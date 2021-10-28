Oakville weekly crime update: Oct. 20 to 26, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Iroquois Ridge (12).

Oct. 22 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to a total of 10 crimes. Most crime incidents reported to the police during the past seven days were theft from auto (13) and theft under (12). Oct. 23 was the quietest day in this period, with only four crimes reported in total.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Oct. 20 to 26, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 20-Oct 2:00 AM 400 Block Trafalgar Road Theft from Auto #202100318737 Old Oakville 20-Oct 8:00 AM 600 Block Lyons Lane Theft from Auto #202100317638 Midtown Core 20-Oct 8:00 AM 300 Block Macdonald Road Theft from Auto #202100317643 Old Oakville 20-Oct 11:00 AM 200 Block Elmwood Road Theft from Auto #202100317831 Old Oakville 20-Oct 11:00 AM 2500 Block North Service Road W Theft Under #202100317824 QEW West 20-Oct 2:00 PM 400 Block Lakeshore Road W Break and Enter House #202100317970 Old Oakville 20-Oct 5:00 PM 1400 Block Silversmith Drive Theft from Auto #202100318185 Glen Abbey 20-Oct 6:00 PM 3000 Block Cascade Common Theft Under #202100318227 Joshua's Meadows 21-Oct 12:00 AM 1400 Block Clearwater Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100319605 Iroquois Ridge North 21-Oct 7:00 AM 200 Block Cross Avenue Drugs #202100318558 Midtown Core 21-Oct 1:00 PM 1300 Block Birchcliff Drive Break and Enter House #202100319058 Glen Abbey 21-Oct 2:00 PM 100 Block Westchester Road Theft Under #202100321807 River Oaks 21-Oct 3:00 PM 1000 Block Bridge Road Theft Under #202100319062 Bronte 21-Oct 4:00 PM 100 Block Westchester Road Theft Under #202100319075 River Oaks 21-Oct 8:00 PM 1300 Block White Lane Theft of Vehicle #202100319630 Glen Abbey 21-Oct 9:00 PM 2400 Block Taylorwood Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100319637 Iroquois Ridge North 22-Oct 12:00 AM 1400 Block Clearwater Crescent Break and Enter House #202100319805 Iroquois Ridge North 22-Oct 6:00 AM 200 Block Cornwall Road Theft of Vehicle #202100321371 Midtown Core 22-Oct 9:00 AM 400 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100319728 Old Oakville 22-Oct 11:00 AM 2300 Block Marine Drive Assault #202100319832 Bronte 22-Oct 12:00 PM 1300 Block Avon Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100319926 Eastlake 22-Oct 1:00 PM 100 Block Lakeshore Road E Theft Under #202100319976 Old Oakville 22-Oct 2:00 PM 2100 Block Heatherwood Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100320011 West Oak Trails 22-Oct 3:00 PM 2200 Block Kwinter Road Theft of Vehicle #202100320067 West Oak Trails 22-Oct 7:00 PM 2400 Block Taylorwood Drive Break and Enter House #202100320222 Iroquois Ridge North 22-Oct 9:00 PM 1500 Block Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5000 #202100320315 College Park 23-Oct 11:00 AM 1300 Block Sixth Line Theft Under #202100320885 College Park 23-Oct 8:00 PM 500 Block Iroquois Shore Road Assault #202100321376 Midtown Core 23-Oct 11:00 PM 1200 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter Other #202100321494 QEW East 23-Oct 11:00 PM 100 Block Grovewood Common Property Damage Under $5000 #202100321496 Glenorchy 24-Oct 12:00 AM 2200 Block North Ridge Trail Theft from Auto #202100322669 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Oct 10:00 AM 100 Block Riverview Street Theft from Auto #202100321873 Bronte 24-Oct 2:00 PM 500 Block Dundas Street W Property Damage Under $5000 #202100322067 Glenorchy 24-Oct 4:00 PM 2100 Block Grand Boulevard Theft Under #202100322121 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Oct 5:00 PM 1500 Block Pine Glen Road Drugs #202100322173 West Oak Trails 24-Oct 5:00 PM 1500 Block Pine Glen Road Drugs #202100322173 West Oak Trails 25-Oct 7:00 AM 1400 Block Epsom Place Theft from Auto #202100322594 Iroquois Ridge South 25-Oct 8:00 AM 2100 Block Grenvile Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100322692 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Oct 10:00 AM 1400 Block Clearwater Crescent Theft from Auto #202100322755 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Oct 12:00 PM 2100 Block Grenvile Drive Theft from Auto #202100322846 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Oct 12:00 PM 1300 Block Montclair Drive Assault #202100322857 College Park 25-Oct 1:00 PM 2400 Block Capilano Crescent Theft Under #202100322892 River Oaks 25-Oct 3:00 PM 1500 Block Creekwood Trail Theft from Auto #202100323007 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Oct 11:00 PM 1500 Block Pine Glen Road Drugs #202100323329 West Oak Trails 26-Oct 9:00 AM Bridgewater Road Theft Under #202100323611 River Oaks 26-Oct 12:00 PM 1100 Block Mccraney Street E Drugs #202100323764 College Park 26-Oct 4:00 PM 200 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100323934 Old Oakville 26-Oct 5:00 PM 400 Block Dundas Street W Theft from Auto #202100324012 Glenorchy 26-Oct 7:00 PM Dorval Drive & QEW Robbery #202100324072 QEW West 26-Oct 8:00 PM 1100 Block Winston Churchill Boulevard Assault #202100324090 QEW East 26-Oct 10:00 PM 300 Block Evergreen Crescent Theft from Auto #202100324176 Iroquois Ridge North

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map