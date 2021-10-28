Oakville weekly crime update: Oct. 20 to 26, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 51 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Iroquois Ridge (12).
Oct. 22 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to a total of 10 crimes. Most crime incidents reported to the police during the past seven days were theft from auto (13) and theft under (12). Oct. 23 was the quietest day in this period, with only four crimes reported in total.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Oct. 20 to 26, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map