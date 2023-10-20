Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 11-17

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 63 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 11-17. This was a rise of 16.6%.

Thursday, October 12, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported 19 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to three incidents of impaired driving in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 144 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there has been 13 incidents of impaired driving.

In the past six months, there were 82 incidents of impaired driving in Oakville and 157 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 11 to 17

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 11-Oct 4:14 PM Speers Road Impaired Driving #202300324156 QEW West 11-Oct 8:00 PM Castlefield CR MVC - Hit & Run #202300325092 River Oaks 11-Oct 11:43 PM Warbler Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300324485 West Oak Trails 11-Oct 5:37 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300324243 River Oaks 11-Oct 8:05 PM Central Park Drive MVC - PI #202300324384 Uptown Core 11-Oct 8:01 AM Third Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300219708 Glen Abbey 11-Oct 5:42 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300324247 Uptown Core 11-Oct 2:40 AM Jessie Caverhill PS Theft Of Vehicle #20230032571 Joshua's Meadows 11-Oct 9:53 AM Sunningdallle GNS Theft Of Vehicle #202300323726 Joshua's Meadows 12-Oct 3:56 PM North Service Road East Break And Enter House #202300325161 College Park 12-Oct 8:00 PM Cross Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300325354 QEW Midtown Core 12-Oct 8:36 AM Lakeshore Road East MVC - PI #202300324734 Old Oakville 12-Oct 2:11 PM Oak Park Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300325073 Uptown Core 12-Oct 5:22 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Bicycle #202300325223 Old Oakville 12-Oct 8:16 AM Morrison Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300324711 Eastlake 12-Oct 2:18 AM Constance Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300324715 Eastlake 12-Oct 3:08 PM Upper Middle Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300319919 Glen Abbey 12-Oct 2:20 AM Salcome Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300325033 Iroquois Ridge North 12-Oct 10:40 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300325762 QEW West 12-Oct 11:40 PM Speers Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300325842 QEW West 12-Oct 6:00 PM Taunton Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300325959 Uptown Core 13-Oct 8:39 PM Timeless Drive Break And Enter House #202300326390 Bronte 13-Oct 2:04 AM Claxton Drive Break And Enter House #202300325563 Eastlake 13-Oct 8:45 PM Gloucester Avenue Break And Enter House #202300326396 Eastlake 13-Oct 10:11 AM Queen Mary Drive Break And Enter House #202300325841 Old Oakville 13-Oct 8:45 PM Gloucester Avenue Break And Enter House #202300326396 Old Oakville 13-Oct 10:11 AM Threshing Mill BV Impaired Driving #202300325839 Joshua's Meadows 13-Oct 1:18 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300326016 Old Oakville 13-Oct 9:04 AM North Service Road West Theft Of Bicycle #202300326405 College Park 13-Oct 5:00 AM Whistling Springs Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300325742 West Oak Trails 13-Oct 11:14 PM Third Line Theft Under #202300326486 Glen Abbey 14-Oct 2:30 AM Cornwall Road Impaired Driving #202300326586 QEW Midtown Core 14-Oct 6:37 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300327148 Old Oakville 14-Oct 6:22 PM Cornwall Road MVC - PI #202300327135 QEW Midtown Core 14-Oct 10:40 AM Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300326808 River Oaks 14-Oct 6:30 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300328594 Old Oakville 14-Oct 9:45 PM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300327272 Old Oakville 14-Oct 1:31 AM Galloway Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300326558 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Oct 11:05 PM Kathleen CR Break And Enter House #202300328176 Iroquois Ridge South 15-Oct 4:36 PM North Service Road West MVC - PI #202300327906 Glen Abbey 15-Oct 4:25 AM South Service Road East Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300327455 QEW Midtown Core 15-Oct 9:20 AM John Laird CL Theft Of Vehicle #202300327596 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Oct 1:18 AM Warminster Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300327529 QEW West 15-Oct 4:44 PM Grantham CM Theft Over #202300327913 Joshua's Meadows 15-Oct 9:49 AM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300327620 Glen Abbey 16-Oct 2:59 PM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300328883 Old Oakville 16-Oct 1:41 PM Weller CT Property Damage Over $5,000 #202300328806 QEW West 16-Oct 8:31 AM Felhaber CR Theft From Auto #202300328462 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Oct 4:00 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300328938 Eastlake 16-Oct 5:20 AM Glenvista Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300328356 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Oct 2:52 PM Third Line Theft Over #202300328876 West Oak Trails 16-Oct 1:13 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300328775 College Park 17-Oct 9:58 AM Rebecca Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300328562 Bronte 17-Oct 3:53 PM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300329969 Old Oakville 17-Oct 3:57 PM Lillykin ST MVC - Hit & Run #202300329949 River Oaks 17-Oct 11:35 PM Mowat Avenue Theft From Auto #202300330335 River Oaks 17-Oct 8:33 AM Gladacres LN Theft From Auto #202300329498 West Oak Trails 17-Oct 11:57 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300330349 Bronte 17-Oct 4:38 AM Lyndhurst Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300329325 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Oct 7:56 AM Arrowhead Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300329450 Iroquois Ridge North 17-Oct 2:58 AM William Rose Way Theft Of Vehicle #202300329297 Joshua's Meadows 17-Oct 10:00 PM Everest CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300330531 Joshua's Meadows 17-Oct 6:46 PM Streeamwood PS Theft Under #20230032-150 Joshua's Meadows

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.