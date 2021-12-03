Oakville weekly crime update - Nov. 25 to 30, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 33 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov 25 - 30, 2021. The number of crimes dropped by about 31.25% compared to the preceding seven days. Residents reported most crimes in Old Oakville (7) community.

Nov 30, Nov 25, and Nov 26 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to eight crimes on Nov 30 and seven on Nov 25 and 26. The lightest crime day was Nov 28. Most crime incidents during these seven days involved Theft from Auto (9) and Theft of Vehicle (8).

Reporting about sexual assaults and intimate partner violence is not provided by Halton Regional Police as it relates to the location in order to protect the victim.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Nov 25 to 30, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 28-Nov 1:00 PM Cross Avenue - 100 Block Assault #202100356471 Eastlake 29-Nov 1:00 PM Gainsborough Drive - 1400 Block Assault #202100357437 QEW East 30-Nov 9:00 PM Lambton Drive - 1200 Block Assault #202100358771 Clearview 25-Nov 9:00 AM Grenville Drive - 2200 Block Break And Enter House #202100353321 Iroquois Ridge North 26-Nov 3:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1200 Block Break And Enter House #202100354599 Midtown Core 29-Nov 11:00 AM Bristol Circle - 2700 Block Break AndEnter Shop #202100357289 Joshua's Meadow 26-Nov 4:00 PM North Service Road - 100 Block Federal Stats - Drugs #202100354668 QEW East 28-Nov 9:00 PM Fairview Street - 5300 Block Property Crime #202100356820 Bronte 25-Nov 2:00 PM Rushbrooke Drive - 1100 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100353654 Old Oakville 26-Nov 5:00 PM Pilgrims Way - 1800 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100354738 Old Oakville 30-Nov 6:00 PM Spruce Avenue - 5300 Avenue Property Damage Under $5000 #202100358651 Bronte 25-Nov 5:00 PM Speers Road - 500 Block Theft From Auto #202100354232 Old Oakville 25-Nov 7:00 PM Charles Fay Passage - 3300 Block Theft From Auto #202100353924 West Oak Trails 26-Nov 3:00 AM Pacific Road - 800 Block Theft From Auto #202100354265 Old Oakville 26-Nov 4:00 PM Speers Road - 1300 Block Theft From Auto #202100354703 Old Oakville 29-Nov 5:00 PM portland Drive - 2900 Block Theft From Auto #202100358217 Joshua's Meadow 29-Nov 8:00 PM North Service Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202100358638 QEW East 30-Nov 5:00 PM Wyecroft Road - 200 Block Theft From Auto #202100358616 Eastlake 30-Nov 5:00 PM Winston Park Drive - 2300 Block Theft From Auto #202100358629 Joshua's Meadow 30-Nov 3:00 PM North Service Road - 1100 Block Theft From Auto #202100358493 QEW East 25-Nov 1:00 AM Oak Walk Drive - 100 Block Theft From Vehicle #202100353082 College Park 26-Nov 3:00 PM Blacksmith Lane - 2100 Block Theft From Vehicle #202100354627 QEW West 25-Nov 11:00 PM Brays Lane - 2200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100354207 QEW West 25-Nov 5:00 PM Kings College Drive - 1300 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100354240 QEW West 26-Nov 7:00 PM Goodson Crescent - 1000 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100355406 Iroquois Ridge North 27-Nov 1:00 AM Jasmine Crescent - 1500 Block Theft Of Vehicle #202100355171 College Park 27-Nov 1:00 AM Jasmine Crescent - 1500 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100355171 Iroquois Ridge South 27-Nov 10:00 AM Wyecroft Road - 2100 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100355350 Old Oakville 29-Nov 11:00 PM Presquile Drive - 2400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100358061 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Nov 4:00 AM Ventura Drive - 2400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100358011 Old Oakville 29-Nov 8:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft Under #202100357794 Midtown Core 30-Nov 4:00 PM Grand Ravine Drive - 2400 Block Theft Under #202100358552 College Park 30-Nov 2:00 PM Appleby Line - 1200 Block Theft Under #202100358436 Theft Under

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map