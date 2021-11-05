Oakville weekly crime update: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021. College Park reported the most crimes (6).
On Thursday, Oct. 28 Halton police officers responded to 13 crimes, making it the busiest day of the week.
During the week, Halton police responded to eight assaults, seven break and enter into homes and eight vehicle thefts. These were among the most prevalent serious crimes. Thefts under, property damage under $5,000 and theft from vehicles, were the most commonly reported crimes.
Oakville Crime Statistics - Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map