Oakville weekly crime update - Nov 18 to 24, 2021

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was an increase of 16.6 per cent in the occurrence of crimes in the town.

Nov. 24 was the busiest for the police. Officers responded to a staggering 32 crimes on that day. The residents of Glenorchy, and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported the Theft from Auto and Theft of Vehicles as the most recurrent crimes, totalling 29 cases.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 18-Nov 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road - 2400 Block Theft #202100347755 West Oaks Trail 18-Nov 2:00 AM Cairncroft Road - 200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100346472 Old Oakville 18-Nov 7:00 PM Hampshire Gate - 2500 Block Theft Under #202100347121 Theft Under 19-Nov 2:00 PM North Service Road E & Trafalgard Road Assault #202100352487 Joshua's Meadow 19-Nov 2:00 PM MCCraney Street East - 1100 Block Assault #202100347755 Joshua's Meadow 19-Nov 4:00 AM Crestview - 1100 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100347394 Old Oakville 19-Nov 3:00 AM 100 Block Ryland Terrace Theft of Vehicle #202100347341 Old Oakville 22-Nov 1:00 PM Maple Grove - 300 Block Assault #202100350497 Old Oakville 22-Nov 8:00 PM Parkwood Court - 100 Block Break And Enter House #202100350887 Old Oakville 22-Nov 2:00 PM Winston Park - 2100 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100350561 Iroquis Ridge North 22-Nov 3:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 block Theft #202100350653 Joshua's Meadow 22-Nov 2:00 AM 200 Block Hoey Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100350165 West Oaks Trail 22-Nov 2:00 AM Threshing Mill - 100 Bock Theft of Vehicle #202100350186 West Oaks Trail 23-Nov 1:00 AM Tennyson Drive - 400 Block Assault #202100351021 Old Oakville 23-Nov 7:00 AM Cross Avenue - 200 Block Property Damage Under #202100351188 Midtown Core 23-Nov 10:00 PM Oakmead Boulevard - 2100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100352377 River Oaks 24-Nov 9:00 AM MCCraney Street East - 1100 Block Assault #202100352335 Iroquois Ride South 24-Nov 8:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Assault #202100352212 Midtown Core 24-Nov 4:00 PM Old Abbey Lane - 1200 Block Assault #202100352692 QEW West 24-Nov 6:00 AM Morrison Road - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202100352149 Eastlake 24-Nov 2:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Break And Enter House #202100352076 Glenorchy 24-Nov 6:00 PM Douglas Avenue - 300 Block Break And Enter House #202100352865 Old Oakville 24-Nov 12:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Break And Enter Other #202100352539 Midtown Core 24-Nov 12:00 PM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Breaking & Entering #202100352539 Midtown Core 24-Nov 1:00 AM Harvester Road - 5400 Block Theft From Auto #202100352215 Bronte 24-Nov 6:00 AM Mansfield Drive - 1500 Block Theft From Auto #202100352124 College Park 24-Nov 2:00 PM Martindale Avenue - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352633 College Park 24-Nov 3:00 PM Elton Park Road - 100 Block Theft From Auto #202100352668 Eastlake 24-Nov 8:00 AM Wedgewood Dirve - 300 Block Theft From Auto #202100352239 Eastlake 24-Nov 10:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352389 Glenorchy 24-Nov 10:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352388 Glenorchy 24-Nov 9:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352333 Glenorchy 24-Nov 9:00 AM Jacob Way - 3300 Block Theft From Auto #202100352302 Glenorchy 24-Nov 8:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352247 Glenorchy 24-Nov 8:00 AM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352244 Glenorchy 24-Nov 7:00 AM Violet Gardens - 3200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352182 Glenorchy 24-Nov 12:00 AM Violet Gardens - 3200 Block Theft From Auto #202100352184 Glenorchy 24-Nov 12:00 PM Daniel Way - 3100 Block Theft From Auto #202100352487 Joshua's Meadow 24-Nov 8:00 AM Lyons Lane - 600 Block Theft From Auto #202100352238 Midtown Core 24-Nov 4:00 PM Blacksmith Lane - 2000 Block Theft From Auto #202100352699 QEW West 24-Nov 5:00 PM Capilo Crescent Theft From Auto #202100352731 River Oaks 24-Nov 10:00 AM Towne Boulevard - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202100352385 River Oaks 24-Nov 11:00 AM Begonia Gardens - 400 Block Theft From Vehicle #202100352443 Glenorchy 24-Nov 9:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Theft Of Bicycle #202100352939 Midtown Core 24-Nov 4:00 PM Magnolia Crescent - 200 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100352727 Glenorchy 24-Nov 3:00 AM Daniel Way - 3100 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100352261 Glenorchy 24-Nov 1:00 AM Rebecca Street - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100352053 Old Oakville 24-Nov 1:00 AM Mowat Avenue - 2300 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100352378 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map