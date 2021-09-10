Oakville weekly crime update: Sept 1 to 7, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, during Sept 1-7, 2021. Crime incidents increased by a whopping 65%, compared to the number recorded early last month. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (24).
Sept 3 and Sept 7, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 17 crimes on each day. Most crime incidents on these seven days involved theft from auto (26) and theft of vehicle (18).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept 1 to Sept 7, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map