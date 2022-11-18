Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 9 to 15

Oakville News
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 44 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 9 to 15. Compared to the week before, that marks a decrease of 14%.
Monday, Nov. 14 was the busiest day, with ten incidents reported. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (eleven in all.)
In addition, residents reported Property Damage Under $5,000 most frequently (nine incidents). Bicycle theft has also risen in Oakville.
Over the past seven days, Halton Police responded to three incidents of Theft of Bicycle, which if this rate stayed consistent would be 156 incidents a year. Incidents of Bicycle Theft in the past six months were 57, and the past year was 112.
Over the past 30 days, have have been 17 Bicycle Theft incidents - extrapolating to 204 per year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: Nov. 9 to 15
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
