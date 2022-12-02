Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 23 to 29

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 53 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 23 to 29. Compared to the week before, that marks a significant decrease of 27.3%.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, was the busiest day, with thirteen reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (14).

In addition, residents reported vehicle theft most frequently (fifteen incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to five incidents of assault; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 240 incidents a year. Incidents of assault in the past six months were 155, and in the past year, 297.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 29 vehicle thefts - extrapolating to 348 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 23 to 29

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 23-Nov 8:24 PM Bloomfield Drive MVC - PI #202200347726 West Oak Trails 23-Nov 8:24 PM Bishops Gate MVC - PI #202200347726 West Oak Trails 23-Nov 6:43 PM Fourth Line Offensive Weapons #202200347653 West Oak Trails 24-Nov 4:55 PM Munns Avenue Assault #202200348541 College Park 24-Nov 1:10 PM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter House #202200348316 Bronte 24-Nov 4:44 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202200343052 Bronte 24-Nov 10:25 AM Robinson Street Theft From Auto #202200348173 Old Oakville 24-Nov 5:04 PM Cudmore Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200348637 Bronte 24-Nov 2:30 PM Grand Ravine Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200349020 River Oaks 24-Nov 5:00 PM Sheltered Oak CT Theft Of Vehicle #202200349174 West Oak Trails 25-Nov 3:23 PM Fourth Line MVC - HIt & Run #202200349432 QEW West 25-Nov 2:22 PM White Dove CL MVC - Hit & Run #202200349374 West Oak Trails 25-Nov 1:56 PM Missisauga Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200349345 Bronte 25-Nov 10:30 PM West River Street Roadside Test #202200348814 Bronte 25-Nov 12:40 PM Kerr Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200349277 Old Oakville 25-Nov 5:50 PM Reynolds Street Theft Of Vehicle #202200348973 Old Oakville 25-Nov 6:52 AM Grand Ravine Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200348964 River Oaks 25-Nov 5:50 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202200349016 Old Oakville 25-Nov 6:00 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202200349019 Old Oakville 25-Nov 6:00 PM Reynolds Street Theft Under #202200349019 Old Oakville 26-Nov 11:51 PM Sherin Drive Assault #202200350224 Bronte 26-Nov 1:11 PM Sherin Drive Assault #202200350224 Bronte 26-Nov 10:42 AM Vale Place Theft From Auto #202200350167 Bronte 26-Nov 3:33 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft OF Vehicle #202200340463 Bronte 26-Nov 8:00 AM Third Line Theft Of Vehicle #202200350063 Glen Abbey 26-Nov 4:10 AM Glenashton Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200350139 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Nov 1:33 AM Linbrook Road Theft Under #202200350316 Old Oakville 27-Nov 2:27 PM Morden Drive Assault #202200351242 QEW West 27-Nov 2:09 AM Parkmount BV Break And Enter House #202200347452 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Nov 1:39 PM Carrier LN Theft From Auto #202200351211 College Park 27-Nov 1:04 PM Windrush Drive Theft From Auto #202200351181 Glen Abbey 27-Nov 8:00 PM Springflower Way Theft Of Vehicle #202200351877 Bronte 27-Nov 7:55 AM Rimmington Drive Theft OF Vehicle #202200350957 College Park 27-Nov 5:28 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202200351404 Uptown Core 28-Nov 3:09 PM Brookstar Drive Assault #202200352222 West Oak Trails 28-Nov 9:33 AM Loyalist TL Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202200351942 Glenorchy 28-Nov 8:46 PM Bowbeer Road MVC - PI #202200352495 Glenorchy 28-Nov 6:28 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202200352395 Old Oakville 28-Nov 2:05 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202200352321 Old Oakville 28-Nov 12:30 AM Oakhill Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200351820 Old Oakville 29-Nov 10:54 PM Eight Line Break And Enter House #202200350837 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Nov 9:27 PM Watson Avenue Break And Enter House #202200353499 Old Oakville 29-Nov 1:59 PM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200352626 Glen Abbey 29-Nov 2:10 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200352629 Glen Abbey 29-Nov 2:24 AM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202200352631 Glen Abbey 29-Nov 5:39 PM Eight Line MVC - PI #202200353303 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Nov 1:06 PM Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200353065 River Oaks 29-Nov 4:27 PM Fieldstone CL Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202200353243 Glen Abbey 29-Nov 1:33 PM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202200353084 Old Oakville 29-Nov 8:16 AM Watson Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202200352766 Old Oakville 29-Nov 9:54 AM Pembrooke Drive Theft Under #202200352887 College Park 29-Nov 8:18 AM Offensive Weapons Theft Under #202200353442 Old Oakville 29-Nov 9:29 PM Grovewood CM Theft Under #202200353501 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map