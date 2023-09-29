Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 20 to 26

Unsplash
Halton Regional Police officers responded to 71 crime incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from September 20 to 26. This was a significant spike of 22.1%.
Wednesday, September 20, was the busiest day, with 14 reported incidents. Bronte residents reported the greatest number of crimes in this period (13).
In addition, residents reported 12 incidents of Hit & Runs and Property damage under the value of $5,000. Oakville residents are reminded to look after their personal belongings, cars, and other attracts.
Over the past seven days, Halton police responded to one robbery in Oakville. If this rate stayed consistent, there would be 36 incidents a year. In the last 30 days, there have been 7 incidents of robbery.
In the past six months, there were 17 incidents of robbery in Oakville and 52 in the past year.
Due to ongoing investigations and ensuring the well-being of victims, Halton Regional Police Service does not post all crimes on the Crime Map.
Oakville News Crime Statistics: September 20 to 26
Halton Regional Police does not provide specific addresses.
If you are in danger or are witnessing a crime, dial 911. To report or provide information on a crime, contact Halton Regional Police Services, non-emergency number (905) 825-4747.
If you have information about one or more of these incidents and have not already spoken with the police, please call them and use the case number as an identifier.
You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
Source: HRPS Crime Map.