Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 22-28

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 59 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from November 22 to 28. This means that crimes stayed the same.

Monday, Nov. 27, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (ten in total.)

In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of Theft Under. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their belongings.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one incident of arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 3 incidents of arson.

In the past six months, there were 6 incidents of arson in Oakville and 15 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 22-Nov 4:47 PM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300365035 Bronte 22-Nov 10:25 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300364710 QEW West 22-Nov 10:59 AM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300364730 QEW West 22-Nov 3:53 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300364967 Old Oakville 22-Nov 10:00 PM Third Line Theft Under #202300365261 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 6:30 PM Pheasant Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300365457 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 7:35 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300364587 West Oak Trails 22-Nov 1:17 PM Abbeydale CT Break And Enter House #202300364851 Glen Abbey 22-Nov 4:39 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202300365031 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Nov 9:29 AM Janice Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300365658 Glenorchy 22-Nov 4:39 PM Upper Middle Road East Theft Under #202300365031 Iroquois Ridge North 23-Nov 9:48 PM Wyecroft Road Arson #202300366266 QEW West 23-Nov 10:55 PM Felan Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300366444 Old Oakville 23-Nov 4:00 AM Bartos Drive Theft From Auto #202300365640 Old Oakville 23-Nov 8:18 PM Speers Road Break And Enter House #202300366204 Old Oakville 23-Nov 10:31 AM Bishops Gate Theft Under #202300365719 Glen Abbey 23-Nov 5:51 PM River Oaks Boulevard East MVC - PI #202300366100 River Oaks 23-Nov 11:15 PM Max Khan Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300366615 Joshua's Meadows 24-Nov 8:53 AM Cross Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300366602 QEW Midtown Core 24-Nov 9:09 AM Corss Avenue Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300366611 QEW Midtown Core 24-Nov 6:10 PM Chartwell Road MVC - PI #202300367163 Old Oakville 24-Nov 1:47 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300366900 Eastlake 24-Nov 2:13 PM The Canadian Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300366940 Eastlake 24-Nov 9:48 AM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202300366645 West Oak Trails 24-Nov 12:35 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300366832 Uptown Core 24-Nov 3:15 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300367000 Uptown Core 25-Nov 5:53 AM Rebecca Street Break And Enter Shop #202300367511 Bronte 25-Nov 6:24 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300367535 QEW West 25-Nov 6:28 AM Margaret Drive Theft From Auto #202300367538 QEW West 25-Nov 5:32 PM Argus Road MVC - PI #202300368030 QEW Midtown Core 25-Nov 2:49 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300367908 River Oaks 25-Nov 3:08 PM Leighland Avenue Robbery #202300367929 Glen Abbey 25-Nov 3:49 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300367950 Uptown Core 26-Nov 7:06 PM Hixon Street Offensive Weapons #202300369024 Bronte 26-Nov 2:10 AM King Street Impaired Driving #202300368368 Old Oakville 26-Nov 1:44 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300368772 Glen Abbey 26-Nov 3:02 PM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300368832 College Park 26-Nov 6:34 PM White Oaks Boulevard Theft Under #202300369883 College Park 26-Nov 6:18 PM Meadow Marsh Crescent Theft From Auto #202300368981 Joshua's Meadows 27-Nov 2:04 AM Shannon Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300369649 Bronte 27-Nov 11:36 AM Ventura Drive Theft From Auto #202300369562 Bronte 27-Nov 7:44 AM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300369377 Bronte 27-Nov 3:04 PM Wildwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300369762 Bronte 27-Nov 1:21 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300369665 Old Oakville 27-Nov 1:28 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300369672 Old Oakville 27-Nov 1:10 PM Douglas Avenue Break And Enter House #202300369648 Old Oakville 27-Nov 3:21 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300369773 Eastlake 27-Nov 4:29 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300369831 Eastlake 27-Nov 4:29 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300369831 Eastlake 27-Nov 8:44 AM Woodmont Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300369435 West Oak Trails 27-Nov 8:54 AM Marlborough CT Theft Of Vehicle #203400369447 College Park 27-Nov 11:48 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300369572 Glenorchy 28-Nov 8:55 AM Woody Drive Break And Enter Other #202300370413 QEW West 28-Nov 7:37 AM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300370331 Old Oakville 28-Nov 8:26 PM Duncan Road Break And Enter House #202300370949 Eastlake 28-Nov 10:00 AM Devonshire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300370770 West Oak Trails 28-Nov 10:52 AM Marlborough CT Theft Under #202300370504 College Park 28-Nov 10:00 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300370505 Uptown Core 28-Nov 3:04 AM North Park Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300370562 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.