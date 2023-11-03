Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 25-31

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 42 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 25 to 31. This was a significant drop of 28.57%.
Wednesday, 25 October, was the busiest day, with nine reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).
In addition, residents reported eight incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 18 incidents of bicycle thefts.
In the past six months, there were 120 incidents of bicycle thefts in Oakville and 156 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 25-31
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.