Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 14 to 20, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 45 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 14 to 20, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Bronte (6) and QEW communities (6).
Sept. 15 and 18 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 16 crimes in total, most of which involving theft of vehicles and break-ins into houses. Most crime incidents on these seven days involved property damage under $5000 (12) and break-ins into houses or shops (10).
Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 14 to 20, 2021
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
Source: HRPS Crime Map