Oakville weekly crime update: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 52 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021. College Park reported the most crimes (6).

On Thursday, Oct. 28 Halton police officers responded to 13 crimes, making it the busiest day of the week.

During the week, Halton police responded to eight assaults, seven break and enter into homes and eight vehicle thefts. These were among the most prevalent serious crimes. Thefts under, property damage under $5,000 and theft from vehicles, were the most commonly reported crimes.

Oakville Crime Statistics - Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2021

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neightbourhood 02-Nov 1:00 PM Creek Path Ave 400 block Assault #202100330645 Bronte 31-Oct 6:00 AM Hixon Street 2100 block Property Damage Under $5K #202100328324 Bronte 03-Nov 9:00 AM Ontario Street 2300 block Property Damage Under $5K #202100221568 Bronte 03-Nov 7:00 PM East Street 100 block Theft Under #202100332112 Bronte 28-Oct 7:00 AM Skipton Ln 3300 block Theft of Vehicle #202100325410 Bronte Creek 28-Oct 3:00 AM Skipton Ln 3400 block Theft of Vehicle #202100325342 Bronte Creek 28-Oct 6:00 PM Sir David Dr 1200 block Break & Enter - House #202100325966 Clearview 28-Oct 12:00 PM Greenwood Cres 1300 block Break & Enter - House #202100325678 Clearview 29-Nov 4:00 PM Jonathan Dr 1100 block Theft from Vehicle #202100326859 Clearview 01-Nov 8:00 AM Lansdown Dr 1200 block Theft of Vehicle #202100329367 Clearview 03-Nov 3:00 PM Marlborough Crt 1200 block Break & Enter - House #202100331903 College Park 01-Nov 4:00 PM Oakdale Dr 100 block Property Damage Under $5K #2022100329892 College Park 03-Nov 3:00 PM Leighland Ave 200 block Property Damage Under $5K #202100331879 College Park 29-Nov 9:00 AM Marlborough Crt 1200 block Theft of Bicycle #202100326477 College Park 29-Nov 4:00 PM Montclair Dr 1300 block Theft Under #202100326828 College Park 29-Nov 2:00 PM Montclair Dr 1300 block Theft Under #202100326741 College Park 29-Nov 1:00 PM Montclair Dr 1300 block Theft Under #202100326670 College Park 28-Oct 2:00 PM Belvedere Dr Break & Enter - House #202100325784 Coronation Park 29-Oct 8:00 AM Sedgewick Cres. 1400 block Theft from Vehicle #202100326424 Coronation Park 31-Oct 12:00 PM Lakeshore Rd W 1400 block Theft from Vehicle #202100328595 Coronation Park 28-Oct 11:00 AM Devon Rd 2100 block Theft from Vehicle #202100325635 East Oakville 03-Nov 11:00 AM Melvin Ave 1000 block Theft from Vehicle #202100331651 East Oakville 28-Oct 1:00 PM Nottinghill Gt 1600 block Assault #202100325711 Glen Abbey 31-Oct 7:00 PM Third Line & Upper Middle Assault #202100328969 Glen Abbey 30-Oct 9:00 AM Cobbler Lane 1400 block Theft from Vehicle #20100327477 Glen Abbey 31-Oct 2:00 PM Silversmith Dr 1500 block Theft from Vehicle #202100328670 Glen Abbey 02-Nov 3:00 PM North Park Blvd 100 block Assault #202100330907 Glenorchy 28-Oct 9:00 PM Huguenot Rd Break & Enter - House #202100325966 Glenorchy 28-Oct 3:00 PM Parsonage Crs. 3000 block Break & Enter - House #202100325823 Glenorchy 28-Oct 4:00 AM Thershing Mill Blvd 100 block Break & Enter - House #202100325324 Glenorchy 01-Nov 1:00 AM Stream Cres 500 block Theft from Vehicle #202100329182 Glenorchy 28-Oct 5:00 AM Thershing Mill Blvd 100 block Theft of Vehicle #202100325348 Glenorchy 03-Nov 10:00 PM Hospital Gt 3300 block Assault #202100332244 Hospital 31-Oct 8:00 PM Brant St 100 block Assault #202100328980 Kerr Village 02-Nov 2:00 AM Kerr Street 500 block Break & Enter - Shop #202100330327 Kerr Village 29-Oct 12:00 AM Argus Rd 600 block Theft Under #202100326548 Mid-Town Core 03-Nov 1:00 PM Cross Ave 100 block Theft Under #202100331769 Mid-Town Core 01-Nov 6:00 AM North Service Rd E 1300 block Break & Enter - other #202100329321 QEW East 02-Nov 8:00 AM North Service Rd E 1300 block Break & Enter - other #202100330486 QEW East 29-Oct 2:00 PM Canadian Rd Property Damage Under $5K #202100326758 QEW East 02-Nov 1:00 PM Wyecrofft Road 2100 block Property Damage Under $5K #202100330789 QEW West 30-Oct 1:00 PM South Service W 2400 block Theft #202100327660 QEW West 28-Oct 3:00 PM South Service W 2500 block Theft of Vehicle #202100325806 QEW West 31-Oct 1:00 AM Wyecrofft Road 2500 block Theft of Vehicle #202100328241 QEW West 02-Nov 2:00 AM Wyecrofft Road 2400 block Theft of Vehicle #202100331022 QEW West 30-Oct 9:00 AM Speers Rd 1300 block Theft Under #202100327442 QEW West 02-Nov 8:00 AM Sixth Line 2400 block Assault #202100330481 River Oaks 29-Oct 1:00 AM Evergreen Cres 300 block Theft of Vehicle #202100326261 Wedgewood 28-Oct 2:00 AM Newcastle Cres 2400 block Assault #202100325293 West Oak Trails 31-Oct 7:00 PM WestOak Trails Blvd 2800 block Property Damage Under $5K #202100328975 West Oak Trails 28-Oct 6:00 PM Grand Oak Tr 2100 block Theft Under #202100325957 West Oak Trails 29-Oct 11:00 AM Stone Glen Crs. 2300 block Theft Under #202100326578 West Oak Trails

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

Source: HRPS Crime Map