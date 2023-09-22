Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 13 to 19

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 58 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 13 to 19. This was a drop of 14.7%.
Monday, September 18, was the busiest day, with 13 reported incidents. QEW West residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (11).
In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of vehicle theft. Oakville residents are reminded to double-check their vehicles are locked and take precautions.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to four incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 192 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 30 incidents of bicycle theft.
In the past six months, there were 118 incidents of bicycle theft in Oakville and 149 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 13 to 19
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.