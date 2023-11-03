Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 25-31

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 42 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 25 to 31. This was a significant drop of 28.57%.

Wednesday, 25 October, was the busiest day, with nine reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (10).

In addition, residents reported eight incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 18 incidents of bicycle thefts.

In the past six months, there were 120 incidents of bicycle thefts in Oakville and 156 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 25-31

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 25-Oct 10:30 PM Aspen Forest Drive Break And Enter House #202300338159 Eastlake 25-Oct 8:26 AM Montclair Drive Offensive Weapons #202300337355 College Park 25-Oct 1:40 PM Montclair Drive Offensive Weapons #202300337667 College Park 25-Oct 1:53 PM Reynold Street Theft From Auto #202300337675 Old Oakville 25-Oct 7:50 AM Foxbar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300337331 Bronte 25-Oct 8:50 AM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300338242 QEW Midtown Core 25-Oct 1:04 AM Dunedin Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300337427 Eastlake 25-Oct 1:49 AM Old Colony Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300337363 Glen Abbey 25-Oct 10:30 AM Tower Drive Theft Over #202300338746 Bronte 26-Oct 11:00 AM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300338844 QEW Midtown Core 26-Oct 9:46 PM Iroquois Shore Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300339885 College Park 26-Oct 9:11 AM Navy Street Theft From Auto #202300338500 Old Oakville 26-Oct 7:36 PM North Service Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202300339093 College Park 26-Oct 9:37 AM Neyagawa Boulevard Theft Of Vehicle #202300338522 River Oaks 26-Oct 5:55 PM Merchants Gate Theft Under #202300338984 Glen Abbey 27-Oct 8:46 AM Burton Road Break And Enter House #202300339534 Bronte 27-Oct 1:54 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Fatality #202300339875 Glen Abbey 27-Oct 1:55 PM Dorval Drive MVC - PI #202300339876 Glen Abbey 27-Oct 2:51 AM Smith Lane Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300339344 Bronte 28-Oct 7:32 PM Mistwell Crescent Break And Enter House #202300341291 Bronte 28-Oct 11:18 PM Brentwood Road Break And Enter House #202300341469 Old Oakville 28-Oct 10:36 AM Kerr Street Robbery #202300341428 QEW Midtown Core 28-Oct 9:24 PM Pinevalley Drive Theft From Auto #202300341381 Iroquois Ridge North 28-Oct 11:00 AM Cross Avenue Theft Under #202300340901 QEW Midtown Core 29-Oct 2:26 AM Third Line Break And Enter Shop #202300341597 QEW West 29-Oct 3:27 PM Pinevalley Drive Theft From Auto #202300342009 Iroquois Ridge North 29-Oct 4:00 PM Redbank Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300341633 College Park 29-Oct 11:00 AM Leighland Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300342101 College Park 29-Oct 4:55 AM North Service Road East Theft Under #202300341636 College Park 30-Oct 12:10 PM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Other #202300342766 QEW West 30-Oct 1:00 PM Elm Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300342841 College Park 30-Oct 4:13 PM Speers Road Theft Over #202300342994 QEW West 30-Oct 10:20 AM Marine Drive Theft Under #202300342655 Bronte 30-Oct 10:18 AM Falgarwood Drive Theft Under #202300342653 Iroquois Ridge South 31-Oct 12:01 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter Shop #202300343347 QEW West 31-Oct 9:49 PM Redwood Square Impaired Driving #202300344371 QEW West 31-Oct 12:12 PM Burloak Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300323820 Bronte 31-Oct 11:00 AM Marine Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300343725 Bronte 31-Oct 10:12 AM MVC - Hit & Run MVC - Hit & Run #202300343684 QEW Midtown Core 31-Oct 9:44 PM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300344368 Uptown Core 31-Oct 1:39 PM Queens Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300343949 College Park 31-Oct 8:24 PM Pilgrims Way Theft Under #202300344305 Glen Abbey

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.