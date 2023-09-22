Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 13 to 19

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 13 to 19. This was a drop of 14.7%.

Monday, September 18, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).

In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 30 incidents of bicycle theft.

In the past six months, there were 118 incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville and 149 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 13 to 19

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 13-Sep 11:30 AM Dummond Road Break And Enter House #202300294481 Eastlake 13-Sep 11:51 AM Trafalgar Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300294371 College Park 13-Sep 8:00 AM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202300295536 Old Oakville 13-Sep 10:02 PM North Ridge TL Theft Of Bicycle #202300294913 Iroquois Ridge North 13-Sep 1:45 PM Dummond Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300294483 Eastlake 13-Sep 3:45 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300294041 QEW West 13-Sep 4:45 AM Crestmont Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300294046 West Oak Trails 13-Sep 4:36 PM Weighton Drive Theft Under #202300294631 Old Oakville 14-Sep 3:30 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300295193 QEW West 14-Sep 4:42 PM McCraney Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300295740 College Park 14-Sep 12:21 PM Redstone Crescent MVC - Hit & Run #202300295468 West Oak Trails 14-Sep 6:07 PM Dundas Street West MVC - PI #202300295813 River Oaks 14-Sep 9:45 AM Speers Road Theft From Auto #202300295297 QEW West 14-Sep 2:42 AM Highgate CT Theft Of Vehicle #202300295079 Iroquois Ridge South 15-Sep 11:43 AM Craigleth Road Break And Enter House #202300296519 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Sep 7:43 PM Lakeshore Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300297034 Old Oakville 15-Sep 10:09 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300296416 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Sep 3:59 PM Marlborough Court Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300296801 College Park 15-Sep 6:27 PM Cornwall Road Theft From Auto #202300296963 Old Oakville 15-Sep 8:00 PM Rebecca Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300297176 Bronte 15-Sep 3:10 AM Craigleth Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300296268 Iroquois Ridge North 15-Sep 10:50 PM South Service Road East Theft Of Vehicle #202300297523 QEW East 15-Sep 9:30 PM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300297460 QEW West 16-Sep 2:25 AM Wyecroft Road Break And Enter House #202300297326 QEW West 16-Sep 10:30 AM Lakeshore Road West MVC - Hit & Run #202300297571 Bronte 16-Sep 2:00 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300297731 Uptown Core 16-Sep 8:45 PM Pine Glen Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300298106 West Oak Trails 16-Sep 10:38 PM Linbrook Road Theft From Auto #202300298201 Eastlake 16-Sep 10:00 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300297554 Bronte 16-Sep 1:30 AM Bronte Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300297656 QEW West 16-Sep 2:29 AM Wyecroft Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300297363 QEW West 17-Sep 12:09 PM Dorval Drive Break And Enter Shop #202300298747 QEW West 17-Sep 3:54 PM Marlborough Court MVC - PI #202300298882 College Park 17-Sep 11:05 AM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300298652 Uptown Core 18-Sep 9:17 AM Burloak Drive Break And Enter Other #202300299682 Bronte 18-Sep 9:48 AM Ford Drive Break And Enter Other #202300299719 Eastlake 18-Sep 5:21 PM Dorval Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300300255 Old Oakville 18-Sep 5:01 PM Gloucester Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300300226 Old Oakville 18-Sep 7:15 PM Macdonald Road MVC - PI #202300297012 Old Oakville 18-Sep 5:24 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202300300260 QEW West 18-Sep 5:25 PM Speers Road MVC - PI #202300300265 QEW West 18-Sep 10:49 AM Belcourt CM Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300299799 Joshua's Meadows 18-Sep 9:22 PM Pine Glen Road Robbery #202300300451 West Oak Trails 18-Sep 3:43 PM Blacksmith Lane Theft From Auto #202300300136 Glen Abbey 18-Sep 8:37 PM Devon Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300300414 Eastlake 18-Sep 1:09 PM Sunflower Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300299970 Glenorchy 18-Sep 4:37 PM Church Street Theft Under #202300300204 Old Oakville 19-Sep 3:42 AM Shoreline Drive Break And Enter House #202300299454 Bronte 19-Sep 4:56 PM Bridge Road MVC - PI #202300301371 Bronte 19-Sep 9:38 AM Old Bronte Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300300857 Palermo Village Centre 19-Sep 3:58 PM Oak Walk Drive Robbery #202300301255 Uptown Core 19-Sep 2:00 PM Sixth Line Theft Of Vehicle #202300301403 College Park 19-Sep 2:00 PM Sixth Line MVC - Hit & Run #202300301174 College Park 19-Sep 7:44 PM Marlborough Court Theft Of Bicycle #202300301538 College Park 19-Sep 4:25 PM Ironoak Way Theft Of Bicycle #202300301323 Iroquois Ridge South 19-Sep 6:29 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300201471 Bronte 19-Sep 3:50 PM North Service Road West Theft Under #202300301266 Glen Abbey 19-Sep 11:12 AM Speers Road Theft Under #202300286522 QEW West

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.