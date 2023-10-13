Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 4 to 10

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 4-10. This was a slight drop of 1.81%.
Wednesday, October 4, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).
In addition, residents reported 18 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there has been one incident of arson.
In the past six months, there were five incidents of arson in Oakville and 19 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 4 to 10
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.