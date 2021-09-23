Oakville weekly crime update: Sept. 14 to 20, 2021

Halton Police officers responded to 45 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 14 to 20, 2021. Most crimes were reported in Bronte (6) and QEW communities (6).

Sept. 15 and 18 kept the police officers busiest as they responded to 16 crimes in total, most of which involving theft of vehicles and break-ins into houses. Most crime incidents on these seven days involved property damage under $5000 (12) and break-ins into houses or shops (10).

Oakville Crime Statistics - Sept. 14 to 20, 2021

× Time Address Description Case Number Neighbourhood 14-Sep 12:00 AM 500 Block Morden Road Break and Enter Shop #202100280705 QEW West 14-Sep 11:00 AM 100 Block Bronte Road Break and Enter House #202100280678 Bronte 14-Sep 2:00 PM 300 Block Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202100281249 Uptown Core 14-Sep 2:00 PM Onslow Court Property Damage under $5000 #202100281390 College Park 14-Sep 3:00 PM 1500 Block Devon Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100281319 Eastlake 14-Sep 6:00 PM 200 Block Church Street Assault #202100281485 Old Oakville 14-Sep 6:00 PM 2800 Block Sherwood Heights Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100281949 Clearview 15-Sep 1:00 AM 1300 Block Clearview Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100281935 Clearview 15-Sep 2:00 AM 2300 Block Natasha Circle Property Damage under $5000 #202100281793 Palermo West 15-Sep 4:00 AM 200 Block Wyecroft Road Theft of Vehicle #202100281818 QEW West 15-Sep 8:00 AM 3100 Block Preserve Drive Break and Enter Shop #202100281963 Glenorchy 15-Sep 8:00 AM 400 Block Kerr Street Property Damage under $5000 #202100281994 Old Oakville 15-Sep 10:00 AM 2300 Block Highcroft Road Theft from Auto #202100282064 West Oak Trails 15-Sep 3:00 PM 1000 Block Churcill Avenue Property Damage under $5000 #202100282430 College Park 15-Sep 3:00 PM 300 Block Chebucto Drive Theft of Vehicle #202100284351 Eastlake 16-Sep 2:00 AM 300 Block Cornwall Road Break and Enter Shop #202100282863 QEW East 16-Sep 11:00 AM 2400 Block Central Park Drive Theft Under #202100283202 Uptown Core 16-Sep 12:00 PM 200 Block Creek Path Avenue Theft Under #202100283293 Bronte 16-Sep 1:00 PM 1400 Block Duncan Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100283368 Eastlake 16-Sep 3:00 PM 1100 Block Glenashton Drive Theft of Bicycle #202100283491 Iroquois Ridge North 16-Sep 6:00 PM 2200 Block Caldwell Drive Theft Under #202100283714 River Oaks 17-Sep 12:00 AM 1100 Block Melvin Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100284294 Eastlake 17-Sep 12:00 AM 1300 Block Montclair Drive Assault #202100284709 College Park 17-Sep 3:00 PM 900 Block Redwood Square Property Damage under $5000 #202100284866 QEW West 17-Sep 3:00 PM 1200 Block North Service Road E Break and Enter Other #202100284853 QEW East 17-Sep 9:00 PM 200 Block Queen Mary Drive Property Damage under $5000 #202100285248 Old Oakville 18-Sep 4:00 AM 400 Block River Glen Boulevard Theft of Vehicle #202100285446 River Oaks 18-Sep 6:00 AM 300 Block Turning Leaf Road Break and Enter House #202100285470 Bronte 18-Sep 8:00 AM 2800 Block Kingsway Drive Assault #202100285588 Clearview 18-Sep 3:00 PM 2500 Block Lakeshore Road W Theft Under #202100285946 Bronte 18-Sep 4:00 PM 2000 Block Oakmead Boulevard Theft from Auto #202100286017 River Oaks 18-Sep 6:00 PM 2300 Block Baronwood Drive Break and Enter House #202100286080 West Oak Trails 18-Sep 7:00 PM 2500 Block Hampshire Gate Break and Enter Shop #202100286153 Winston Park 18-Sep 10:00 PM 1500 Block Tansley Drive Break and Enter House #202100286318 Bronte 19-Sep 9:00 AM 2200 Block Marine Drive Theft Over #202100286641 Bronte 19-Sep 10:00 AM 2000 Block Trawden Way Theft from Auto #202100286655 Palermo West 19-Sep 4:00 PM 200 Block Morden Road Property Damage under $5000 #202100287078 Old Oakville 19-Sep 10:00 PM Leighland Avenue & Sixth Line Property Damage under $5000 #202100287334 College Park 19-Sep 10:00 PM 2300 Block Bow Valley Court Assault #202100287336 Eastlake 20-Sep 3:00 AM 3200 Block George Savage Avenue Theft of Vehicle #202100287655 Glenorchy 20-Sep 4:00 AM 200 Block Sewell Drive Theft from Auto #202100287677 College Park 20-Sep 8:00 AM 3200 Block George Savage Avenue Break and Enter House #202100287719 Glenorchy 20-Sep 11:00 AM 3100 Block Hospital Gate Property Damage under $5000 #202100287825 Sixteen Hollow 20-Sep 5:00 PM 400 Block Rebecca Street Break and Enter House #202100288242 Old Oakville 20-Sep 7:00 PM 200 Block Cross Avenue Theft of Bicycle #202100288330 Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services non-emergency number (905) 825-4747. If you have knowledge of one of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map