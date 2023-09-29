Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 20 to 26

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police officers responded to 71 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 20 to 26. This was a significant spike of 22.1%.

Wednesday, September 20, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13).

In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of Hit & Runs and Property damage under the value of $5,000. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their personal belongings, cars, and other attracts.

Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 7 incidents of robbery.

In the past six months, there were 17 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 52 in the past year.

Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.

Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 20 to 26

× Date Time Address Description Case No. Neighbourhood 20-Sep 3:07 PM Kerr Street Break And Enter Shop #202300302286 Old Oakville 20-Sep 11:30 AM Navy Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300302771 Old Oakville 20-Sep 11:37 AM Cornwall Road MVC - PI #202300302162 Eastlake 20-Sep 1:55 PM Dundas Street East MVC - PI #202300302315 Iroquois Ridge North 20-Sep 6:30 PM Grand Oak TL MVC - PI #202300302577 West Oak Trails 20-Sep 2:00 PM Oak Walk Drive Offensive Weapons #202300302347 Uptown Core 20-Sep 8:45 AM Bridge Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300302256 Bronte 20-Sep 8:06 PM Canterbury Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300302647 Eastlake 20-Sep 12:45 PM First Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300302241 Old Oakville 20-Sep 8:06 PM West Ham Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300302646 West Oak Trails 20-Sep 8:53 PM Ceremonial Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300302668 College Park 20-Sep 6:19 PM Cornwall Road Theft Of Vehicle #202300302565 QEW Midtown Core 20-Sep 9:15 AM Rebecca Street Theft Under #202300802519 Bronte 20-Sep 12:26 PM Oak Walk Drive Theft Under #202300302208 Uptown Core 21-Sep 11:45 AM Leighland Avenue MVC - Hit & Run #202300303260 College Park 21-Sep 11:35 AM Hays Boulevard MVC - Hit & Run #202300303246 Uptown Core 21-Sep 7:55 PM Munns Avenue Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300802501 Munns Avenue 21-Sep 12:33 PM Westoak Trails Boulevard Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300303298 West Oak Trails 21-Sep 11:30 PM Navy Street Recovered Vehicle OTH Service #202300302795 Old Oakville 21-Sep 9:30 PM Skipton Lane Theft Of Vehicle #202300304084 Palermo West 22-Sep 3:18 AM Speers Road Break And Enter Shop #202300303964 QEW West 22-Sep 12:50 PM Oak Park Boulevard Federal Stats - Drugs #202300304404 Uptown Core 22-Sep 11:00 AM Speers Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300304547 QEW West 22-Sep 2:00 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300304499 QEW West 22-Sep 3:59 PM Wyecroft Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300304605 QEW West 22-Sep 7:23 AM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300304057 Palermo Village Centre 22-Sep 5:32 AM Stafford Drive Offensive Weapons #202300303988 Bronte 22-Sep 3:56 PM Lakeshore Road West Theft Under #202300304604 Bronte 22-Sep 11:13 AM Kerr Street Theft Under #202300304290 Old Oakville 22-Sep 11:02 PM Bracken Drive Theft Under #202300304943 West Oak Trails 23-Sep 10:02 AM Church Street MVC - Hit & Run #202300305248 Old Oakville 23-Sep 10:33 PM Bronte Road MVC - PI #202300305778 Palermo Village Centre 23-Sep 10:08 PM Morden Road MVC - PI #202300305845 QEW West 23-Sep 10:55 PM Jennings Crescent Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300305799 Bronte 23-Sep 11:36 PM Cross Avenue Robbery #202300305884 QEW Midtown Core 23-Sep 4:18 PM Hays Boulevard Theft Of Bicycle #202300305566 Uptown Core 23-Sep 6:15 AM Hixon Street Theft Of Vehicle #202300305101 Bronte 23-Sep 1:01 PM Lees Lane Theft Under #202300305403 Bronte 23-Sep 4:04 PM Glenashton Drive Theft Under #202300305554 Iroquois Ridge North 24-Sep 11:04 PM Nelson Street Break And Enter House #202300306803 Bronte 24-Sep 2:00 PM Pine Glen Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300306362 West Oak Trails 24-Sep 4:36 PM Pine Glen Road Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300306497 West Oak Trails 24-Sep 3:08 PM Matthew Street Theft From Auto #202300306412 College Park 24-Sep 4:57 PM Jeanette Drive Theft Under #202300306516 Bronte 25-Sep 5:20 AM Ballmer TL Break And Enter Other #202300306903 Glenorchy 25-Sep 5:21 PM Douglas Avenue Break And Enter Other #202300307555 Old Oakville 25-Sep 12:47 PM Woody Road Break And Enter Other #202300307296 QEW West 25-Sep 9:48 AM Dorval Drive Federal Stats - Drugs #202300307103 Glen Abbey 25-Sep 5:16 PM Upper Middle Road East MVC - Hit & Run #202300307552 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Sep 10:54 AM Falgarwood Drive MVC - Hit & Run #202300307171 Iroquois Ridge South 25-Sep 12:31 PM Dundas Street East MVC - Hit & Run #202300307283 Uptown Core 25-Sep 11:52 AM Patricia Drive MVC - PI #202300307240 Bronte 25-Sep 10:17 AM Kerr Street Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300307132 Old Oakville 25-Sep 12:11 PM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300307263 Uptown Core 25-Sep 7:51 PM Oak Walk Drive Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300307674 Uptown Core 25-Sep 8:09 AM Cross Avenue Theft From Auto #202300307006 QEW Midtown Core 25-Sep 4:45 AM Ballmer TL Theft Of Vehicle #202300306896 Glenorchy 25-Sep 12:30 PM Taylorwood Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300307033 Iroquois Ridge North 25-Sep 9:30 PM Margaret Drive Theft Of Vehicle #202300308041 Old Oakville 25-Sep 2:06 PM Devon Road Theft Under #202300307370 Eastlake 26-Sep 10:06 AM Kerr Street Federal Stats - Drugs #202300308766 Old Oakville 26-Sep 7:40 PM Culham Street Impaired Driving #202300308650 Glen Abbey 26-Sep 4:07 PM Bridge Road MVC - Hit & Run #202300308459 Bronte 26-Sep 10:37 PM Jones Street MVC - PI #202300308145 Bronte 26-Sep 7:34 PM Napa CM Property Damage Under $5,000 #202300308645 Palermo West 26-Sep 11:46 AM Patricia Drive Theft From Auto #202300308209 Bronte 26-Sep 5:47 AM Hospital Gate Theft From Auto #202300307897 West Oak Trails 26-Sep 5:08 PM Marlborough CT Theft Of Bicycle #202300308517 College Park 26-Sep 6:38 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Bicycle #202300308603 QEW Midtown Core 26-Sep 8:16 AM Cornwall Road Theft Of Bicycle #202300308004 QEW Midtown Core 26-Sep 5:18 PM Cross Avenue Theft Of Vehicle #202300308529 QEW Midtown Core

Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.

If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.

If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Source: HRPS Crime Map.