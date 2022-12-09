Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 69 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Compared to the week before, that marks a significant increase of 30.18%.

Thursday, Dec. 01, was the busiest day, with 15 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the most significant number of crimes in this period (20).

In addition, residents reported Theft From Auto most frequently (19 incidents).

Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to 19 incidents of Theft From Auto; if this rate stayed consistent, would be 912 incidents a year. Incidents of Theft From Auto in the past six months were 226, and in the past year, 392.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 59 vehicle thefts - which could extrapolate to 708 per year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 30 to Dec. 06

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 30-Nov 2:32 PM Beryl Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200354140 Eastlake 30-Nov 3:30 PM Poplar Drive BReak And Enter - House #202200354350 Eastlake 30-Nov 4:12 PM Normandy Place MVC - Hit & Run #202200354211 Old Oakville 30-Nov 3:08 PM North Service Road West MVC - PI #202200354169 Glen Abbey 30-Nov 2:30 PM North Service Road West Robbery #202200354138 Glen Abbey 30-Nov 4:00 AM Marine Drive Theft From Auto #202200353996 Bronte 30-Nov 2:40 PM Nelson Street Theft From Auto #202200354142 Bronte 30-Nov 12:08 PM Lakeshore Road East Theft Of Bicycle #202200354000 Old Oakville 30-Nov 12:20 PM Devon Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200354011 Eastlake 30-Nov 11:00 PM Livery Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202200354783 Glen Abbey 30-Nov 12:30 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202200354018 Iroquois Ridge North 30-Nov 11:37 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Under #202200354523 Uptown Core 01-Dec 10:50 PM Cross Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202200355502 Midtown Core 01-Dec 2:42 PM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202200355163 Bronte 01-Dec 3:00 PM Dundas Street West MVC - Hit & Run #202200355207 Westoak Trails 01-Dec 3:36 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202200355215 Old Oakville 01-Dec 12:29 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202200355035 Westoak Trails 01-Dec 12:53 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202200355058 Westoak Trails 01-Dec 9:05 AM Parklane Road Theft From Auto #202200355306 College Park 01-Dec 5:23 PM Martindale Avenue Theft From Auto #202200355306 College Park 01-Dec 4:14 PM Constance Drive Theft From Auto #202200355254 Eastlake 01-Dec 1:08 PM Prince Charles Drive Theft From Auto #202200355071 Old Oakville 01-Dec 4:39 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200355277 Old Oakville 01-Dec 8:58 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200354815 Old Oakville 01-Dec 10:52 AM Gatwick Drive Theft From Auto #202200354925 Uptown Core 01-Dec 5:23 AM Morrison Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200355124 Eastlake 01-Dec 3:00 AM Kestell Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202200354620 Iroquois Ridge North 02-Dec 4:31 PM Sixth Line Assault #202200356167 College Park 02-Dec 11:49 AM Devon Road Assault #202200355912 Eastlake 02-Dec 2:16 PM Morden Road Assault #202200356041 QEW West 02-Dec 6:42 AM Cornwall Road Break And Enter - Shop #202200355649 Old Oakville 02-Dec 6:42 AM Cronwall Road Break And Enter - Shop #202200355650 Old Oakville 02-Dec 6:44 AM Cornwall Road Break And Enter - Shop #202200355651 Old Oakville 02-Dec 3:23 AM Woody Road Break And Enter Shop #202200355589 Old Oakville 02-Dec 3:15 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202200355586 QEW West 02-Dec 10:11 PM Elm Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202200356428 College Park 02-Dec 5:11 PM Sixth Line MVC - PI #202200356193 River Oaks 02-Dec 8:22 PM Bridge Road Property Damage Over $5,000 #202200356352 Bronte 02-Dec 6:43 AM Cornwall Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200355651 Old Oakville 02-Dec 3:14 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200356094 Old Oakville 03-Dec 1:32 PM Morden Road Assault #202200356930 Old Oakville 03-Dec 12:13 PM Wilmot Crescent Break And Enter House #202200356856 Bronte 03-Dec 8:51 PM Cross Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202200357302 Midtown Core 03-Dec 8:51 PM Cross Avenue Federal Stats - Drugs #202200357302 Midtown Core 03-Dec 5:49 PM Speers Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200357148 QEW West 03-Dec 12:22 PM Miller Road Theft From Auto #202200356862 College Park 03-Dec 9:53 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200356742 Old Oakville 03-Dec 8:36 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200356673 Old Oakville 03-Dec 2:49 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200357002 Old Oakville 03-Dec 5:56 PM Sandpiper Road Theft From Auto #202200357154 Westoak Trails 03-Dec 12:59 PM Dundas Street West Theft Under #202200356892 River Oaks 04-Dec 5:00 PM South Service Road West Assault #202200358019 QEW West 04-Dec 11:45 PM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Other #202200358572 QEW West 04-Dec 5:32 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200358033 Old Oakville 05-Dec 10:44 AM Hospital Gate MVC - Hit & Run #202200358634 Westoak Trails 05-Dec 12:10 PM Sandemere Place Assault #202200358723 Bronte 05-Dec 1:44 AM Cornwall Road Break And Enter - Shop #202200358353 Eastlake 05-Dec 1:44 AM Chartwell Road Break And Enter - Shop #202200358353 Eastlake 05-Dec 6:05 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Other #202200358439 QEW West 05-Dec 2:34 PM East Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202200358849 Bronte 05-Dec 7:34 PM Trafalgar Road Roadside Test #202200359093 College Park 05-Dec 4:21 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200358941 Old Oakville 05-Dec 3:35 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202200358898 Old Oakville 05-Dec 10:30 PM Gamble Road Theft Of Vehicle #202200359530 Iroquois Ridge North 05-Dec 11:04 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202200358652 QEW West 06-Dec 12:00 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202200359725 Midtown Core 06-Dec 10:10 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202200359590 Uptown Core 06-Dec 7:23 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - PI #202200360058 Old Oakville 06-Dec 8:17 PM Lyndhurst Drive Theft From Auto #202200360097 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map