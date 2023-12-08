Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 29-Dec. 5

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 66 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from November 29 to December 5. Compared to the previous week, crimes rose by 13.8%.

Monday, Dec. 4, was the busiest day, with 17 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven in total.)

In addition, residents reported 17 incidents of vehichle thefts. Oakville residents are reminded to lock their cars.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 13 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 74 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 159 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 29-Nov 11:33 PM North Ridge TL Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300371948 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Nov 11:23 AM Grandview Drive Theft From Auto #202300371431 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Nov 2:04 PM Grandview Drive Theft From Auto #202300371571 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Nov 12:00 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300803325 Palermo West 29-Nov 8:19 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300371280 Palermo West 29-Nov 8:39 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft From Auto #202300371311 Palermo West 29-Nov 9:06 AM Valleyridge Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300371330 Palermo West 29-Nov 4:45 AM Skipton Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300371150 Palermo West 29-Nov 10:00 AM Skipton Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300372150 Palermo West 29-Nov 10:13 AM Marlborough Court Theft Under #202300371382 College Park 29-Nov 12:07 PM Lynnwood Drive Theft Under #202300371472 College Park 30-Nov 12:45 AM Bronte Road Impaired Driving #202300371983 West Oak Trails 30-Nov 2:00 PM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300373569 Bronte 30-Nov 12:42 PM Dalebrook Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300372420 Uptown Core 30-Nov 12:00 AM Tower Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300372252 Bronte 30-Nov 12:00 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300375984 QEW West 30-Nov 1:16 PM Abbeywood Drive Theft Under #202300372460 Glen Abbey 30-Nov 4:55 PM Cornwall Road Theft Under #202300372672 QEW Midtown Core 01-Dec 12:20 PM Great Lakes Boulevard Impaired Driving #202300373433 Bronte 01-Dec 5:20 PM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300373736 Bronte 01-Dec 10:10 PM Onslow Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300373943 College Park 01-Dec 10:28 AM Admiral Drive Theft From Auto #202300373514 Bronte 01-Dec 5:17 PM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300373734 QEW Midtown Core 02-Dec 4:00 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Vehicle #202300375181 College Park 02-Dec 11:10 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300374938 QEW West 02-Dec 3:56 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202300374589 River Oaks 02-Dec 9:00 AM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300374259 Uptown Core 02-Dec 3:50 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202300374579 Uptown Core 03-Dec 12:44 AM Cairncroft Road Break And Enter School #202300374980 Eastlake 03-Dec 8:39 AM Lakeshore Road East Impaired Driving #202300375169 Old Oakville 03-Dec 8:18 AM Woody Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300375152 QEW West 03-Dec 11:42 AM Nautical Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300375306 Bronte 03-Dec 12:38 PM Nautical Boulevard Theft From Auto #202300375356 Bronte 03-Dec 1:15 AM Douglas Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300374993 Old Oakville 03-Dec 3:30 AM Woody Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300375176 QEW West 03-Dec 2:29 PM Montagne Avenue Theft Under #202300375439 West Oak Trails 04-Dec 5:02 AM Samway Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300375951 Bronte 04-Dec 8:54 AM Hillhurst Road Break And Enter House #202300376646 Eastlake 04-Dec 11:21 PM Dundas Street East Federal Stats - Drugs #202300376742 Iroquois Ridge North 04-Dec 12:14 PM Leighland Avenue Robbery #202300377245 College Park 04-Dec 4:00 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300375425 Bronte 04-Dec 4:01 PM Montclair Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300376418 College Park 04-Dec 5:19 PM Wyatt Street Theft From Auto #202300376485 Bronte 04-Dec 5:30 PM Hays Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300376559 Uptown Core 04-Dec 5:05 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300376469 QEW West 04-Dec 5:13 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300376683 QEW Midtown Core 04-Dec 6:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300376580 River Oaks 04-Dec 6:30 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300365719 Uptown Core 04-Dec 6:33 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300376548 Uptown Core 04-Dec 8:00 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300376017 River Oaks 04-Dec 5:30 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300376559 River Oaks 04-Dec 8:00 AM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300376014 River Oaks 04-Dec 7:05 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300376585 Uptown Core 05-Dec 5:52 PM Lancaster Drive Break And Enter House #202300377598 Iroquois Ridge South 05-Dec 8:22 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300377724 QEW Midtown Core 05-Dec 12:00 AM Pen Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300377250 River Oaks 05-Dec 11:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300377223 River Oaks 05-Dec 5:36 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300377589 QEW Midtown Core 05-Dec 2:35 PM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300377401 River Oaks 05-Dec 2:37 PM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300377402 River Oaks 05-Dec 2:38 PM Oak Walk Drive Recovered Vehicle OTH #202300377405 River Oaks 05-Dec 4:07 AM Westmount Drive Theft From Auto #202300376846 West Oak Trails 05-Dec 3:47 AM Jennings Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300376982 Bronte 05-Dec 10:16 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300377103 QEW Midtown Core 05-Dec 2:33 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300377397 QEW West 05-Dec 6:38 PM Leighland Avenue Theft Under #202300377648 College Park

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.