Oakville weekly crime update: Oct. 5 to 11, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 67 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 5 to 11, 2021. Most crimes were reported in QEW communities (14), Bronte (8) and West Oak Trails (8).

Oct. 8 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 13 crimes in total. Most crimes on this day occurred in QEW areas of Oakville. Most crime incidents reported on these seven days were theft from auto (16).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Oct. 5 to 11, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 5-Oct 9:00 AM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Theft from Auto #202100303000 Old Oakville 5-Oct 10:00 AM 1200 Block McCraney Street E Theft Under #202100303060 College Park 5-Oct 6:00 PM 1300 Block Creekside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100304019 Iroquois Ridge North 5-Oct 10:00 PM QEW & Trafalgar Road Drugs #202100303754 Midtown Core 5-Oct 10:00 PM 2500 Block Sixth Line Property Damage Under $5000 #202100304261 River Oaks 5-Oct 11:00 PM 2100 Block Bloomfield Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100303941 West Oak Trails 6-Oct 3:00 AM 300 Block North Service Road W Break and Enter Shop #202100303857 Glen Abbey 6-Oct 4:00 AM 2200 Block Cashey Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100303880 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Oct 4:00 AM 2500 Block Winston Park Drive Break and Enter Shop #202100303860 Winston Park 6-Oct 6:00 AM 400 Block Spyglass Green Theft of Vehicle #202100303907 Glenorchy 6-Oct 10:00 AM 2500 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100304181 Bronte 6-Oct 10:00 AM 2800 Block South Sheridan Way Assault #202100304147 Clearview 6-Oct 12:00 PM 2400 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Vehicle #202100304304 QEW West 6-Oct 1:00 PM 100 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100304352 Midtown Core 6-Oct 2:00 PM 1400 Block Speers Road Theft Under #202100304417 QEW West 6-Oct 3:00 PM 1300 Block Outlook Terrace Theft of Vehicle #202100304487 Glen Abbey 7-Oct 1:00 AM 1200 Block Carrey Road Theft of Vehicle #202100305110 Eastlake 7-Oct 2:00 AM 1200 Block Grange Road Break and Enter House #202100305134 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Oct 3:00 AM 1100 Block Dogwood Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100305027 Clearview 7-Oct 12:00 PM 2300 Block Stone Glen Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100305293 West Oak Trails 7-Oct 12:00 PM 2600 Block Grand Oak Trail Property Damage under $5000 #202100305301 Pallermo Village Centre 7-Oct 1:00 PM 2400 Block Stoll Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100305343 Clearview 7-Oct 4:00 PM 2100 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100306158 QEW West 7-Oct 6:00 PM 3100 Block Streamwood Passage Theft from Auto #202100305613 Joshua's Meadows 7-Oct 7:00 PM 2400 Block Speers Road Theft from Auto #202100306126 QEW West 7-Oct 10:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Assault #202100305816 Uptown Core 7-Oct 11:00 PM 2100 Block Castlefield Crescent Theft from Auto #202100305852 River Oaks 8-Oct 12:00 AM 600 Block Argus Road Break and Enter Shop #202100306116 Midtown Core 8-Oct 1:00 AM 3200 Block Ninth Line Assault #202100305892 Joshua's Meadows 8-Oct 4:00 AM 600 Block Argus Road Break and Enter Shop #202100306143 Midtown Core 8-Oct 4:00 AM 600 Block Argus Road Break and Enter Shop #202100306051 Midtown Core 8-Oct 4:00 AM 3100 Block Parsonage Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100306070 Glenorchy 8-Oct 8:00 AM 2100 Block Banbury Crescent Break and Enter House #202100306054 River Oaks 8-Oct 9:00 AM 200 Block Alison Crescent Theft from Auto #202100306113 Bronte 8-Oct 1:00 PM 2100 Block Peele Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100306315 River Oaks 8-Oct 2:00 PM North Service Road W Theft from Auto #202100306351 QEW West 8-Oct 4:00 PM 2400 Block Wasaga Drive Break and Enter House #202100306451 Iroquois Ridge North 8-Oct 5:00 PM 1100 Block McCraney Street Theft Under #202100306502 College Park 8-Oct 7:00 PM 100 Block Kerr Street Assault #202100306591 Old Oakville 8-Oct 8:00 PM 3200 Block Saltaire Crescent Property Damage under $5000 #202100306669 Palermo West 9-Oct 12:00 AM 500 Block Sandalwood Drive Theft from Auto #202100308223 Bronte 9-Oct 12:00 AM 1400 Block Brookstar Drive Theft from Auto #202100307122 West Oak Trails 9-Oct 9:00 AM 300 Block Admiral Drive Theft from Auto #202100307002 Bronte 9-Oct 10:00 AM 2100 Block Brays Lane Theft Under #202100307022 Glen Abbey 9-Oct 10:00 AM 400 Block Willis Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100307048 Bronte 9-Oct 11:00 AM 1300 Block Brookstar Drive Theft from Auto #202100307083 West Oak Trails 9-Oct 12:00 PM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Theft from Auto #202100307135 Old Oakville 9-Oct 12:00 PM 1100 Block Crestview Street Theft of Vehicle #202100307118 Old Oakville 9-Oct 1:00 PM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Property Damage under $5000 #202100307164 Uptown Core 9-Oct 2:00 PM 2300 Block Glazebrook Circle Drugs #202100307201 West Oak Trails 9-Oct 3:00 PM 1100 Block Speers Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100307269 QEW West 9-Oct 6:00 PM 2100 Block Forestview Trail Theft from Auto #202100307380 West Oak Trails 10-Oct 1:00 AM 600 Block Third Line Break and Enter Shop #202100307631 QEW West 10-Oct 1:00 AM 600 Block Fourth Line Break and Enter Shop #202100307629 QEW West 10-Oct 1:00 AM 2100 Block Kingsridge Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100307630 West Oak Trails 10-Oct 6:00 PM 2300 Block Glazebrook Circle Drugs #202100308243 West Oak Trails 11-Oct 12:00 AM 3500 Block Rebecca Street Theft from Auto #202100308456 Bronte 11-Oct 12:00 AM 500 Block Dundas Street W Property Damage under $5000 #202100308466 Glenorchy 11-Oct 1:00 AM 3200 Block William Rose Way Theft of Vehicle #202100308496 Joshua's Meadows 11-Oct 8:00 AM 400 Block Burloak Drive Theft from Auto #202100308607 Bronte 11-Oct 8:00 AM 100 Block West Street Theft from Auto #202100308596 Bronte 11-Oct 11:00 AM 1500 Block Glen Abbey Gate Theft Under #202100308727 Glen Abbey 11-Oct 2:00 PM 500 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100308931 Old Oakville 11-Oct 3:00 PM 2100 Block Peele Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100308985 River Oaks 11-Oct 7:00 PM 400 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100309172 Old Oakville 11-Oct 8:00 PM 2400 Block Gamble Road Break and Enter House #202100309242 Winston Park West 11-Oct 9:00 PM 2500 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Bicycle #202100309292 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

Source: HRPS Crime Map