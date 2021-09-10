Oakville weekly crime update: Sept 1 to 7, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 76 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, during Sept 1-7, 2021. Crime incidents increased by a whopping 65%, compared to the number recorded early last month. Residents reported most crimes in Bronte (24).

Sept 3 and Sept 7, kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 17 crimes on each day. Most crime incidents on these seven days involved theft from auto (26) and theft of vehicle (18).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept 1 to Sept 7, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 1-Sep 11:00 AM 500 Block Speers Road Theft Under #202100265736 QEW West 1-Sep 2:00 PM 400 Block Lakeshore Road E Theft from Auto #202100265972 Old Oakville 1-Sep 3:00 PM 2300 Block Spring Meadow Way Property Damage under $5000 #202100266074 Palermo Village Centre 1-Sep 6:00 PM 500 Block Postridge Drive Assault #202100266262 Iroquois Ridge North 1-Sep 7:00 PM 500 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100266323 Old Oakville 1-Sep 9:00 PM 2400 Block Baronwood Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100266404 Palermo Village Centre 2-Sep 4:00 AM East Street & Lakeshore Road Break and Enter Shop #202100266552 Bronte 2-Sep 11:00 AM Parkhill Road & Ryerson Road Break and Enter Other #202100266942 College Park 2-Sep 11:00 AM 300 Block Pettit Court Break and Enter Other #202100266939 College Park 2-Sep 1:00 PM 2300 Block Upper Middle Road W Break and Enter Other #202100267055 Bronte Creek Provincial Park 2-Sep 7:00 PM 200 Block Kerr Street Assault #202100267392 Old Oakville 2-Sep 7:00 PM 2200 Block Whitedove Block Assault #202100267426 West Oak Trails 2-Sep 8:00 PM 2200 Block Waterford Street Theft of Vehicle #202100267892 QEW West 2-Sep 9:00 PM 100 Block Fernlea Crescent Theft of Vehicle #202100267764 River Oaks 3-Sep 12:00 AM 100 Block Glenmanor Drive Theft from Auto #202100267827 Old Oakville 3-Sep 3:00 AM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100268096 Bronte 3-Sep 4:00 AM 400 Block English Rose Road Theft of Vehicle #202100267746 Iroquois Ridge North 3-Sep 4:00 AM 500 Block Kerr Street Break and Enter Shop #202100267654 Old Oakville 3-Sep 5:00 AM 100 Block Lakeshore Road W Break and Enter Shop #202100267671 Old Oakville 3-Sep 6:00 AM 300 Block Wembley Road Theft of Vehicle #202100267721 River Oaks 3-Sep 8:00 AM Forster Park Drive Theft from Auto #202100267791 Old Oakville 3-Sep 9:00 AM Glenmanor Drive Theft from Auto #202100267847 Old Oakville 3-Sep 9:00 AM Glenmanor Drive Theft from Auto #202100267864 Old Oakville 3-Sep 1:00 PM 2800 Block Westoak Trails Boulevard Assault #202100268155 West Oak Trails 3-Sep 1:00 PM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100268094 Bronte 3-Sep 1:00 PM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100268108 Bronte 3-Sep 3:00 PM 2500 Block Waterford Street Theft from Auto #202100268251 Bronte 3-Sep 4:00 PM 2500 Block Woburn Crescent Break and Enter House #202100268363 Bronte 3-Sep 4:00 PM 2500 Block Woburn Crescent Theft from Auto #202100268364 Bronte 3-Sep 8:00 PM 600 Block Settlers Road W Theft of Vehicle #202100268559 Glenorchy 3-Sep 9:00 PM 1100 Block Burnhamthorpe Road W Break and Enter House #202100268629 Glenorchy 4-Sep 12:00 AM 1500 Block Sixth Line Theft from Auto #202100268798 College Park 4-Sep 4:00 AM 1100 Block Winston Churchill Boulevard Break and Enter Shop #202100268965 QEW East 4-Sep 10:00 PM 1500 Block Rebecca Street Theft Under #202100269114 Bronte 4-Sep 2:00 PM 2400 Block Pebblestone Court Theft Under #202100269297 West Oak Trails 4-Sep 3:00 PM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Theft from Auto #202100269381 Old Oakville 4-Sep 6:00 PM Morden Road & Rebecca Street Robbery #202100269567 Old Oakville 4-Sep 10:00 PM 100 Block Bronte Road Theft Under #202100269792 Bronte 5-Sep 12:00 AM 500 Block Bronte Road Theft from Auto #202100270375 Bronte 5-Sep 3:00 AM 2300 Block Yolanda Drive Theft from Auto #202100269991 Bronte 5-Sep 7:00 AM 100 Block Water Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100270091 Old Oakville 5-Sep 10:00 AM 100 Block East Street Break and Enter House #202100270242 Bronte 5-Sep 11:00 AM 2500 Block Bridge Road Theft from Auto #202100270247 Bronte 5-Sep 4:00 PM 500 Block Trafalgar Road Assault #202100270591 Midtown Core 5-Sep 9:00 PM 400 Block Sandlewood Road Theft from Auto #202100271497 Bronte 5-Sep 11:00 PM 400 Block Southland Crescent Theft from Auto #202100271251 Bronte 6-Sep 12:00 AM 500 Block Southland Crescent Theft from Auto #202100271475 Bronte 6-Sep 2:00 AM 300 Block Sunrise Crescent Theft from Auto #202100271397 Bronte 6-Sep 2:00 AM 1900 Block Ironoak Way Break and Enter Shop #202100271115 Winston Park West 6-Sep 3:00 AM 500 Block Sandalwood Road Theft of Vehicle #202100271081 Bronte 6-Sep 5:00 AM 1200 Block South Service Road W Break and Enter Shop #202100271109 QEW West 6-Sep 8:00 AM 2500 Block Speers Road Break and Enter Shop #202100271208 QEW West 6-Sep 9:00 AM 400 Block Sandlewood Road Theft from Auto #202100271262 Bronte 6-Sep 10:00 AM 400 Block Sandlewood Road Theft from Auto #202100271311 Bronte 6-Sep 12:00 PM 2500 Block Prince Michael Drive Theft Under #202100271438 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Sep 3:00 PM Cudmore Road Theft from Auto #202100271559 Bronte 6-Sep 4:00 PM Dashwood Drive & Proudfoot TL Property Damage under $5000 #202100271628 West Oak Trails 6-Sep 5:00 PM 400 Block Sandlewood Road Theft from Auto #202100271681 Bronte 6-Sep 5:00 PM 500 Block Southland Crescent Theft from Auto #202100271683 Bronte 6-Sep 5:00 PM 400 Block Sandlewood Road Theft from Auto #202100271698 Bronte 6-Sep 6:00 PM 1500 Block Upper Middle Road W Theft of Bicycle #202100271713 Glen Abbey 6-Sep 6:00 PM Kestell Boulevard & Wasaga Drive Break and Enter Other #202100271744 Iroquois Ridge North 6-Sep 8:00 PM Calloway Drive & Westoak Trails Boulevard Property Damage under $5000 #202100271809 West Oak Trails 7-Sep 1:00 AM 3300 Block South Service Road W Break and Enter Shop #202100272006 Burloak 7-Sep 7:00 AM 2400 Block Salcome Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100272225 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Sep 8:00 AM 1400 Block Golden Meadow Trail Theft of Vehicle #202100272267 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Sep 9:00 AM 1500 Block Upper Middle Road W Theft Under #202100272503 Glen Abbey 7-Sep 9:00 AM 1300 Block Creekside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100272402 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Sep 10:00 AM 500 Block Linden Lane Theft of Vehicle #202100272577 Iroquois Ridge South 7-Sep 10:00 AM 200 Block Hays Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100272567 Uptown Core 7-Sep 12:00 PM 1300 Block Creekside Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100272778 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Sep 5:00 PM 500 Block Woody Road Break and Enter Other #202100273225 QEW West 7-Sep 5:00 PM 2400 Block Calloway Drive Theft from Auto #202100273191 West Oak Trails 7-Sep 6:00 PM 500 Block Dundas Street W Theft Under #202100273246 Glenorchy 7-Sep 7:00 PM 2400 Block Presquile Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100273332 Iroquois Ridge North 7-Sep 8:00 PM 2100 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Bicycle #202100273353 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map