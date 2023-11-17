Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 8-14

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 65 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from November 8 to 14. This was a significant rise of 27.4%.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, was the busiest day, with 20 reported incidents. College Park, Uptown Core, and West Oak Trails residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (seven in total.)

In addition, residents reported 15 incidents of Vehicle Theft and Motor-Vehicle Hit & Run. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked and while moving.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to two robberies in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 13 incidents of robbery.

In the past six months, there were 28 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 58 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: November 8-14

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 08-Nov 6:35 PM Saddleworth Crescent Break And Enter House #202300352056 West Oak Trails 08-Nov 10:46 AM Ceremonial Drive Impaired Driving #202300351641 College Park 08-Nov 9:40 AM Robinson Street Impaired Driving #202300351585 Old Oakville 08-Nov 4:20 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300351928 Glen Abbey 08-Nov 3:00 PM Eberly Woods Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300352914 Glenorchy 08-Nov 9:00 PM Chalmer Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300352829 Bronte 08-Nov 11:00 PM Glenora Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300352455 Iroquois Shore North 08-Nov 7:36 AM Kingsmill Crescent Theft Under #202300351456 West Oak Trails 09-Nov 11:42 PM Redbank Crescent Break And Enter House #202300353162 College Park 09-Nov 6:35 PM Oakhill Drive Break And Enter House #202300352971 Eastlake 09-Nov 1:01 AM Lakeshore Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300352253 Bronte 09-Nov 4:07 PM Monastery Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300352847 Glen Abbey 09-Nov 5:35 PM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300352912 Uptown Core 09-Nov 3:43 PM Postmaster Drive MVC - PI #202300352820 West Oak Trails 09-Nov 8:35 AM Lumberman Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300352451 Glen Abbey 09-Nov 11:55 AM Wyecroft Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300352615 QEW West 09-Nov 8:21 PM Sunflower Drive Theft From Auto #202300353060 Glenorchy 09-Nov 4:13 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300352852 College Park 09-Nov 5:50 AM Stedford Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300352694 Bronte 09-Nov 6:02 AM Hibiscus GDNS Theft Of Vehicle #202300352437 Glenorchy 09-Nov 10:00 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300352872 QEW Midtown Core 09-Nov 1:00 PM Frontier Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300352403 West Oak Trails 09-Nov 3:12 AM Millstone Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300352450 West Oak Trails 09-Nov 3:16 PM Oakville Place Drive Theft Under #202300352797 College Park 10-Nov 4:50 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300353840 College Park 10-Nov 11:18 AM Third Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300353542 Glen Abbey 10-Nov 5:00 PM Church Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300352904 Old Oakville 10-Nov 4:00 PM Sixth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300353905 River Oaks 10-Nov 3:00 PM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300353779 Uptown Core 10-Nov 2:22 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300353712 River Oaks 10-Nov 3:28 PM Kaitting TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300353784 Glenorchy 10-Nov 7:23 AM Dorval Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300353332 QEW West 10-Nov 7:58 PM Cross Avenue Robbery #202300353993 QEW Midtown Core 10-Nov 11:50 PM Church Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300354116 Old Oakville 11-Nov 11:08 AM Stevenson Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300354441 Bronte 11-Nov 12:15 PM Pilgrims Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300354471 Glen Abbey 11-Nov 8:14 AM Old Oak Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300354322 West Oak Trails 11-Nov 2:32 PM Speers Road Theft Under #202300354593 QEW West 12-Nov 7:22 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300353712 River Oaks 12-Nov 10:14 PM North Park Boulevard Offensive Weapons #202300355771 Glenorchy 13-Nov 10:06 AM Falgarwood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300356161 Iroquois Shore South 13-Nov 10:00 AM Oak Park Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300356204 Uptown Core 13-Nov 3:15 PM Rebecca Street MVC - PI #202300356474 Bronte 13-Nov 11:31 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300356255 QEW West 13-Nov 6:30 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300357237 QEW West 14-Nov 6:47 PM Woodland Drive Break And Enter House #202300357634 Eastlake 14-Nov 12:33 AM Pelee Boulevard Break And Enter House #202300356838 River Oaks 14-Nov 11:29 PM North Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300357788 Glen Abbey 14-Nov 11:54 PM Argus Road Break And Enter Shop #202300357801 QEW Midtown Core 14-Nov 11:55 PM Argus Road Break And Enter Shop #202300357802 QEW Midtown Core 14-Nov 10:26 PM Maurice Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300357759 Old Oakville 14-Nov 2:13 PM Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300357376 Palermo Village Centre 14-Nov 2:00 PM Randall Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300357403 Randall Street 14-Nov 10:00 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300357140 Uptown Core 14-Nov 6:00 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - PI #202300357582 College Park 14-Nov 10:57 PM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300357807 Uptown Core 14-Nov 12:32 AM Pelee Boulevard Robbery #202300356837 River Oaks 14-Nov 5:27 PM McCraney Street East Theft Of Bicycle #202300357550 College Park 14-Nov 6:53 AM Taylorwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300356958 Iroquois Shore North 14-Nov 6:28 PM Bayshire Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300357620 Iroquois Shore North 14-Nov 7:25 AM Devonshire Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300356991 West Oak Trails 14-Nov 1:02 PM Bishops Gate Theft Under #202300357298 Glen Abbey 14-Nov 1:54 PM Jeanette Drive Theft Under #202300357354 Old Oakville 14-Nov 9:12 AM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300357076 Uptown Core 14-Nov 9:12 AM Oak Park Boulevard Theft Under #202300357076 Uptown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.