Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 16 to 22

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 73 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 16 to 22. Compared to the week before, that marks a significant increase of 65.9%.

Thursday, Nov. 17, was the busiest day, with fifteen incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported Theft Of Vehicle most frequently (nineteen incidents). Bicycle theft has also risen in Oakville.

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to nineteen incidents of Theft of Vehicle, which, if this rate stayed consistent, would be 988 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft Of Vehicle in the past six months were 381, and in the past year 612

Over the past 30 days, there has been 123 vehicle thefts - extrapolating to 1,476 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 16 to 22

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 16-Nov 4:13 PM Sixth Line Assault #202200341141 River Oaks 16-Nov 1:16 PM Golden Briar TL Break And Enter House #202200340990 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Nov 1:17 PM Golden Briar TL Break And Enter House #202200340991 Iroquois Ridge South 16-Nov 1:08 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run ##202200340982 QEW West 16-Nov 5:18 PM Neyagawa Boulevard MVC - PI #202200341196 River Oaks 16-Nov 11:14 AM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - PI #202200340874 Uptown Core 16-Nov 1:11 PM Creekshore CM Theft From Auto #202200340985 Glenorchy 16-Nov 12:49 PM Forsythe Street Theft From Auto #202200340959 Old Oakville 16-Nov 10:01 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200340809 QEW Midtown Core 16-Nov 2:00 PM South Service Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202200341039 QEW East 16-Nov 2:00 PM South Service Road East THeft OF Vehicle #202200341039 QEW East 16-Nov 2:40 PM Overfield Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200341062 West Oak Trails 17-Nov 12:31 PM North Service Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202200341858 Glen Abbey 17-Nov 10:49 AM North Service Road West NVC - Hit & Run #202200341762 West Oak Trails 17-Nov 11:30 PM Braeside Drive Offensive Weapons #202200342336 Eastlake 17-Nov 4:09 AM Bishops Gate Offensive Weapons #202200341523 Glen Abbey 17-Nov 4:12 AM Nottinghill Gate Offensive Weapons #202200341526 Glen Abbey 17-Nov 8:59 PM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200341673 Bronte 17-Nov 7:19 AM Walker Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200341599 Old Oakville 17-Nov 4:03 AM Bishops Gate Robbery #202200341521 Glen Abbey 17-Nov 7:00 PM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202200343017 West Oak Trails 17-Nov 6:30 AM South Forster Park Drive Theft Of Bicycle #202200341921 QEW Midtown Core 17-Nov 9:15 AM Dorval Drive Theft Over #202200342289 West Oak Trails 17-Nov 9:15 AM North Service Road West Theft Over #202200342289 West Oak Trails 17-Nov 5:24 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202200342091 College Park 17-Nov 6:19 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202200340316 Glen Abbey 18-Nov 9:04 AM Marlborough Courts Assault #202200343311 College Park 18-Nov 12:01 PM Grosvenor ST Assault #202200342737 Iroquois RIdge North 18-Nov 5:06 PM Sixth Line Assault #202200343062 River Oaks 18-Nov 7:47 PM Bartos Drive Break And Enter Other #202200343358 QEW Midtown Core 18-Nov 8:57 AM Leighland Avenue Break And Enter Shop #202200342580 College Park 18-Nov 8:28 AM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202200342558 QEW Midtown Core 18-Nov 4:44 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202200343052 Bronte 18-Nov 9:38 AM Carding Mill TL Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200342616 Glenorchy 18-Nov 7:20 AM Old Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202200342513 West Oak Trails 18-Nov 2:05 AM Morrison Road Theft OF Vehicle #202200342549 Eastlake 18-Nov 4:40 AM Lyndurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200342563 Iroquois RIdge North 18-Nov 1:55 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202200342861 Old Oakville 19-Nov 6:33 PM Howard Avenue Break And Enter House #202200344078 Old Oakville 19-Nov 4:56 PM Oak Park Boulevard Break And Enter House #202200344023 Uptown Core 19-Nov 7:56 AM Gorsvenor Street Break And Enter Shop #202200343606 Iroquois RIdge North 19-Nov 8:01 PM River Oaks Boulevward West Robbery #202200344144 River Oaks 19-Nov 10:04 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft From Auto #202200344234 Old Oakville 19-Nov 8:49 AM Arbourview Drive Theft From Auto #202200343647 West Oak Trails 19-Nov 4:00 AM Schoolmaster CL Theft Of Vehicle #202200343675 Glen Abbey 19-Nov 2:45 PM North Parl Boulevard Theft OF Vehicle #202200343926 Glenorchy 19-Nov 5:45 PM Reecca Street Theft Under #202200344048 Old Oakville 20-Nov 4:11 PM Rebecca Street Break And Enter House #202200344784 Bronte 20-Nov 3:19 PM Ennisclare Drive East Break And Enter House #202200344750 Eastlake 20-Nov 11:43 PM Cornwall Road MVC - PI #202200345034 Eastlake 20-Nov 6:08 PM Dundas Street West Theft OF Vehicle #202200344867 Glenorchy 20-Nov 8:30 PM Rockingham Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200345203 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Nov 6:00 PM Athabasca CM Theft Of Vehicle #202200345188 Josua's Mewadows 20-Nov 10:45 PM North Service Road Theft Under #202200342618 College Park 20-Nov 12:05 AM Morden Road Theft Under #202200344288 Old Oakville 21-Nov 1:27 PM Thomas Street Break And Enter Shop #202200345517 Old Oakville 21-Nov 4:04 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202200345695 Old Oakville 21-Nov 3:50 AM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202200345679 West Oak Trails 21-Nov 3:10 PM Morden Road MVC - PI #202200345627 Old Oakville 21-Nov 8:12 AM Old Bronte Road MVC - PI #202200345244 West Oak Trails 21-Nov 2:19 PM Crestmont Drive MVC - PI #202200345244 West Oak Trails 21-Nov 8:39 AM Mary Street Theft From Auto #202200345259 Old Oakville 21-Nov 5:45 PM South Service Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202200345879 Bronte 21-Nov 9:30 AM Scott Av Theft Of Vehicle #202200346243 Bronte 21-Nov 10:22 AM Pinery Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202200345403 Iroquois RIdge North 21-Nov 9:55 AM Proudfoot TL Theft Under #20220034321 West Oak Trails 22-Nov 12:55 PM Bond Street Assault #202200346513 Old Oakville 22-Nov 12:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200346945 College Park 22-Nov 1:42 AM Whilabout Tr Theft Of Vehicle #202200346172 Bronte 22-Nov 12:00 AM Devon Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200346185 Eastlake 22-Nov 9:41 AM Devon Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200346314 Eastlake 22-Nov 7:50 AM Wasaga Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200346248 Iroquois RIdge North 22-Nov 6:27 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200346161 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map