Oakville weekly crime update Nov. 11 - Nov. 17

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 40 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 11 to 17, 2021.
Compared to the preceding week, this was an 8% decrease in the occurrence of crimes in the town. Tuesday, Nov. 16, recorded the highest number of reports (10), while November 4 was the lowest with just one incident.
Eastlake witnessed the highest number of crimes (7).
The town recorded six assaults, six thefts of vehicles, six reports of property damage under $5,000, and six thefts from vehicles. The highest reported crime was eight incidents of theft under.
Oakville Crime Statistics - November 11 to 17, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
