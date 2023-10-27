Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 18-24

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 63 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 18-24. This was a drop of 14.3%.

Friday, October 20, was the busiest day, with 12 reported incidents. College Park residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported 16 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to two incidents of robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 96 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there has been 13 incidents of robbery.

In the past six months, there were 24 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 58 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 18 to 24

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 18-Oct 9:31 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300330621 Old Oakville 18-Oct 3:00 PM Cornwall Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300330982 QEW Midtown Core 18-Oct 5:46 PM Leighland Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300331054 College Park 18-Oct 7:03 AM Lynnwood Drive Theft From Auto #202300330505 College Park 18-Oct 4:17 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300330993 QEW Midtown Core 18-Oct 11:06 AM Tawny Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300330700 Bronte 18-Oct 8:12 PM Rushbrooke Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300331603 Glen Abbey 18-Oct 7:01 AM Alderbrook Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300330503 West Oak Trails 18-Oct 2:49 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300335683 Old Oakville 18-Oct 2:18 PM Queen Mary Drive Theft Under #202300330886 Old Oakville 19-Oct 11:44 PM Queens Avenue Robbery #202300332284 College Park 19-Oct 7:41 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300332135 QEW Midtown Core 19-Oct 8:01 PM Seaton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300332156 Bronte 19-Oct 3:30 PM Queens Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300336890 College Park 19-Oct 8:30 PM Charles Fay PS Theft Of Vehicle #202300332603 Glenorchy 19-Oct 4:03 AM Castlefield CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300331500 River Oaks 19-Oct 4:55 AM River Glen Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300331546 River Oaks 19-Oct 5:19 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Under #202300332014 Uptown Core 19-Oct 12:42 PM Upper Middle Road West Theft Under #202300331793 West Oak Trails 20-Oct 10:46 AM Bronte Road Break And Enter Other #202300332633 West Oak Trails 20-Oct 11:28 AM Woody Road Break And Enter Shop #202300332673 QEW West 20-Oct 8:19 AM McCraney Street East MVC - PI #202300332526 College Park 20-Oct 9:30 PM Devon Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300333211 Eastlake 20-Oct 3:52 PM Balsam Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300332922 Old Oakville 20-Oct 9:11 AM Grand Oak TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300332567 West Oak Trails 20-Oct 5:28 AM Robarts Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300332473 College Park 20-Oct 3:00 AM George Savage Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300332530 Glenorchy 20-Oct 6:29 AM Hidden TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300332431 Glenorchy 20-Oct 8:29 PM Dundas Street East Theft Of Vehicle #202300333177 Uptown Core 20-Oct 6:01 PM Third Line Theft Under #202300333057 Bronte 20-Oct 11:25 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300332671 Old Oakville 21-Oct 11:27 PM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300334198 College Park 21-Oct 4:34 PM Baronwood Drive MVC - PI #202300333906 West Oak Trails 21-Oct 9:10 AM Devon Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300333589 Eastlake 21-Oct 12:01 PM Iroquois Shore Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300333706 College Park 21-Oct 12:58 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300333749 QEW Midtown Core 21-Oct 6:49 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Of Vehicle #202300334025 Bronte 21-Oct 3:59 AM Osborn CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300333445 College Park 22-Oct 12:14 PM Southview Road MVC - PI #202300334576 QEW West 22-Oct 4:32 AM Craigleth Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300334290 Iroquois Ridge North 22-Oct 7:05 PM North Service Road Theft Over #202300334889 Iroquois Ridge South 22-Oct 10:00 AM Speers Road Theft Over #202300334472 QEW West 23-Oct 5:00 PM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300335838 College Park 23-Oct 8:41 AM Grand Oak TL Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300335347 West Oak Trails 23-Oct 4:32 PM Normandy Place Theft From Auto #202300335807 Old Oakville 23-Oct 2:32 PM Wadsworth Theft Over #202300335667 Old Oakville 24-Oct 8:25 AM Cornwall Road Federal Stats - Drugs #202300336354 QEW Midtown Core 24-Oct 3:52 PM Oak Park Boulevard Robbery #202300336815 Uptown Core 24-Oct 10:48 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300336492 QEW West 24-Oct 3:00 PM Trafalgar Road Theft From Auto #202300336766 Uptown Core 24-Oct 4:37 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300336860 River Oaks 24-Oct 6:02 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Bicycle #202300336941 River Oaks 24-Oct 4:00 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300336262 QEW West 24-Oct 11:00 PM Falkland CR Theft Of Vehicle #202300337278 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.