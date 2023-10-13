Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 4 to 10

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 54 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from October 4-10. This was a slight drop of 1.81%.

Wednesday, October 4, was the busiest day, with 11 reported incidents. Old Oakville residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (9).

In addition, residents reported 18 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to ensure their cars are looked after when parked.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one arson in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there has been one incident of arson.

In the past six months, there were five incidents of arson in Oakville and 19 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: October 4 to 10

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 04-Oct 6:28 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300317186 Bronte 04-Oct 9:53 PM Pinegrove Road Break And Enter House #202300317341 Bronte 04-Oct 11:27 AM Trafalgar Road Break And Enter School #202300316758 Old Oakville 04-Oct 4:14 PM Kerr Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300317062 QEW West 04-Oct 12:00 AM Claxton Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300316462 Eastlake 04-Oct 11:55 PM Burnet Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300317587 Old Oakville 04-Oct 6:06 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300317163 River Oaks 04-Oct 8:09 AM Guildstone Crescent Theft Of Vehicle #202300316486 West Oak Trails 04-Oct 12:22 PM Cranberry CT Theft Over #202300316827 QEW West 04-Oct 2:20 PM Bronte Road Theft Under #202300316956 Bronte 04-Oct 1:21 PM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300316897 Old Oakville 05-Oct 12:30 PM Claremont Crescent Break And Enter House #202300317905 Eastlake 05-Oct 4:16 PM Old Bronte Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300318121 Palermo Village Centre 05-Oct 3:01 PM Robinson Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300318047 Old Oakville 05-Oct 6:01 AM Kent Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300317522 College Park 05-Oct 10:30 PM Gloucestor Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300318933 Old Oakville 06-Oct 1:53 AM Sixth Line Break And Enter House #202300318508 College Park 06-Oct 12:07 PM Cross Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300318912 QEW Midtown Core 06-Oct 9:46 AM Bronte Road Theft From Auto #202300318771 Bronte 06-Oct 1:00 AM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202300318487 QEW Midtown Core 06-Oct 2:24 AM Northwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300318514 Glen Abbey 06-Oct 8:45 PM Queen Mary Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300319422 Old Oakville 06-Oct 12:00 AM Taunton Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300323963 Uptown Core 06-Oct 2:57 AM Willhaven TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300318571 West Oak Trails 06-Oct 3:25 PM Hill Ridge CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300318558 West Oak Trails 06-Oct 10:23 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Over #202300319484 Bronte 07-Oct 8:00 AM Kerr Street Robbery #202300319746 Old Oakville 07-Oct 7:52 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300320327 Uptown Core 07-Oct 3:00 PM Trafalgar Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300320809 College Park 07-Oct 4:45 AM Oakhill Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300319662 Eastlake 07-Oct 3:02 AM Dummond Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300219708 Eastlake 07-Oct 12:18 PM Dummond Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300319919 Eastlake 07-Oct 8:10 AM Waters Edge Drive Theft Under #202300319748 Bronte 07-Oct 6:25 PM Nena Crescent Theft Under #202300320240 Iroquois Ridge North 08-Oct 9:23 AM Innville Crescent Break And Enter House #202300320758 Bronte 08-Oct 1:00 PM Marlborough CT MVC - Hit & Run #202300320925 College Park 08-Oct 3:23 PM Kerr Street MVC - PI #202300321004 QEW West 08-Oct 11:16 PM Stewart Street Theft From Auto #202300321325 Old Oakville 08-Oct 1:19 AM South Service Road West Theft From Auto #202300320516 QEW West 08-Oct 9:48 PM Ennisclare Drive East Theft Of Vehicle #202300321271 Eastlake 08-Oct 12:28 AM McWilliams Crescent Theft Under #202300320486 Glenorchy 09-Oct 12:50 PM Ravineview Way Break And Enter House #202300321813 Iroquois Ridge North 09-Oct 12:43 AM South Service Road West Break And Enter Shop #202300321364 QEW West 09-Oct 11:51 AM Hospital Gate Theft From Auto #202300321756 West Oak Trails 09-Oct 4:11 PM Magnolia Crescent Theft Under #202300322069 Glenorchy 09-Oct 4:18 PM Cherryhurst Road Theft Under #202300322231 Glenorchy 09-Oct 4:40 PM Magnolia Crescent Theft Under #202300322234 Glenorchy 09-Oct 4:41 PM Jacob Way Theft Under #202300322232 Glenorchy 09-Oct 4:44 PM Jacob Way Theft Under #202300322233 Glenorchy 10-Oct 3:58 PM Speers Road Arson #202300322980 QEW West 10-Oct 10:03 AM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300322608 Old Oakville 10-Oct 9:30 PM Sunflower Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300323715 Glenorchy 10-Oct 9:31 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300323288 QEW Midtown Core 10-Oct 10:59 AM Spyglass GR Theft Under #202300322674 Glenorchy

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.