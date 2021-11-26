Oakville weekly crime update - Nov 18 to 24, 2021

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 48 incidents of crimes in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2021. Compared to the preceding 7 days, there was an increase of 16.6 per cent in the occurrence of crimes in the town.
Nov. 24 was the busiest for the police. Officers responded to a staggering 32 crimes on that day. The residents of Glenorchy, and Old Oakville reported the greatest number of crimes in this period. In addition, residents from various neighbourhoods reported the Theft from Auto and Theft of Vehicles as the most recurrent crimes, totalling 29 cases.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map