 17-Nov 1:06 PM Oak Walk Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300360211 Uptown Core 17-Nov 6:21 PM South Service Road West MVC - PI #202300360447 QEW Midtown Core 17-Nov 10:44 AM Lees Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300360092 Bronte 17-Nov 6:17 PM Leighland Avenue Robbery #202300360444 College Park 17-Nov 12:56 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300360201 Old Oakville 17-Nov 3:33 PM Cairncroft Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300360327 Eastlake 17-Nov 5:27 PM Ashbury Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300359865 Bronte 17-Nov 3:16 PM Oakville Place Drive Theft Under #202300352797 College Park 17-Nov 7:30 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300359943 Old Oakville 18-Nov 6:28 PM Cairncroft Road Break And Enter House #202300361413 Eastlake 18-Nov 5:15 PM South Service Road West MVC - PI #202300361355 QEW West 18-Nov 10:06 AM Constance Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300360987 Eastlake 18-Nov 2:43 PM Dundas Steet East Theft Of Vehicle #202300363175 Uptown Core 19-Nov 3:19 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300362190 College Park 19-Nov 1:14 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - PI #202300362086 Bronte 19-Nov 5:35 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300361756 QEW West 19-Nov 4:31 AM Munns Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300361742 River Oaks 19-Nov 4:04 PM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300362216 Uptown Core 20-Nov 10:29 PM Greeneagle Drive Break And Enter House #202300363442 Glen Abbey 20-Nov 10:32 AM Valley Crest CL Break And Enter House #202300362861 River Oaks 20-Nov 10:17 AM John Street Break And Enter Other #202300362847 Old Oakville 20-Nov 1:45 PM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300362557 Palermo Village Centre 20-Nov 4:00 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300363185 Bronte 20-Nov 11:58 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202300357376 Palermo Village Centre 20-Nov 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300363159 Uptown Core 20-Nov 9:31 AM Great Lakes Boulevard MVC - PI #202300362809 Bronte 20-Nov 1:38 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300363033 Old Oakville 20-Nov 4:17 PM Third Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300363178 Glen Abbey 20-Nov 10:30 PM Whittinton Place Theft Of Vehicle #202300363578 Bronte 20-Nov 6:20 AM William Coltson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300363643 Joshua's Meadows 20-Nov 2:24 AM Valley Crest CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300362679 River Oaks 21-Nov 3:02 PM Munns Avenue Impaired Driving #202300364059 River Oaks 21-Nov 1:19 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300363995 Bronte 21-Nov 10:00 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300363882 QEW West 21-Nov 2:19 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300364041 Uptown Core 21-Nov 5:48 PM Ventura Drive Offensive Weapons #202300364184 Bronte 21-Nov 8:59 AM Dorval Drive Theft From Auto #202300363759 Glen Abbey 21-Nov 7:33 AM Wood Plane Theft Of Vehicle #202300363690 Bronte 21-Nov 9:23 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300364319 College Park 22-Nov 1:17 PM Abbeydale CT Break And Enter House #202300364851 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 1:17 PM Abbeydale CT Break And Enter House #202300364851 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 8:02 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Other #202300364599 QEW West 22-Nov 7:44 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300364587 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 5:00 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300365054 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 10:59 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300364730 QEW West 22-Nov 11:14 AM Speers Road MVC- Hit & Run #202300364744 QEW West 22-Nov 4:47 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300365035 Bronte

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.