Oakville weekly crime update Nov. 11 - Nov. 17

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 40 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Nov. 11 to 17, 2021.

Compared to the preceding week, this was an 8% decrease in the occurrence of crimes in the town. Tuesday, Nov. 16, recorded the highest number of reports (10), while November 4 was the lowest with just one incident.

Eastlake witnessed the highest number of crimes (7).

The town recorded six assaults, six thefts of vehicles, six reports of property damage under $5,000, and six thefts from vehicles. The highest reported crime was eight incidents of theft under.

Oakville Crime Statistics - November 11 to 17, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 14-Nov 1:00 PM Bartos Drive - 400 Block Theft Under #202100342892 Eastlake 11-Nov 5:00 PM Wembley Road - 200 Block Break and Enter House #202100340323 River Oaks 11-Nov 3:00 PM Devon Road - 1500 Block Theft of Bicycle #202100340232 Eastlake 11-Nov 6:00 PM Marlborough Court - 1300 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100340352 West Oak Trails 11-Nov 2:00 PM Third Line - 400 Block Theft Under #202100340147 QEW West 12-Nov 11:00 PM Bridge Road - 2500 Blok Assault #202100341596 Bronte 12-Nov 5:00 AM Kerr Street - 400 Block Assault #202100340643 Eastlake 12-Nov 9:00 AM Taplow Crescent - 600 Block Theft from Auto #202100340830 QEW West 12-Nov 2:00 PM 1500 Block Tansley Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100343604 QEW West 12-Nov 2:00 PM Postridge Drive - 3100 Block Theft Under #202100341149 Joshua's Meadow 13-Nov 6:00 PM Morden Road - 100 Block Property Crime #202100342262 Eastlake 13-Nov 1:00 AM Devon Road & Ford Drive Property Damage Under $5000 #202100341658 Eastlake 13-Nov 6:00 PM Morden Road - 100 Block Property Road #202100342262 Old Oakville 13-Nov 3:00 AM Rushbrooke Drive - 1200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100341897 Glen Abbey 13-Nov 10:00 PM Fiddlers Way - 2200 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100342667 West Oak Trails 14-Nov 2:00 PM Lakeshore Road West - 500 Block Assault #202100342924 Old Oakville 14-Nov 1:00 PM Creekside Drive - 1200 Block Break and Enter House #202100342874 Iroquois Ridge North 14-Nov 4:00 PM Riverpath Common - 3100 Block Theft from Auto #202100343782 Glenorchy 14-Nov 9:00 PM Rushbrooke Drive - 1200 Block Theft from Vehicle #202100343184 Glen Abbey 14-Nov 12:00 AM Reeves Gate - 1600 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100342733 Glen Abbey 14-Nov 3:00 AM Hollybrook Drive - 2400 Block Theft of Vehicle #202100342732 West Oak Trails 14-Nov 2:00 PM Dunedin Road - 2300 Block Theft Under #202100342944 Eastlake 14-Nov 11:00 AM Speers Road - 100 Block Theft Under #202100342980 Eastlake 15-Nov 9:00 AM Glenashton Drive - 1100 Block Assault #202100343532 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Nov 1:00 PM Ontario Street - 2300 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100343786 Bronte 15-Nov 7:00 AM Sawgrass Drive - 2300 Block Theft from Auto #202100343433 River Oaks 15-Nov 3:00 PM Third Line - 1400 Block Theft Under #202100343976 Glen Abbey 16-Nov 11:00 AM Mccraney Street East - 1100 Block Assault #202100345795 College Park 16-Nov 11:00 AM Dorval Drive - 100 Block Assault #202100344714 Old Oakville 16-Nov 10:00 AM Hays Boulevard - 200 Block Property Damage Under $5,000 #202100344607 River Oaks 16-Nov 10:00 AM Churchill Avenue - 1000 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100344581 College Park 16-Nov 5:00 PM Nena Crescent - 2200 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100345076 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Nov 1:00 PM Third Lline - 600 Block Property Damage Under $5000 #202100344806 QEW West 16-Nov 10:00 AM Pinegrove Road - 1000 Block Theft #202100344629 QEW West 16-Nov 4:00 PM Marlborough Court & Trafalgar Road Theft from Auto #202100344991 College Park 16-Nov 10:00 AM Kent Avenue - 1100 Block Theft from Auto #202100344602 College Park 16-Nov 1:00 PM Grand Davine Drive - 2300 Block Theft from Auto #202100344830 River Oaks 16-Nov 10:00 AM Tower Drive - 500 Block Theft Under #202100344572 QEW West 17-Nov 9:00 AM Glenshaton Drive - 300 Block Property Crime #202100345580 River Oaks 17-Nov 12:00 PM Penrose Lane - 2400 Block Theft Under #202100345812 River Oaks

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map