Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 16 to 22

Oakville News
Halton Police
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 73 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 16 to 22. Compared to the week before, that marks a significant increase of 65.9%.
Thursday, Nov. 17, was the busiest day, with fifteen incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).
In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (nineteen incidents). Bicycle theft has also risen in Oakville.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to nineteen incidents of Theft of Vehicle, which, if this rate stayed consistent, would be 988 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft Of Vehicle in the past six months were 381, and in the past year 612
Over the past 30 days, there has been 123 vehicle thefts - extrapolating to 1,476 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 16 to 22
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map