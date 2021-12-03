Oakville weekly crime update - Nov. 25 to 30, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 33 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov 25 - 30, 2021. The number of crimes dropped by about 31.25% compared to the preceding seven days. Residents reported most crimes in Old Oakville (7) community.
Nov 30, Nov 25, and Nov 26 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to eight crimes on Nov 30 and seven on Nov 25 and 26. The lightest crime day was Nov 28. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved Theft from Auto (9) and Theft of Vehicle (8).
Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location in order to protect the victim.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov 25 to 30, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map